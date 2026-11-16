The MLB Winter Meetings usually end with the Rule 5 Draft. However, the Winter Meetings won’t be held next month in San Diego as scheduled because the owners are expected to lock out the players when baseball’s collective bargaining agreement expires on Dec. 1. Regardless, the draft is expected to be held at some point, and teams must place top prospects on the 40-man roster by Tuesday to protect them from being drafted.

Players signed to their first contracts at 18 years old or younger must be added to the 40-man roster within five professional seasons. Players signed at 19 years old or older must be added within four professional seasons. Here is a look at the one prospect each of the 30 MLB teams needs to protect.

Arizona Diamondbacks: 2B Demetrio Crisantes

The Diamondbacks’ No. 1 prospect (No. 84 overall), 22-year-old Demetrio Crisantes was a seventh-round pick in 2022 from Nogales High in Tucson, Ariz. After missing most of 2025 for shoulder surgery, he climbed four levels to Triple-A Reno in 2026, hitting .292 with 10 homers in 92 games behind an elite hit tool.

Athletics: RHP Jackson Finley

Finley is the Athletics ’ No. 27 prospect, the 26-year-old was the Athletics’ eighth-round pick in 2023 from Georgia Tech and signed for $180,000. Finley returned after missing 2025 with shoulder and elbow injuries, reached Triple-A Las Vegas in September 2026, and posted a 4.03 ERA with 77 strikeouts in 73.2 innings across three levels, with a mid-90s fastball touching 98 and a curveball the A's rate as their system's best.

Atlanta Braves: RHP Cedric De Grandpre

The Braves’ No. 25 prospect, the 24-year-old De Grandpre is a native of Saint-Simon-de-Bagot, Quebec, who was taken in the 13th round in 2022 from Chipola Júnior College in Marianna, Fla., and was signed for an over-slot $237,500. After missing all of 2024 for Tommy John surgery, he climbed from High-A Rome to Triple-A Gwinnett in 2026 and went 11-7 with a 4.23 ERA and 162 strikeouts in 129.2 innings — on a 95-97 mph fastball and slider.

Baltimore Orioles: RHP Michael Forret

The Orioles’ No. 10 prospect, the 22-year-old was the Orioles’ 14th-round draft pick in 2023 from State College of Florida, signing for $450,000. He finished last season at Triple-A Norfolk. He beats hitters with deception, command, and five pitches, including mid-90s two- and four-seamers; he dominated High-A in 2025 with a 1.51 ERA before an interesting 10 months in which he was traded to the Tampa Bay Rays in the Shane Baz deal in December, then reacquired in August in a trade for Tyler Wells.

Boston Red Sox: 3B/2B Mikey Romero

The 22-year-old was Boston's 2022 first-round draft pick (24th overall) from Orange Lutheran High School in California, who passed on a scholarship to LSU. Romero is ranked as the No. 19 Red Sox prospect after hitting .239 with 12 home runs and 61 RBIs in 113 games with Triple-A Worcester this year.

Chicago Cubs: RHP Jaxon Wiggins

The Cubs almost shipped Wiggins to the Lois Angeles Angels at this year’s trade deadline for Reid Detmers. However, the Angels had concerns about Wiggins’ elbow. Yet Wiggins is ranked as the Cubs’ No. 6 prospect despite going 0-3 with a 6.75 ERA in 22 games with 50 strikeouts in 42.2 innings at three levels, including Triple-A Iowa this year. Wiggins, 25, was the Cubs’ second-round pick in 2023 from the University of Arkansas.

Chicago White Sox: 2B/SS William Bergolla Jr.

Bergolla is the White Sox’s No. 9 prospect, who was acquired from the Philadelphia Phillies in 2024 in a trade for Tanner Banks. The 22-year-old Venezuelan played in only 11 minor-league games this year, 10 with Triple-A Charlotte, because of a stress fracture in his right leg. Bergolla’s father played briefly for the Cincinnati Reds in 2005.

Cincinnati Reds: SS/3B/OF Carlos Sanchez

A 21-year-old Dominican signed in January 2022 for just a $70,000 bonus; Sanchez hit five home runs and drove in 18 runs in 20 games in the Arizona Fall League. Sanchez ended the season at Double-A Chattanooga in 2026 after hitting .270/.376/.440 with 16 homers, 23 steals and a minors-third-best 111 runs across High-A and Double-A. He is ranked as Cincinnati's No. 14 prospect.

Cleveland Guardians: OF Jaison Chourio

A 21-year-old switch-hitter from Maracaibo, Venezuela, Chourio signed in 2022 for $1.2 million. After an injury-hit 2025, he rebounded in 2026 by hitting .317 with a .907 OPS at High-A Lake County, then Double-A Akron from May 3, finishing at .274 with nine homers and 42 steals. His calling card is the eye and contact. Chourio is ranked as Cleveland's No. 5 prospect. He is the younger brother of Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Jackson Chourio.

