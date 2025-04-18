MLS news and rumors roundup for Apr. 18: Two new teams chasing Kevin De Bruyne

MLS news and rumors: NYCFC and D.C. United also want Kevin De Bruyne

Kevin De Bruyne is set to leave Manchester City this summer, and Inter Miami has his discovery rights. However, the Herons will likely not be able to afford him, as they already have Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba at the club. De Bruyne was previously linked with San Diego FC, but was priced out of a move to the MLS expansion side.

The Chicago Fire has also been mentioned as a possible destination for De Bruyne, but other MLS clubs are interested in the star midfielder. Paul Tenorio has reported, "Four MLS teams have begun exploratory talks aimed at bringing Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne to the United States... Inter Miami, Chicago Fire, NYCFC, D.C. United."

NYCFC would be a fitting option as De Bruyne would remain part of the City Football Group. Frank Lampard made a similar move after his time at Chelsea when he went to Man City and then on to NYCFC.

D.C. United could also be a good option for De Bruyne as he would play alongside his former Belgium teammate Christian Benteke. The striker has scored five goals in eight MLS games this season, and his tally would improve with the service given to him by De Bruyne.

Oscar Verhoeven set to join San Diego FC

San Diego FC is no longer an option for Kevin De Bruyne due to finances. It was thought that the club needed a marquee signing to announce themselves in MLS, but they are already third in the Western Conference after eight games. Mikey Varas' team has signed quality players, including Hirving 'Chucky' Lozano and Luca de la Torre. However, the MLS expansion side appears to also be focused on signing young players.

Tom Bogert posted on X: "San Diego FC finalizing a deal to acquire USYNT defender Oscar Verhoeven from San Jose Earthquakes... The deal is a loan with purchase option."

Verhoeven has represented the United States up to the U20 level. However, he has played just once in MLS this season for the Earthquakes. Therefore, the right-back will be looking to get more game time in San Diego.

Houston Dynamo are set to sign Toyosi Olusanya

The Houston Dynamo are currently 13th in the Western Conference and require strengthening their roster. Ben Olsen's side recently signed goalkeeper Jonathan Bond from Watford, and now they are set for a forward to join their squad.

According to Tom Bogert on X: "Houston Dynamo finalizing deal to sign forward Toyosi Olusanya from St. Mirren. Daily Record 1st. Olusanya, 27, gives Houston another striker behind (Ezequiel) Ponce. Can play wide too. English forward has 12g/2a in ~2,500 mins this season in Scotland."

Before playing for St. Mirren, Olusanya played for EFL sides Middlesbrough and AFC Wimbledon but also represented clubs in the lower leagues of English soccer. This included spells at Billericay Town, Cheshunt and Gosport Borough, which are all non-league teams.