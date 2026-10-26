Re-ranking World Series MVP favorites after Brewers jump out to 2-0 lead

The Milwaukee Brewers eked out a 5-4 victory on Saturday night to claim a 2-0 series lead in the Fall Classic. This series is not over, but the Tampa Bay Rays missed so many opportunities on their initial road trip to Milwaukee. The series shifts back to Tampa now, with raucous crowds awaiting at Tropicana Field. Still, history tells us Milwaukee is the heavy favorite right now.

In terms of individual performances, several Brewers have stood out. Meanwhile, Junior Caminero is Junior Caminero, and the Rays are replete with talent of their own. Let's update and revise our World Series MVP predictions:

Current World Series MVP Odds

Name Team Odds C William Contreras Milwaukee Brewers +195 OF Jackson Chourio Milwaukee Brewers +490 OF Sal Frelick Milwaukee Brewers +1400 3B Junior Caminero Tampa Bay Rays +1500 1B Jake Bauers Milwaukee Brewers +1500 1B Jonathan Aranda Tampa Bay Rays +2000 2B Brice Turang Milwaukee Brewers +2000 DH Yandy Díaz Tampa Bay Rays +3500 DH Christian Yelich Milwaukee Brewers +4000 C Liam Hicks Tampa Bay Rays +5000 SS Cooper Pratt Milwaukee Brewers +6500

The current odds — per FanDuel — predictably favor the Brewers with their 2-0 series lead. Milwaukee is the better and more complete team, which has born out in the results so far. They've executed better in late and clutch situations. Meanwhile, the sheer depth of quality players on this Brewers team is evident. Their bullpen has carried water all postseason, while the lineup is chock full of guys who can produce a quality at-bat, even with limited power.

That said, Tampa mirrors Milwaukee in a lot of ways — a small-market team known for its small ball approach, with success built on depth, execution and skill rather than overt and overwhelming power. Junior Caminero is the lone exception, of course. He is the closest to an outright MVP candidate on either side, although Jackson Chourio is perhaps trending in that direction.

Best World Series MVP candidates, ranked

Christian Yelich - Milwaukee Brewers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

5. Christian Yelich, Brewers

These odds really mean nothing at this point. Narrative is so important in determining World Series MVP, plus later games tend to carry more weight. Take Yoshinobu Yamamoto's MVP push last year for example; the righty was an afterthought in World Series MVP discussions until he piggybacked a heroic Game 7 save on top of his brilliant Game 6 start.

All that is to say, it's not hard to imagine Christian Yelich — beloved in the clubhouse and the longest-tenured Brewer — having his World Series moment later in this series. He has a clutch gene, for sure, and batting in the cleanup spot, he should get ample opportunities to clear the bases in a big spot before this series is out. He's 2-for-8 with a triple, a walk and a stolen base through two games.

4. Aaron Ashby, Brewers

Aaron Ashby has been Milwaukee's best iron man reliever in October. The entire Brewers bullpen deserves credit for this run; both Trevor Megill and Abner Uribe, equally well-regarded and essential, have come up with important outs. That said, the Brewers are consistently relying Ashby for multiple innings of high-leverage tightrope performance. So far, he's up to six strikeouts in 3.1 innings, with one hit and zero runs allowed. If Ashby pitches in every game and consistently drives a nail into Tampa's coffin, he could become the rare reliever to garner consideration for this award. Notably, it does not feel like any of Milwaukee's starters will put together a worthwhile résumé.

Junior Caminero - Tampa Bay Rays | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

3. Junior Caminero, Rays

We cannot discount the Rays, of course. An 0-2 comeback is difficult but not unheard of, and Tampa has proven its resillience all season. While there are any number of Rays worth mentioning as longshots — Jonathan Aranda, Liam Hicks, Yandy Díaz or, for narrative reasons, Freddy Peralta — it feels silly to prop up anybody not named Junior Caminero. He is the engine that drives Tampa's lineup. If there's a Ray destined to pop off and carry them through a four-game turnaround, it's the All-Star third baseman. He's 2-for-7 with a double and a walk so far.

2. William Contreras, Brewers

William Contreras has been Milwaukee's best offensive performer all postseason and he remains red-hot on the World Series stage. He's 4-for-8 with a walk and two RBI; Contreras is not only extremely productive at the plate, but he's essential calling games behind it. Given his contagious energy and his current momentum, it's not hard to imagine Contreras going the distance and taking home the hardware. That said ...

Jackson Chourio - Milwaukee Brewers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. Jackson Chourio, Brewers

I am going to bet on the burgeoning star power of Jackson Chourio. He's the lifeblood of this Brewers team in many ways and it feels like he will have his moment. Chourio is already 4-for-9 in the series with an RBI. He has also made his mark with defense and speed, notching two stolen bases and a critical putout from left field in Game 2. The kid is only 22 years old. He's the solid future of a team where roster turnover is constant. If he puts his stamp on this series, voters will reward him.