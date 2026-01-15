Inside Kyle Tucker's waiting game: How time could work in Dodgers favor

Kyle Tucker's market is down to three teams, barring the unexpected entrance of a mystery suitor into the mix. The Dodgers, Blue Jays and Mets have all reportedly made offers to Tucker. Each comes with strengths and weaknesses. For example, the Blue Jays offered Tucker a long-term deal, but that comes with a lower AAV than the Mets and Dodgers would pay the 28-year-old outfielder.

Tucker is smart to wait until he knows for certain none of the teams he's considering are willing to increase their offers. Contract submissions aren't always final, as his agent Casey Close knows all too well. However, the longer this process goes, the more it could favor a team like the Dodgers which has more leeway than any other.

What the Dodgers can offer Kyle Tucker that other contenders can't

The Dodgers offer Tucker the best opportunity to win right away. Sure, they may not give Tucker a godfather offer, much like the Mets did when they submitted a $50 million AAV bid. That doesn't fit the Dodgers long-term vision, and even Mark Walter's ownership group runs out of money. But, if Tucker prefers a long-term deal over a short-term one, then the Dodgers are an intriguing choice.

For example, the Dodgers could step up and offer Tucker a similar deal as the Mets did – a four-year deal with a high AAV. If Tucker is going to test the free-agent market relatively soon either way, why not chase a three-peat and be part of a dynasty, rather than playing for New York's little brother?

Franchise World Series Three-Peats New York Yankees 1936-39 New York Yankees 1949-53 Oakland Athletics 1972-74 New York Yankees 1998-2000

Tucker won a World Series with the Houston Astros back in 2022, but playing a critical role in a Dodgers three-peat would cement his legacy as a quiet superstar, and increase his value the next time he reaches free agency.

Kyle Tucker's agent knows the Dodgers experience all too well

Tucker is represented by Casey Close, whose reputation took a major hit just a few winters ago. Close was also Freddie Freeman's agent when he signed with the Dodgers. Freeman notoriously had a tough time leaving his childhood team, the Atlanta Braves, but did so because they took too long to offer the six-year deal he coveted. Thus, Freeman eventually went home and played for the Dodgers. It's safe to say he doesn't regret that decision, and Close looks much better in hindsight despite receiving some criticism from Braves fans at the time.

No one understands the waiting game as well as Close does. The Dodgers, in particular, love playing free agent spoiler. As ridiculous as the argument is that the Dodgers alone are ruining baseball, manager Dave Roberts and this elite team have played into that reputation. In last season's NLCS, Roberts used the idea of ruining baseball to his advantage. It was LA's calling card, and a motivational tactic to secure their second-straight World Series.

"Before the season started, they said, ‘The Dodgers are ruining baseball … Let’s get four more wins [in the World Series] and really ruin baseball. Let's go!" Robert exclaimed at the time.

Can the Mets and Blue Jays hold off the Dodgers in chase for Kyle Tucker?

Of the Mets and Blue Jays, I give Toronto a far better shot at beating out the Dodgers for Tucker. New York's offer of $50 million AAV was aggressive and had Steve Cohen written all over it. However, if Tucker hasn't accepted that offer by now, I have a hard time he'll consider New York's deal over a similar one from the Dodgers or a long-term deal with the Blue Jays.

What Tucker really wants is a long-term deal. Entering the offseason, his asking price was said to be somewhere near $400 million. Toronto was willing to have that discussion early on, which is why he visited the Jays' facility in Florida and has received a long-term offer from Ross Atkins already. By all accounts, it sounds like the Jays are willing to negotiate.

Folks involved say a deal for No. 1 free agent Kyle Tucker could come as soon as today. Ex teammates guess he’d prefer Toronto over an even bigger market (and like spring near Tampa). Mets offered $50M-a-year deal. Dodgers are used to winning. Anyone else is a major upset. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 15, 2026

The Jays were one out away from winning the World Series in 2025. They've improved their pitching staff this winter with Dylan Cease, and signed Kazuma Okamoto just a few weeks ago. Assuming they can add Tucker, they'll be the runaway American League favorites in 2026.

When considering where Tucker would prefer to sign, it's also important to look at the market size. Sure, Toronto is a huge city, but it pales in comparison to Los Angeles and New York in terms of baseball media criticism. Tucker is a quiet guy and values his privacy. If the Blue Jays increase their so-called final offer, even moderately, it'll put them in a great position to beat out the Dodgers this time around.