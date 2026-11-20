The 2027 NBA Draft class cannot hope to replicate the undeniable star-power of the 2026 class, but there's still plenty of talent on the board — even if there will be more obstacles on the path to greatness for many of the projected lottery picks. The college basketball season has already blessed us with a few standout performances and early risers.

Let's dive into the current first round landscape, simulating the lottery using the NBA's new (and chaotic) relegation system:

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1. New Orleans Pelicans (via MIL): Tyran Stokes | Wing | Kansas

Tyran Stokes - Kansas Jayhawks | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Height: 6'7

Weight: 230

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Tyran Stokes is off to an excellent start at Kansas and he feels like the early favorite to land No. 1 overall, even if that race is far from settled. He's knocking down 3s and flying around on defense, which are encouraging developments. Stokes offers such a rare intersection of strength, explosiveness and ball-handling on the wing. He is a bullet in transition, with some fun passing flashes to dream on as his halfcourt offense progresses. Stokes absolutely walloped Kentucky, wearing his emotions on his sleeve en route to 24 points and 10 rebounds. A lot of preseason criticisms are slowly melting away. For the Pelicans, it's all about talent at this stage. Fit concerns are secondary.

2. Washington Wizards: Stefan Joksimovic | Guard | Slovenia

Stefan Joksimovic - Slovenia | FIBA/GettyImages

Height: 6'7

Weight: 205

Class: International

Draft Age: 18

Stefan Joksimovic will have just turned 18 when his name is called on draft night. His youth, size and creativity present special upside in a class with few true standouts. Joksimovic needs to lock in defensively and become a more dependable 3-point shooter, but he's a groundswell in transition, with the handles and vision to dissect opponents out of the pick-and-roll, too. There are flashes of incredibly high-level pull-up shooting. He can get all the way downhill, mixing speeds and putting defenders in a blender. Washington needs to start looking past Trae Young; Joksimovic can connect the dots between AJ Dybantsa, Alex Sarr and the Wizards' athletic wing finishers.

3. Golden State Warriors: Quentin Coleman | Guard | Illinois

Quentin Coleman - Illinois Fighting Illini | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Height: 6'4

Weight: 180

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 18

Quentin Coleman has exploded out of the gate for a very good Illini team. He's bombing 3s, getting to the rim and competing hard on the defensive end, checking a lot of boxes teams look for in a potential franchise guard. Coleman still needs to add muscle and improve his physicality, but he wears a hard hat on both ends; he will attack rebounds, scrap at the point of attack and play free safety in passing lanes. His snaky handles allow him to get into the teeth of the defense, even without elite strength or burst. His malleable skill set, able to thrive on or off the ball, aligns beautifully with the Golden State ethos. Coleman could serve as Steph's successor.

4. Indiana Pacers: Caleb Holt | Wing | Arizona

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Height: 6'5

Weight: 200

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Caleb Holt has a long way to go offensively, but he could be the best perimeter defender in the class: tough as nails at the point of attack, with swooping arms, muscular core strength and elite balance. He shows great anticipation as a helper, too. Holt rebounds well for his position. With his athleticism and physicality, there's clear offensive upside as a slasher. He attacks gaps like a running back and finishes with power at the rim. He will need to become a more reliable shooter and improve his handles into order to become a live-dribble threat, but the foundation is solid. Indiana can get him out in transition, where Tyrese Haliburton's playmaking artistry is a boon for any athlete.

5. Charlotte Hornets: Jordan Smith Jr. | Guard | Arkansas

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Height: 6'2

Weight: 200

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Jordan Smith Jr. will need to workshop his handle and become a better live-dribble creator, but he's chock full of intangibles. You won't find a more rugged and determined guard defender in college basketball. Smith is undersized, but his ridiculous plus-seven wingspan makes him a chore for opposing ball-handlers to navigate around. He's a pest in passing lanes and even contests shots at the rim, applying his athleticism and physicality in liberal doses. The 3-point shot is inconsistent and he needs to cut down on turnovers, but Smith will attack downhill relentlessly and he's a monster on the fast break. The Hornets are in a patient stage of their rebuild and can empower Smith in the backcourt.

6. Atlanta Hawks (via NOP): Ivan Kharchenkov | Wing | Arizona

Ivan Kharchenkov - Arizona Wildcats | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Height: 6'7

Weight: 220

Class: Sophomore

Draft Age: 20

Ivan Kharchenkov dropped 38 points on UCLA in the season opener and hasn't really looked back. He thrived as a glue guy last season, but so far the assists are up, the turnovers are down, and Kharchenkov is doing all the marginal things he did last season — tough rebounds, versatile defense, timely cuts — while taking on a more front-and-center role offensively. He's still an inconsistent shooter from 3-point range, but Kharchenkov is a productive slasher with impressive shake and composure as a ball-handler. The Hawks could benefit immediately from Kharchenkov's switchy defense and strong connective traits.

7. Oklahoma City Thunder (via LAC): Colben Landrew | Wing | Connecticut

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Height: 6'6

Weight: 235

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Colben Landrew is an ex-football player with a powerful frame and a very smart, malleable approach. He can drill spot-up 3s, attack closeouts and absorb contact on drives, with slick footwork and feathery touch around the basket. He competes hard on defense and leaves a mark on the glass, with a penchant for turning rebounds into transition offense. Landrew's off-the-dribble skill set is still evolving, but he's in a great situation at UConn and he checks a lot of important boxes on the wing. OKC desperately needs some size and physicality on the perimeter, especially since Jalen Williams' long-term health is uncertain at best.

