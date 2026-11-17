Coming up with truly objective rankings in any sport is hard, especially with a small sample size. Eliminating biases from the preseason Top 25 poll takes a while, which is why it feels like the latest AP poll differs from our latest projections in a few key areas.

What did the voters fail to take into account when they submitted their rankings this week? Let's break down a few key questionable decisions from the pollsters, beginning with Duke's retention of a Top 5 ranking despite a loss to Michigan State.

Week 3 AP Top 25 College Basketball Rankings

1. Florida Gators

2. Michigan State Spartans

3. UConn Huskies

4. Virginia Cavaliers

5. Duke Blue Devils

6. Texas Longhorns

7. UCLA Bruins

8. Houston Cougars

9. Texas Tech Red Raiders

10. Illinois Fighting Illini

11. Kansas Jayhawks

12. Arizona Wildcats

13. St. John's Red Storm

14. Tennessee Volunteers

15. Vanderbilt Commodores

16. Alabama Crimson Tide

17. Miami (FL) Hurricanes

18. Michigan Wolverines

19. USC Trojans

20. Arkansas Razorbacks

21. BYU Cougars

22. Gonzaga Bulldogs

23. Louisville Cardinals

24. Nebraska Cornhuskers

25. LSU Tigers

3 teams ranked too high in the Week 3 AP Top 25 poll

No. 5 Duke Blue Devils

On a surface level, a six-point loss to the team that is now No. 2 in the poll justifies a three slot drop for Duke. The problem here is that the Blue Devils were pretty handily dominated in the game against Michigan State, with the six-point margin of defeat not being entirely reflective of how outclassed Jon Scheyer's team looked in the Champions Classic.

It is hard to square only a three slot drop for Duke in a neutral site game while Illinois, which was No. 3 and lost in a true road game at a quality Texas Tech group that jumped seven spots in this week's poll, slid seven. Even though Duke should be fine in the long run, their performance thus far doesn't merit a Top 5 spot when several quality undefeated teams like Houston and UCLA rated below them.

Tennessee Volunteers head coach Rick Barnes | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No. 14 Tennessee Volunteers

We picked on the Volunteers a bit last week for being a paper tiger and they didn't exactly beat the allegations against Tennessee State. Despite hosting a game against a team from the Ohio Valley Conference, the Vols only won by five points, which is not a good enough performance for a team flirting with the Top 10 in the eyes of the pollsters.

A brutal reality check is likely coming for Tennessee on Tuesday when they host No. 2 Michigan State in their first key non-conference clash of the year. Oddsmakers have generously installed the Spartans as only 2.5 point favorites, but there are glaring warning signs that the Volunteers need a little more time to get their rotations sorted out before taking on a behemoth like Michigan State.

No. 19 USC Trojans

Margin of victory shouldn't matter in poll results but it appears USC got a nice boost from their beatdown of poor Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Sunday night. The Trojans entered the night as 46.5 point favorites at home and Eric Musselman's group ran up the score, blowing out the Golden Lions 122-46 to help raise their ranking three spots in the latest poll.

It is good that USC is 4-0, but they haven't exactly beaten a who's who of opponents, with their toughest game being a seven-point win against American preseason favorite Wichita State. This week brings more cupcakes for Musselman's group, which hosts Tarleton State and Louisiana, so don't be shocked if more blowouts lead to another elevated ranking for USC next week.

3 Teams ranked too low in the Week 3 AP Top 25 poll

Memphis Tigers head coach Anfernee Hardaway | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Memphis Tigers

This is by far the clearest case of voters being slow to throw out preseason biases about a team. Memphis split its week, losing at No. 22 Vanderbilt before surging in the second half to blow out No. 10 Louisville, but were snubbed from the polls again as Will Wade's 4-0 LSU got the final spot in the rankings after winning a road/neutral game against No. 14 Gonzaga by a point.

There isn't a team in the country right now who has a better collection of wins than the Tigers, who also beat a ranked Iowa State side on Opening Night and took down A-10 preseason favorite VCU in their second game. If the Commodores got a seven-spot bump in the rankings for beating Memphis it doesn't make sense why the Tigers continue to get ignored by voters because they dared to lose a road game to a ranked opponent given their quality of wins.

No. 22 Gonzaga Bulldogs

It does feel like there is a sentiment among some AP voters who have been eager to take Gonzaga down a peg due to a belief that the Bulldogs have feasted on a mediocre conference. The Bulldogs did deserve to fall after losing a quasi home game to LSU this week, but an eight spot drop feels like quite an overreaction for a one-point defeat to a team voters felt good enough to stick into the poll over Memphis.

Gonzaga is also getting no credit for its win over Purdue in Week 1, which is not the fault of the Bulldogs that the Boilermakers turned around and lost at home to Valparaiso. With only one game this week, Gonzaga may linger towards the bottom of the poll until they get a chance to prove themselves against more power conference foes at the Players Era 16 next week.

Louisville, Kentucky, USA | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No. 23 Louisville Cardinals

There is no question that the tape Louisville put out in the second half of their loss to Memphis was downright embarrassing. Getting outscored by 31 points after the break was certainly not a good look, but a 13-slot drop for a team that entered the week at No. 10 seems like a dramatic overreaction to one bad half of basketball.

The Cardinals had dominated their first two games and built a double-digit lead at Memphis before their meltdown, so they have looked tremendous for five of the six halves of basketball they've played this year. A drop to the late teens felt appropriate given the circumstances but going all the way to 23 was a bit dramatic.