Predicting the 2026 World Series MVP from five top contenders

Recent seasons have spoiled us with some incredible World Series MVP performances, including Los Angeles Dodgers teammates Freddie Freeman (2024) and Yoshinobu Yamamoto (2025) over the past two years.

Junior Caminero and the Tampa Bay Rays clinched their World Series ticket on Monday night, and they’ll battle Brice Turang and the Milwaukee Brewers in what should be a fascinating Fall Classic. We don’t fault you for expecting either of those two to win World Series MVP, but they’re not the only players we believe could realistically challenge for the award.

2026 World Series MVP odds

Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Player Odds William Contreras, C, Milwaukee Brewers +600 Jackson Chourio, LF, Milwaukee Brewers +650 Junior Caminero, 3B, Tampa Bay Rays +850 Yandy Díaz, 1B, Tampa Bay Rays +950 Brice Turang, 2B, Milwaukee Brewers +1000 Jacob Misiorowski, SP, Milwaukee Brewers +1000 Jake Bauers, 1B, Milwaukee Brewers +1000 Jonathan Aranda, 1B, Tampa Bay Rays +1200 Drew Rasmussen, SP, Tampa Bay Rays +1900 Garrett Mitchell, CF, Milwaukee Brewers +2000

For context, all odds come via the FanDuel Sportsbook and are accurate as of Oct. 22. Before we get into who we believe could realistically win World Series MVP honors, we advise against putting too much faith in Misiorowski. His velocity won’t matter if he doesn’t pitch deep into games or if Pat Murphy doesn’t use him out of the bullpen when needed, as the Dodgers did with Yoshinobu Yamamoto last year.

5. Chandler Simpson, LF, Tampa Bay Rays

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Chandler Simpson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Odds: +5000

You can stop laughing. If the World Series MVP goes to the most deserving player, why not take a chance on Simpson? We’ve watched his game-changing speed all season, and he’s already picked up three steals in the playoffs.

We’re aware this is a hot take, and the odds (pun not intended) are vastly against Simpson winning World Series MVP. That said, don’t be surprised when his baserunning abilities throw an entire inning into chaos.

4. Yandy Díaz, 1B, Tampa Bay Rays

Tampa Bay Rays designated hitter Yandy Díaz | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Odds: +950

It’s been business as usual for Díaz, who owns a .906 OPS and six extra-base hits through 41 postseason plate appearances. He caught fire to end the ALCS, going 6-for-14 with two doubles, two home runs, and four RBIs during the Rays’ three-game winning streak.

Keep your eyes on the veteran slugger’s power stroke, because he only had nine homers in nearly 300 second-half plate appearances. Much of the talk around Tampa Bay’s lineup rightfully centers on Caminero, but we suggest buying high on Díaz ahead of first pitch.

3. Junior Caminero, 3B, Tampa Bay Rays

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Junior Caminero | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Odds: +850

Caminero unsurprisingly has the highest odds of any Rays player, and his regular-season track record speaks for itself. He’s also arguably the most discussed player heading into this year’s World Series following his viral, controversial home run celebration during the Game 6 victory. If you don’t want someone to pose after hitting a homer, then don’t throw a meatball.

So, why does Caminero only place third? Mainly because no player on a losing team has won World Series MVP since Bobby Richardson in 1960. And seeing as we’re picking the Brewers to win… well, you can do the math.

2. Cooper Pratt, SS, Milwaukee Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Cooper Pratt | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Odds: +5500

Who?

You’re forgiven for not being overly familiar with Pratt, a 2023 sixth-round pick who made his MLB debut this past June. He’s been solid yet unspectacular throughout the postseason, hitting .310 with a .655 OPS through 30 plate appearances.

Pratt still made the list because no one expects him to contend for World Series MVP. But awards like these aren’t based solely on flashy counting stats; you can earn the title with clutch hits or above-average defense, and the 22-year-old rookie can easily do both. He’s also looked comfortable in the postseason, and trust us: that matters.

1. Brice Turang, 2B, Milwaukee Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Brice Turang | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Odds: +1000

We’ve called Turang arguably baseball’s most under-appreciated player, and a World Series MVP would definitely change that conversation. There’s no better time to put yourself on the global consciousness than by dominating the Fall Classic.

Don’t read too much into Turang’s .573 playoff OPS, either. He hit .292 with an .877 OPS in nearly 350 regular-season home plate appearances, and guess where the Brewers open the World Series?