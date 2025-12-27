Examining the 2026 MLB free agent market and which stars are good as gone

The book is still far from closed on this MLB offseason, with plenty of big names — from Kyle Tucker to Tatsuya Imai to Framber Valdez — remaining on the market. But the new year is a time for looking forward, too, and front offices are in the business of planning for the future — especially when they've got star players who might be testing the free agent waters themselves in a few months' time.

So let's take a peek at the 2026-27 class of free agents, and the odds that their current teams might be able to keep them around for the long haul. (We apologize in advance to the city of Detroit.)

As good as gone

LHP Tarik Skubal, Detroit Tigers

I mean, could we start with anyone else? Even as someone who actually believes that the Tigers will hold on to Skubal at least into — and, so long as they don't fall out of contention, through — the 2026 season, nothing we've seen from Chris Ilitch and Scott Harris suggests that this organization has the wherewithal to do what it takes to keep Skubal in Detroit for the long haul. His price tag could climb north of $300 or even $400 million, and the Tigers aren't living in that zip code right now.

2B Ozzie Albies, Atlanta Braves

For years Albies has been a foundational piece for the Braves, but recent evidence suggests this relationship has just about run its course. Albies is coming off a career-worst season at the plate, and his defensive value figures to continue eroding as he enters his 30s. Whichever team signs him is going to get a potentially nasty decline, and the fact that Atlanta has let Albies reach his walk year rather than extending him before now suggests they don't trust his production moving forward.

RHP Michael King, San Diego Padres

King just reupped with the Padres on a three-year, $75 million deal, but don't expect him to reach the end of it in San Diego. Said contract comes with an opt-out after year one, as King looks to rebuild his value following an injury-plagued 2025 season. When healthy, King is one of the better starters in baseball, and if he proves as much next year, he has every reason to hit the market again at age 31 and try to secure the long-term deal that eluded him this time around. Pitchers just make too much money right now to pass up another shot at free agency, while the cash-strapped Padres can't be swimming in those waters.

2B Nico Hoerner, Chicago Cubs

This is the second consecutive offseason in which Hoerner's name has been dangled in trade rumors, and where there's that much smoke, there's bound to be fire. Even if Chicago opts to ride it out with the speedy infielder in his walk year, it seems unlikely given Jed Hoyer's track record that the Cubs will be the ones to pay him in free agency next winter. Not when they have Dansby Swanson's contract still on the books, lots of other talented young infielders around him and other holes to fill (more on that in a moment).

More likely gone than not

RHP Kevin Gausman, Toronto Blue Jays

Gausman has been a stalwart in Toronto for years, the guy who chose them in free agency when plenty of other big names wouldn't. He also happens to still be a pretty darn good pitcher, as he proved during the Jays' run to the World Series. But he'll be 35 in January, and Father Time comes for us all. After making significant investments elsewhere in the rotation this offseason, and with Shane Bieber hitting the market next winter as well, will Toronto prioritize keeping Gausman around? I wouldn't bet on it.

3B Max Muncy, Los Angeles Dodgers

OF/DH Seiya Suzuki, Chicago Cubs

Suzuki has been an awfully valuable hitter during his time in Chicago. But his glove leaves something to be desired, which has at times relegated him to DH duty on the North Side — much to his dismay. Both Suzuki and Ian Happ are set to hit the market next offseason, and with top prospets like Owen Caissie in the wings (plus Pete Crow-Armstrong in center), the Cubs might choose to spend their dollars elsewhere. And even if they want to bring Suzuki back, would he go somewhere he could play the field full time? His bat is good enough that someone around the league would figure to make him that promise.

50/50

2B Jazz Chisholm Jr., New York Yankees

No, I don't buy the idea that the Yankees are looking to trade Chisholm; he's simply too good, and no realistic return would leave New York better off in 2026. But Brian Cashman is loath to negotiate long-term extensions, which means Chisholm is bound for free agency next winter. The Yankees figure to be motivated to keep him, and obviously money shouldn't be an issue for a player still in his 20s with 30/30 upside. Then again, the bidding here figures to get pretty frothy, and there are no guarantees this time of year.

LHP Chris Sale, Atlanta Braves

There might not be a tougher free agency to read than Sale. He remains a very, very good pitcher when he's on the mound, but that occurs with less and less regularity as he approaches his 37th birthday in March. It's entirely possible that he shoves across 150-175 innings for the Braves in 2026, and parlays that into another multiyear deal. Of course, it's also possible he gets hurt again or even opts for retirement. Everything is on the table here, and that's before we even consider the future of a Braves rotation juggling a bunch of question marks right now.

OF George Springer, Toronto Blue Jays

Springer turned back the clock in a major way in 2025, putting together an MVP-caliber season at the plate while authoring one of the most iconic moments in Blue Jays history to send Toronto to the World Series. But his stat line last year was a major outlier, and it's unlikely to repeat in his age-36 season. How much does he actually have left in the tank? And what will that mean for his market as he hits free agency next winter? If he repeats 2025, Toronto almost has to keep him, but that's far from a sure thing.