Ranking Jazz Chisholm Jr. landing spots after Yankees fans run former All-Star out of town

Veteran second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. has likely played his final game for the New York Yankees, and those in the Bronx seem fine with it.

Yankee Stadium showered Chisholm with boos during Wednesday’s season-ending loss to the Rays, and he responded by questioning their intentions and alleging a lack of support during a postgame media session. If he wasn’t already on his way out, then his 2-for-11 postseason showing might have been the final straw.

So what’s next for Chisholm, who turns 29 in February? History suggests he’ll receive the qualifying offer, which is expected to be roughly $23.1 million, all of which is fully guaranteed. He’d hit unrestricted free agency if he declines the QO, and at that point teams must decide if he still warrants a multi-year deal.

For this list, we’re ignoring the possibility of a salary cap and what that could mean for a team’s overall spending approach. Instead, we’re focused on which teams need second base help — and whether Chisholm fits their organization as both a player and a clubhouse figure.

5. Los Angeles Dodgers

New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

You can’t make a list like this and leave out the Dodgers, regardless of their 2027 payroll. We always expect them to pursue any and all free agents, outside of those best suited to be an everyday designated hitter. Shohei Ohtani isn’t moving back to the outfield, and we’re not even sure whether he’ll return to the rotation next year.

Dave Roberts has spent the last decade proving he can handle every personality imaginable, so Chisholm’s chains and bat flips won’t be a significant mark against him. That said, the two-time All-Star might not have the job security he did in New York, especially if he settles for a shorter contract.

4. Detroit Tigers

All signs point to the Tigers being aggressive in free agency, and we’ve already heard speculation about Tarik Skubal returning to the Motor City. If the Tigers signed Chisholm, that’d likely mean Gleyber Torres walks in free agency; that’d mark the second time in three years Chisholm replaced Torres at second base, after doing so with the Yankees following the 2024 season.

We initially thought about putting the Tigers atop the list, but concerns have already emerged about how Chisholm and veteran manager A.J. Hinch would mesh. Hmmm.

3. San Diego Padres

New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Padres find themselves in an interesting situation, as a pending ownership change could result in significant roster changes; FanSided’s Pat Ragazzo reported in September that future Hall of Fame third baseman Manny Machado, shortstop Xander Bogaerts or second baseman/outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. could be available this winter, though Machado is the likeliest to be shopped.

Although Chisholm played third base down the stretch in 2024, we envision him sticking at second base so that Tatis can be a full-time right fielder again. The Padres have never been afraid to let players be themselves, and that didn’t change when Craig Stammen was hired last offseason. This fit makes too much sense, and we’ll see whether the new ownership group feels the same.

2. Atlanta Braves

Ozzie Albies’ days in Atlanta might be numbered, and not solely because of the Braves’ NLDS exit. He has a $7 million club option with a $4 million buyout for 2027, so we suggest picking up the option and trading him. Albies is on the cusp of 10-and-5 rights, and he lacks a no-trade clause, so the Braves could realistically send him to whoever offers the best return.

Chisholm is only 13 months younger than Albies, so it’s not a massive upgrade in terms of getting younger. However, the former offers far more speed, and we believe Braves fans would immediately fall in love with his energy.

1. Toronto Blue Jays

New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What better way to stick it to the Yankees than by staying in the AL East? We considered putting the Red Sox here, but Chisholm doesn’t feel like a good fit for Boston. If anything, that feels like a recipe for disaster with how badly he handled the New York City spotlight.

As we’ve argued before, Ernie Clement isn’t a viable long-term starting second baseman; he’s best suited as a utility player, and there’s no shame in that role. We urge the Blue Jays to accept the reality about their All-Star infielder and pivot to the dynamic Chisholm, assuming that he has no problems playing in Canada.