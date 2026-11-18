Winning a Silver Slugger award undoubtedly helps any position player's case when discussing the Hall of Fame, and for obvious reasons. The Silver Slugger award is given to the best offensive player at each position in each league every year. Odds are, if you have several Silver Slugger awards, you're a great hitter with numbers that might even be good enough to earn a plaque in Cooperstown one day.

With that being said, though, winning one Silver Slugger award won't get you too far when discussing Hall of Fame odds. Those who win multiple, if not several, of these awards are the ones who get considered for Cooperstown. Knowing this, who, among the 20 Silver Slugger winners, actually has good odds of getting to the Hall of Fame one day? There isn't a single lock among the winners, but there are some players who are certainly on a Hall of Fame trajectory.

Players with little to no shot at Hall of Fame

Milwaukee Brewers right fielder Jake Bauers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UTIL Jake Bauers, Milwaukee Brewers

From considering retirement to NLCS MVP to Silver Slugger winner, Jake Bauers certainly has a Hall of Fame-caliber story, but that doesn't mean he'll get into the Hall of Fame. Even after his breakout 2026 campaign, Bauers has hit .223 with a .717 OPS with 84 home runs in his career through his age-31 season. I love the player and think he'll do good things with the Boston Red Sox, but his emergence came too late for him to think about Cooperstown.

2B Chase Meidroth, Chicago White Sox

Much of the Chicago White Sox attention went to players like Munetaka Murakami and Miguel Vargas, so it's cool to see Chase Meidroth, a player who deserves more praise than he got in 2026, get some here by winning a Silver Slugger award. With that being said, while Meidroth is certainly a useful player, it's worth noting that he won the award despite hitting only 16 home runs with a .765 OPS. He won it because the American League lacked elite options at second base. Meidroth deserved it, and again, he's a good player, but there's a long way to go from good to Hall of Fame.

Veterans facing uphill battles

Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

2B Brandon Lowe, Pittsburgh Pirates

Brandon Lowe has been one of the game's best power-hitting second basemen for a while now, and he just had an outstanding year for the Pittsburgh Pirates. Lowe's numbers don't scream "Hall of Famer," but he also has 192 career home runs as a primary second baseman at age 32. If (and it's a big if) he has some more huge power-hitting years at a position historically known to lack it at the keystone, might Lowe sneak in? Unlikely, but I don't think his odds are at zero quite yet.

OF Randy Arozarena, Seattle Mariners

Randy Arozarena has six straight seasons with at least 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases under his belt, and 2026 was the best regular season of his career. Arozarena is also a three-time All-Star, a Rookie of the Year winner, and has been an elite postseason performer. He'd need several more 20-20 seasons to be worth considering, but perhaps Arozarena, who was just one of the best hitters in the American League this season, has that left in the tank.

C Dillon Dingler, Detroit Tigers

On one hand, Dillon Dingler is a 28-year-old with only two full seasons of big-league experience while playing a position that historically does not age well at all. On the other hand, Dingler just won his second Gold Glove award and paired that with a Silver Slugger award. He's the best defensive catcher in the sport, and while his bat slumped down the stretch, he showed high-end upside for much of 2026 at the plate. Dingler is likely peaking too late to push his way into Hall of Fame talks, but I can't quite rule him out when he could easily be among the best at his position for the better part of the next decade.

Youngsters worth keeping an eye on

Cleveland Guardians outfielder Chase DeLauter | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

OF Chase DeLauter, Cleveland Guardians

Chase DeLauter just won a Silver Slugger as a rookie. Any rookie who wins a Silver Slugger is worth keeping an eye on when it comes to discussing Hall of Fame candidacy, even if said rookie does so by hitting only 16 home runs, is 25 years old and has clear durability concerns. DeLauter is a very talented player, and if he can stay healthy, he has the kind of upside to win many Silver Slugger awards and put up gaudy numbers — potentially even Hall of Fame-caliber numbers.

UTIL Kevin McGonigle, Detroit Tigers

Speaking of rookie Silver Slugger winners, how about the year Kevin McGonigle just had? In his age 21 season, McGonigle was an All-Star, won the AL Rookie of the Year award, finished in seventh place in the AL MVP balloting, and took home the Utility Silver Slugger award. McGonigle might not put up gaudy power numbers, but he's as good an all-around player in the AL as there is already, and he only turned 22 years old in August. There's a reason the Detroit Tigers were quick to hand him a lucrative extension, and McGonigle, who just led the AL in bWAR as a rookie, still has so much room to grow.

Detroit Tigers left fielder Riley Greene | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

OF Riley Greene, Detroit Tigers

Riley Greene's power took a nosedive as he went from 36 home runs in 2025 to 21 in 2026, but his OPS was nearly 40 points higher, going from .806 to .844. Greene became a far more well-rounded hitter, drawing a ton of walks, slashing his strikeout rate, and learning how to hit left-handed pitching. If Greene can keep up those good habits while tapping into the kind of power upside we saw him showcase in 2025, he becomes an interesting Hall of Fame sleeper.

C Gabriel Moreno, Arizona Diamondbacks

At just 26 years of age, Gabriel Moreno is a two-time Gold Glover behind the plate, a Silver Slugger winner, and a batting champion. Injuries have been an issue for Moreno since he started his career, but he had his healthiest season in 2026 and promptly finished sixth in the NL MVP balloting. If he can put together several healthy seasons, he has the talent to rack up substantial accolades at a position that lacks longevity.

OF James Wood, Washington Nationals

James Wood has played two full seasons and he's hit 30+ home runs while making the All-Star team in both of those years. Now, the 24-year-old has added a Silver Slugger award to his resume. Wood has finished awfully slowly in each of the past two seasons, which have hurt his numbers a bit, yet he's still been outstanding overall. If he can ever put full seasons together, the sky is truly the limit.