Colorado Rockies: RHP Jackson Cox

Cox, 23, was the Rockies’ second-round pick (50th overall) in 2022 from rural Toutle Lake HS in Washington, signing for $1.85 million and bypassing a scholarship to Oregon. Between Double-A Hartford and High-A Spokane in 2026, he totaled 128 strikeouts in 97.1 innings, throwing a big curveball and a mid-90s fastball. He is the Rockies’ No. 8 prospect and the organization’s 2026 Minor League Pitcher of the Year.

Detroit Tigers: C/1B Josue Briceno

The 22-year-old, 6-foot-4 left-handed hitter from Maracay, Venezuela, signed for $800,000 in January 2022. His calling card is 60-grade raw power paired with patience. He hit 20 homers with a .383 on-base percentage across High-A and Double-A in 2025. His 2026 season was interrupted by wrist surgery and an ankle injury, though he still reached Triple-A Toledo and is rated the Tigers’ No. 4 prospect and No. 86 overall.

Houston Astros: RHP Jackson Nezuh

A 24-year-old from Augusta, Ga., Nezuh was taken in the 14th round in 2023 from Louisiana-Lafayette and signed for just $150,000. His low-80s changeup grades plus and plays off a mid-90s fastball. After a 151-strikeout breakout in 2024 and a rough first taste of Double-A in 2025, he rebounded in 2026 with a 3.83 ERA and 124 strikeouts in 103.1 innings to reach Triple-A Sugar Land. Nezuh is the Astros’ No. 16 prospect.

Kansas City Royals: RHP Felix Arronde

A 23-year-old, 6-foot-3 native of Santa Clara, Cuba, Arronde signed for $100,000 in June 2021. He works at 94-95 mph, touching 97, with a standout changeup and a strike-thrower's reputation. He led the Midwest League with a 2.80 ERA at High-A in 2025, but Double-A Northwest Arkansas humbled him in 2026, as he posted a 6.49 ERA and allowed 25 homers in 105.1 innings. Arronde is the Royals’ No. 21 prospect.

Los Angeles Angels: OF Nelson Rada

A 21-year-old Venezuelan from Valencia, Rada signed for $1.85 million in January 2022. He's a throwback leadoff profile with elite bat-to-ball skills, a career .382 on-base percentage and 214 stolen bases in 2,422 minor-league plate appearances, Gold Glove-caliber defense, and almost no power, with nine homers. He hit .278 with 43 steals at Triple-A Salt Lake in 2026 and ranks as the Angels' No. 6 prospect.

Los Angeles Dodgers: RHP Christian Zazueta

The 22-year-old, rail-thin 6-foot-3 Zazueta is from Navojoa, Sonora, Mexico. Originally signed by the New York Yankees for $110,000 in 2022, he joined Los Angeles in the February 2024 Caleb Ferguson trade and is now the Dodgers' top pitching prospect and No. 34 overall among MLB prospects. With a plus fastball and changeup, he posted a 3.44 ERA with a 30.4% strikeout rate at Double-A Tulsa in 2026. He's won the Dodgers' Branch Rickey Minor League Pitcher of the Year award in back-to-back seasons.

Miami Marlins: RHP Karson Milbrandt

A 22-year-old from Liberty, Mo., Miami's third-round pick (85th overall) in 2022 was signed away from a Vanderbilt commitment for an over-slot $1.5-million bonus. He throws a mid-90s fastball with a plus slider and "kick" changeup. The Marlins’ No. 6 prospect was untouchable at Double-A Pensacola in 2026, posting a 1.34 ERA in nine starts and 47 innings, including a 0.94 ERA in May, and earning a Futures Game nod. Still, he struggled, posting an 8.39 ERA in 16 games and 64.1 innings at Triple-A Jacksonville.

Milwaukee Brewers: 3B/SS/OF Jett Williams

A 23-year-old shortstop/center fielder from Rockwall-Heath High School in Texas, Williams was the New York Mets' first-round pick (14th overall) in 2022 and signed for $3.9 million. Milwaukee acquired him, along with Brandon Sproat, in the Freddy Peralta trade last December. A speedy sparkplug with surprising pop and on-base skills, the 5-foot-6 Williams entered 2026 as a consensus Top 100 prospect, but wrist, hand, and elbow injuries limited him to .233 with nine homers and 21 steals in 81 games at Triple-A Nashville. He is the Brewers’ No. 10 prospect.

Minnesota Twins: OF Yasser Mercedes

A 22-year-old right-handed hitter, Mercedes was signed from the Dominican Republic for $1.7 million in January 2022. He offers a power-speed blend with real swing-and-miss risk. Across Single-A Fort Myers and High-A Cedar Rapids in 2026, he hit .249/.343/.453 with career highs of 18 homers and 52 steals but struck out in nearly 28% of his High-A plate appearances. He is the Twins’ No. 17 prospect.

New York Mets: 3B/SS Jefferson Rojas

The 21-year-old Dominican from Puerto Plata became the Mets’ top prospect—No. 68 overall — when they acquired him from the Chicago Cubs for Clay Holmes and Tyrome Taylor at this year’s trade deadline. In 2026, he combined for a .274 average, 27 homers, an .843 OPS and 21 steals across 126 games in Double-A and Triple-A, almost entirely against older pitchers.

