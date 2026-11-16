MLB rumors: Ryan Jeffers deemed 'too expensive' for Yankees ahead of likely lockout

Barely two weeks remain until the likely lockout begins on Dec. 2, but the Major League Baseball hot stove is finally picking up steam. We’ve seen NLCS MVP Jake Bauers, along with veteran relievers Emilio Pagán and Evan Phillips, all sign in recent days, and the Baltimore Orioles are reportedly interested in embattled Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte.

Elsewhere in the American League East, the Yankees still hope to address their catcher problem, and the Blue Jays have their eyes set on bullpen help. But will they be able to solve those problems before the clock strikes midnight in 15 days?

FanSided has you covered with the latest MLB rumors as of Nov. 18.

Ryan Jeffers might be “too expensive” for the New York Yankees’ liking

Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Austin Wells’ impressive second half reportedly won’t keep the Yankees from pursuing a right-handed catcher, but all signs point to Jeffers signing elsewhere. The Athletic’s Jim Bowden reported on Sunday that the 29-year-old Jeffers could be “too expensive” for a team that just fielded a $306 million payroll.

Jeffers, who turns 30 next season, hit .256 with 14 home runs, 56 RBIs, and an .814 OPS in 92 games. Bowden noted that the Reds’ Tyler Stephenson has no interest in platooning, which makes him unlikely to land in the Bronx.

In fairness to Hal Steinbrenner and Brian Cashman, the Yankees have far greater needs than catcher. Addressing second base and the outfield remain priorities, and management must do everything to retain All-Star closer David Bednar. We’d also like to see the team add another respected veteran to a clubhouse that, among other things, enabled effort issues and Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s various antics the last two years.

The Milwaukee Brewers are reportedly out on veteran first baseman Ty France

San Diego Padres first baseman Ty France | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

France will forever be tied to American Family Field (née Miller Park) after his viral ninth-inning out in Game 1 of this year’s NLDS; the veteran first baseman’s fly ball hit a roof cable and fell back into the field of play. Assuming he’d prefer not to run into that issue nightly, the good news is the Brewers are unlikely to target him in free agency.

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon called the Brewers’ chances of pursuing France “slim,” even after Bauers signed with the Red Sox. Milwaukee could instead turn to Andrew Vaughn, the former White Sox first-round pick who has hit .306 with an .849 OPS since joining the Brewers in June 2025.

Vaughn, who turns 29 in April, is entering his final season of team control. He’s traded much of his power for improved plate discipline, and his 10.6 percent walk rate was easily the best of his six-season career.

Could the Toronto Blue Jays turn their attention to left-handed reliever A.J. Minter?

Minnesota Twins pitcher A.J. Minter | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Considering that Minter is a 33-year-old who hasn’t started since his junior season at Texas A&M in 2015, we imagine he’ll be staying in the bullpen. That might sound obvious, but ex-Mets teammate Clay Holmes has transitioned from All-Star closer to a capable mid-tier starter when healthy. Would a team try the same with Minter? Probably not.

MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reported that the Blue Jays are among five teams — joining the Royals, Rangers, Phillies, and Nationals — looking into the veteran lefty. Minter split this past season between the Mets and Twins, recording a 2.56 ERA and an impressive 41-8 K-BB ratio in 45.2 innings. We must point out, though, that he allowed a career-high nine home runs after missing over a year with a left lat injury.