It is getting more challenging to find college football upsets each week, with the lines getting much tighter. We were lucky to find some winners last week with Texas and Florida State finding their way into the win column against LSU and Pitt. This week it is a bit harder.

Sure, there are some I would love to put in just for chaos purposes — Virginia Tech over Miami or Maryland over USC for instance. But I don't really believe in them. Instead, here are a few plays to consider as we move to the end of another fun season of the best sport on earth.

Ohio State Buckeyes @ Nebraska Cornhuskers, Sat. 12 p.m., FOX

Line: Ohio State -3.5 (+100)

O/U 41.5 (-105/-115)

ML (-156/+130)

Ohio State still has Jeremiah Smith, the new all-time leader in receiving yards in the Big Ten. But the Buckeyes still do not have Julian Sayin and right now, that is a major issue for Ryan Day and their offense.

Nebraska has losses against Indiana, Oregon and Michigan this season — all teams who have superior defenses to Ohio State. The Cornhuskers were still able to put up 27 points on Michigan. Only four points less then Oregon scored on the Wolverines last week.

Nebraska will have a major challenge for sure. But this is not the normal Ohio State team, and it is the best chance the Cornhuskers will have to win. They will do everything possible to get a signature win to keep fans hopeful going into 2027 with Matt Rhule at the helm.

This may hurt their chances next week against rival Iowa. But a win over Ohio State would be worth a loss to Iowa next week. Rival or not.

Arizona Wildcats defensive back Dwight Bootle II | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arizona Wildcats @ Kansas State Wildcats, Sat. 7:00 p.m., FS1

Line: Arizona -7.5 (+100),

O/U 52.5 (-110/-110)

ML ( -285/+235)

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Kansas State beating Arizona does not look promising at face value. Kansas State is still playing down most of their offensive line and Avery Johnson has not ascended like many have hoped he would. But Arizona is coming off a physically draining game against Utah, which can have lingering effects when the Wildcats travel to Manhattan.

Kansas State has struggled to find a defense all season and Arizona has players talented enough to exploit this vulnerability. But the hope with this bet is the Utah hangover for Arizona and Kansas State being able to make enough plays to take advantage of it.

7.5 points is just a bit too high after the games both teams had last week and even if you do not trust the money line here, taking Kansas State on the spread, and even the over, would be solid plays here.

Missouri Tigers wide receiver Naeshaun Montgomery | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kentucky Wildcats @ Missouri Tigers, Sat. 7:30 PM, SEC

Line: Missouri -5.5 (-110)

O/U 48.5 (-105/-115)

ML (-205/+168)

Kentucky is coming off two losses in a row to Tennessee and Florida. This is not how Will Stein wanted to play coming down the stretch of his first season in Lexington. Even so, Kentucky can win this game and next week against Louisville and finish with a 9-3 record after starting the season with a win total of five. This will be a wonderful first season for Kentucky fans and it will lead to a lot of hope going into 2027.

For Missouri, the Tigers are coming off a bombing against Georgia as the Bulldogs got out to a 31-0 lead and finished with a 48-21 victory, only allowing the final 14 points when the game was out of reach in the fourth quarter.

Eli Drinkwitz will want to finish strong once again, but there is nothing real to play for in Columbia as their playoff hopes are gone and depending on the coaching vacancies which come open, their coach might be gone to.

Missouri did remarkably this season with Austin Simmons at quarterback, especially after losing running back Ahmad Hardy for most of the season due to a gunshot in the off season. This was a great coaching job for Drinkwitz, but it ends here and Kentucky should win this game rather then being 5.5-point underdogs.