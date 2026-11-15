MLB Rumors: No Paul Skenes trade for now, Giants scaling back and more

With MLB GM Meetings wrapping up and a lockout on the horizon, the next couple weeks could feel like a sprint. Plenty of free agents are expected to come off the board before Dec. 1, with trade candidates stuck in limbo as well. It's unclear what changes could be made to MLB's salary rules — and how long the season will be delayed — but front offices will attempt to stay ahead of the curve as much as possible.

The MLB rumors are plentiful. Here's all the latest buzz worth your attention.

Pirates will not trade Paul Skenes this winter

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Elly De La Cruz is the offseason's biggest (and perhaps most unobtainable) prize, FanSided MLB insider Robert Murray confirmed that Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes will not join him in trade conversations this winter.

"Zero percent chance," he wrote in a recent Reddit AMA.

Skenes is under club control through 2029 with little hope for an extension. Last season was a step back for the 24-year-old Cy Young winner, who posted a career-worst 3.82 ERA with 200 strikeouts in 174.1 innings. Skenes faces new questions about his conditioning amid declining velocity, but the metrics under the hood still paint him as a superstar talent. He becomes arbitration eligible this season, which means a spike in salary, but nothing the Pirates won't pay for a top-five pitcher in the sport.

Whether Skenes is on the trade market at the deadline, or come next winter, is a different question. With little hope of retaining him long term, there will come a time when Pittsburgh has to consider selling high, especially if the team struggles to compete again.

Giants plan to 'operate more conservatively' ahead of 2027

Buster Posey - San Francisco Giants | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The San Francisco Giants deserve credit for trying to play with the adults in free agency. Even after pursuits of Shohei Ohtani and Juan Soto quickly fizzled, San Francisco made earnest attempts to spend at the level necessary to compete with Los Angeles in the NL West. Unfortunately, the signings of Matt Chapman and Willy Adames aged poorly, as did their out-of-nowhere blockbuster trade for Rafael Devers.

A skying payroll and diminishing returns on the field leave president of baseball operations Buster Posey in a difficult position.

"It's going to be harder for us," Posey told reporters with regards to signing free agents on the qualifying offer, which would require draft picks.

ESPN's Alden Gonzalez believes the Giants will "operate more conservatively this offseason."

"Generally speaking, they'll hope their expensive veterans rebound and will bide their time until some of their best prospects ascend to the major leagues," he writes.

San Francisco does still plan on adding "at least one starter" while pursuing multiple relievers. This won't be a completely silent winter in San Francisco. Just don't expect the Giants to hand out significant long-term money with so much tied up in declining vets. If San Francisco can dump Adames or Devers, that might free up Posey to be more aggressive. Unfortunately, that's little more than a pipe dream for desperate fans.

Orioles lining up for a familiar mistake

Mike Elias - Baltimore Orioles | USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Orioles are playing the hits with a little more than two weeks until the lockout. Despite new ownership, which blessed a record $155 million investment in Pete Alonso last winter, Baltimore still appears unwilling to spend like other heavyweights in the AL East.

"The Orioles won't be vying for [Tarik Skubal] or the free agent pitchers in the tier below that, but they're poised to add a midrotation hurler," writes ESPN's Jorge Castillo.

That's all good and well, but Baltimore has lacked a clear-cut ace ever since Corbin Burnes' unceremonious departure. The O's have plenty of so-called midrotation hurlers, including Kyle Bradish, Shane Baz and Brandon Young. What Baltimore lacks is that spearhead who can start Game 1 of the playoffs and give Baltimore a twice-a-week edge during the regular season marathon.

"There's a ton of talent on this roster, so we just need to make sure we're getting the most out of it," O's GM Jared Banner told ESPN.

Baltimore has patiently invested in the development of its young core for years now, with progressively worse returns on said investment. The lineup needs plenty of improvement, but this team is going nowhere unless the pitching significantly improves. Not spending on Skubal is one thing, but not spending on the tier below him — which likely includes Baltimore's prior top starter, Trevor Rogers — is completely unserious.