New York Yankees: RHP Carlos Lagrange

The 23-year-old, 6-foot-7, 248-pound right-hander from Bayaguana, Dominican Republic, is one of the great bargain signings in recent memory, agreeing to $10,000 in 2022. Now the organization's No. 3 prospect and top pitching prospect, Lagrange sits 97-99 mph and has touched 103 with his fastball. He struck out 168 in 120 innings in 2025, but a shoulder capsular sprain disrupted his 2026 after a June move to the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre bullpen.

Philadelphia Phillies: SS Bryan Rincon

The switch-hitting Rincon has gone from the Phillies’ 14th-round draft pick in 2022, signing for $125,000 after graduating from Shaler High School in suburban Pittsburgh, to the organization’s No. 4 prospect and No. 96 overall. Rincon, 22, had a breakout season at Double-A Reading this year, hitting .267/.410/.517 with 26 homers, an Eastern League-best .927 OPS and 95 walks in 118 games.

Pittsburgh Pirates: C/1B Axiel Plaz

A 21-year-old right-handed hitter from San Félix, Venezuela, Plaz signed in January 2022 for $350,000. At High-A Greensboro in 2026, he hit .305/.389/.513 with 18 homers and 74 RBIs in just 97 games and is Pittsburgh's No. 7 prospect.

St. Louis Cardinals: SS/3B Jesus Baez

A 21-year-old Dominican, Baez signed with the Mets in 2022 for $275,000 and was traded to the Cardinals in 2025 for Ryan Helsley. After a knee injury that cut short his 2024 season, he broke out in 2026 with 39 homers and 109 RBIs in 113 games across High-A Peoria and Double-A Springfield, the second-most homers in the minors. Baez is ranked as the Cardinals’ No. 15 prospect.

San Diego Padres: RHP Tucker Musgrove

A 24-year-old reliever from Chunchula, Ala., Musgrove was the Padres’ seventh-round pick in 2023 from the University of Mobile. He didn't debut until 2025 after Tommy John surgery, then struck out 42.8% of hitters in 2026 (68 strikeouts in 34.1 innings) across High-A and Double-A, with a fastball reaching triple digits — though a 15.7% walk rate and a late ulnar-nerve procedure on his elbow dampened his season. Musgrove is Padres’ No. 7 prospect.

San Francisco Giants: LHP Henry Lalane

The 22-year-old, 6-foot-7 Lalane was acquired from the New York Yankees on Aug. 3 in the Heliot Ramos trade. After injury-wrecked 2024-25 seasons and shoulder surgery, his fastball jumped to the mid-90s, and he threw a career-high 105 innings in 2026 with a 3.16 ERA and 114 strikeouts, and is the No. 11 prospect in the Giants' system.

Seattle Mariners: OF Carlos Jimenez

A 23-year-old lefty-swinger from Los Alcarrizos, Dominican Republic, Jimenez signed in 2019 for $480,000. After five full seasons in the low minors, his first High-A campaign at Everett in 2026 was a revelation as he hit .287 with 20 homers, 20 steals, 79 RBIs and a .926 OPS in 102 games, earning Northwest League All-Star honors. Jimenez is the Mariners’ No. 25 prospect.

Tampa Bay Rays: RHP Santiago Suarez

A 21-year-old right-hander from Cumana, Venezuela, Suarez signed with the Miami Marlins in June 2022 and was traded to the Rays that November in the Xavier Edwards deal. His calling card is elite control — a 60-grade tool, roughly a 4.4% career walk rate, and a league-best 1.50 BB/9 at Double-A Montgomery in 25 games and 126 innings -- paired with a 97-mph fastball. Suarez is the Marlins’ No. 16 prospect.

Texas Rangers: OF Hector Osorio

A 21-year-old lefty hitter from Coro, Venezuela, Osorio signed in January 2022 and spent two years in the Dominican Summer League. In 2026, he broke out, hitting .295/.411/.543 with 21 homers, 67 RBIs, and more walks (54) than strikeouts (50) in 87 games. That was quite a power surge from a player who'd hit six career homers in 708 pro plate appearances before this year. Osorio is the Rangers’ No. 14 prospect.

Toronto Blue Jays: RHP Nolan Perry

A 23-year-old, Perry was a 12th-round pick in 2022 from Carlsbad High School in New Mexico and passed on a Texas Tech commitment for $200,000. After missing all of 2025 to Tommy John surgery, he roared back across three levels this year with a 2.50 ERA, 117 strikeouts in 82.2 innings and a Futures Game selection. Perry has risen to the Blue Jays’ No. 2 prospect and No. 90 overall.

Washington Nationals: RHP Jarlin Susana

Susana, 22, was named Pitcher of the Year in the Arizona Fall League, his fastball reaching 103.8 mph, after lat surgery cost him most of the regular season. The 6-foot-6 Susana signed with the San Diego Padres as an international free agent in 2022 and came to Washington later as part of the Juan Soto blockbuster trade. Susana ranks as the Nationals’ No. 4 prospect and No. 66 in MLB.