The biggest toss-ups

Baltimore Orioles first baseman Pete Alonso | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1B Pete Alonso, Baltimore Orioles

Those who thought a change of scenery might result in Pete Alonso slowing down were proven very wrong, as Alonso led the AL with 43 home runs and 113 RBI while posting an .884 OPS, his highest mark since his rookie year back in 2019. Alonso has now hit 307 home runs in eight seasons, and he has as many seasons with 40 or more home runs as years in which he's hit fewer than 40. Alonso turns 32 years old this offseason, so Father Time is a factor, but if he can get to 500 home runs, which feels more possible after the year he just had, he could very well be a Hall of Famer.

DH Kyle Schwarber, Philadelphia Phillies

Another player eyeing the 500-home-run plateau is Kyle Schwarber, who is now at 385 home runs after launching 45 home runs in 2026. Schwarber, much like Alonso, will never add much defensive value or do much on the base paths, but he's now hit 45 or more home runs in four of the last five years, leading the National League in long balls in three of those seasons. Schwarber will be 34 years old by Opening Day, and is just three more 40-home run seasons away from reaching 500 home runs with four more years on his contract. It felt like a pipe dream for Schwarber to get there, but the longer he continues to defy Father Time, the stronger his case becomes.

Atlanta Braves infielder Matt Olson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1B Matt Olson, Atlanta Braves

Matt Olson might not be quite as prolific a slugger as Alonso or Schwarber, but he has 329 career home runs and has four Gold Glove awards on his resume, so he's a more well-rounded player than those guys. It's also worth noting that Olson hasn't missed a single game since 2021 and he has four more years on his contract, so a few more outstanding offensive years could get him close to 500 home runs. If Olson ends his career with 450-ish home runs and five or more Gold Gloves, is he a Hall of Famer? I don't know, but it's gotta be close, right?

3B Alex Bregman, Chicago Cubs

Just when it felt like Alex Bregman's Hall of Fame odds were slipping away, he put together an MVP-caliber second half to his 2026 season, putting up numbers as good as he has in any year since finishing as the AL MVP runner-up in 2019. Bregman is now dangerously close to 50 fWAR, and he's now a multi-time Gold Glove and Silver Slugger winner. He's going to need to put together a few more All-Star-caliber years to have his WAR match up with other Hall of Famers, but he showed down the stretch that he still has plenty left in the tank when healthy.

Superstars on the right path

Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DH Yordan Alvarez, Houston Astros

The only thing that was holding Yordan Alvarez back from establishing himself as a potential future Hall of Famer was his durability. He found a way to stay healthy in 2026, and, sure enough, won the AL MVP award unanimously. Alvarez's lack of durability still holds him back, but this is a guy with a career slash line of .300/.397/.578 while averaging ridiculous run-producing numbers. This is a Hall of Fame hitter, even with him providing no defensive value. The question is, can he stay healthy enough to get in? I'm going to be an optimist and say yes.

3B Junior Caminero, Tampa Bay Rays

Alvarez won the MVP award over Junior Caminero, who took home all but three of the second-place votes. Caminero is a 23-year-old with just two full big-league seasons under his belt, yet he's already a two-time All-Star, just six home runs shy of 100 and has already surpassed the 200-RBI mark in his career. Is that not absurd? Is that not a superstar on a Hall of Fame trajectory? Caminero still has a lot to prove, but it feels like he hasn't even hit his peak yet, and he's still one of the best players on the planet.

OF Pete Crow-Armstrong, Chicago Cubs

Pete Crow-Armstrong's defense and baserunning have always given him a high floor, and we saw him flash immense power in 2025, but he had clear offensive holes in his game. It's safe to say those have been patched; as with Crow-Armstrong learning to take some pitches and how to hit left-handed pitching, he wound up winning the NL MVP award at just 24 years of age. He even took home a Platinum Glove as well. Crow-Armstrong is as well-rounded a player as there is in the sport right now, and there's still well over a decade for him to put up gaudy numbers. He's on the right path.

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

OF Jackson Chourio, Milwaukee Brewers

On the surface, Jackson Chourio's numbers don't look that great. He's played three seasons and has averaged a shade over 22 home runs, 77 RBI and 22 stolen bases per year while posting a .799 OPS. With that being said, it's important to point out that Chourio just won his first Gold Glove and World Series title at just 22 years of age. That's right, he's accomplished all of these things and doesn't even turn 23 years old until next March. In other words, Chourio is nowhere near his prime, and is already one of the best outfielders in the league. Once we see Chourio at his peak, he's going to be in Hall of Fame talks.

SS Elly De La Cruz, Cincinnati Reds

Elly De La Cruz just hit 30 home runs, stole 30 bases, played elite defense at a premium position and finished fourth in the NL MVP balloting in his age 24 season, yet it feels like he's nowhere near his peak. De La Cruz has as much raw power as anyone in the game. He has already stolen as many as 67 bases in a single season. He's a Gold Glove-caliber defender. There isn't anything he can't do, and it feels like he's only going to keep getting better. Assuming he can stay healthy, he has all the tools necessary to end up in Cooperstown one day.

SS Bobby Witt Jr., Kansas City Royals

2026 was a down year for Bobby Witt Jr., yet he still won a Silver Slugger award and was an MVP finalist. If that doesn't speak to his ability on the field, I don't know what does. Witt is now a three-time All-Star, a two-time Gold Glover and Silver Slugger winner, a Platinum Glove winner and a batting champion. He has also finished in the top four of the AL MVP balloting in each of the last three years and is only 26 years old. Witt seemingly has multiple MVP awards in his future and has already racked up 33.6 fWAR. I don't think there is a clearer Hall of Famer on this list than Witt.