8. LA Clippers (via TOR): Patrick Ngongba II | Big | Duke

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Height: 6'11

Weight: 250

Class: Junior

Draft Age: 21

Patrick Ngongba enters his third season at Duke as arguably the best big man in college basketball. He's a tremendous shot-blocker, with broad shoulders and a steady presence on the glass. He has soft touch around the rim and continues to flirt with the 3-point line. His playmaking at the elbow, or with his back to the basket, is a real treat. He quickly diagnoses breakdowns and delivers passes with pinpoint accuracy. He has a history of foot injuries, which is a concern, but there's immense two-way potential here. The Clippers don't really have a successor to Brook Lopez on the roster; Ngongba should develop productive two-man partnerships with Darius Garland and Keaton Wagler.

9. Memphis Grizzlies (via UTA): Amari Allen | Wing | Alabama

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Height: 6'7

Weight: 205

Class: Sophomore

Draft Age: 21

Amari Allen was a potential first-round pick in 2026, but the allure of a larger role (and another NIL check) brought him back to Alabama for his sophomore campaign. The early returns on that decision are extremely positive. Allen's assist-to-turnover ratio is off the charts; he's playing like a jumbo point guard, while scoring efficiently at all three levels. Never the most explosive athlete, Allen's craft and dexterity as a driver allow him to create and extend advantages all the same. He rebounds and defends, too. Memphis has a need for shooting and playmaking on the wing, and there's an allure to building around high-level processors like Allen, Cameron Boozer and Ty Jerome.

10. Houston Rockets (via PHX): Bruce Branch III | Wing | Brigham Young

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Height: 6'7

Weight: 190

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 18

Bruce Branch III fits a very classical mold on the wing, with a plus-six wingspan, anticipatory defense and a smooth spot-up jumper. He's finishing well on straight-line drives and backdoor cuts. He knows how to blend into an offensive scheme. That can be read as a negative, too, however. Branch is not much of a self-creator and he can suffer long stretches as an afterthought on the floor. His baseline skill set and tool kit are very appealing, but NBA scouts will want to see him impose his will more frequently as the season progresses. That said, he's also extremely young, with a lot of room for growth. The Rockets are deep and can afford to swing for the fences with their first of two lottery picks.

11. Houston Rockets (via BKN): Obinne Ekezie Jr. | Big | Louisville

Obinne Ekezie Jr. - Louisville Cardinals | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Height: 7'1

Weight: 240

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Obinna Ekezie Jr. reclassified late and joined a stacked Louisville frontcourt. Minutes are sparse for the freshman, but he's finding ways to stand out already. There will be a learning curve for Ekezie; he tends to live on dunks and spot-up 3s right now, without much connective tissue in between. Louisville has not asked him to facilitate on the short roll or make complex decisions. That said, Ekezie excels within his limited scope. He will need to add muscle and improve on a fundamental level, but he's an explosive finisher, a real shooter and a committed defensive anchor. Houston could easily envision double-big lineups down the road, with Ekezie spacing the floor for Alperen Sengun offensively and covering for him on the back end defensively.

12. Sacramento Kings: Motiejus Krivas | Big | Arizona

Motiejus Krivas - Arizona Wildcats | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Height: 7'2

Weight: 260

Class: Senior

Draft Age: 22

The NBA Giant is back in fashion, and Motiejus Krivas offers a bankable floor with his shot-blocking and rebounding. He's one of the most fearsome rim protectors in college basketball, with a defensive impact that ranges far beyond the scorecard. He shows deft touch on hook shots and at the free throw line, so there's hope for long-term development as a shooter. Krivas needs to apply his physicality more liberally on the interior; he should be a more consistent scorer than he is. That said, it's hard to imagine him flunking at the next level. Sacramento needs to establish a defensive identity and Krivas can help free up Darius Acuff Jr. with thundering screens.

13. Charlotte Hornets (via DAL): Abdou Toure | Wing | Arkansas

Abdou Toure - Arkansas Razorbacks | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Height: 6'5

Weight: 200

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Abdou Toure is certainly a work in progress at this early juncture, but he's arguably the most freakish athlete in the draft. He explodes like a bullet in transition; he ranges all over the floor defensively, with the length to invade passing lanes and the strength to build a wall at the point of attack. Toure takes no prisoners when he drives the lane. He can detonate in traffic or shake free with a sudden burst of movement. The next steps will involve refining his handle and becoming a more dependable shooter, but he's toolsy in the extreme, which holds extra weight in a weak class. The Hornets should value his intensity, as Charlotte is playing very bland hoops this season.

14. Chicago Bulls: Na'jai Hines | Big | Connecticut

Na'jai Hines - UConn Huskies | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Height: 6'10

Weight: 265

Class: Sophomore

Draft Age: 20

Na'jai Hines plays a very simple but effective brand of basketball. Half pogo stick, half Mack truck, Hines mixes it up on the glass and projects a forcefield around the rim defensively. He's the most dominant shot-blocker in college basketball and he's a vacuum-cleaner on the offensive glass. He can set beefy screens and catch a lob, too. Hines lacks ball skills or any real hint of a perimeter game, but he does the dirty work to benefit any NBA team. Chicago has built its new identity on size and physicality. Hines ought to empower Caleb Wilson and Matas Buzelis even more as defensive playmakers.

15. Orlando Magic: Arafan Diane | Big | Houston

Arafan Diane - Houston Cougars | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Height: 7'1

Weight: 290

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Arafan Diane is still ramping up his conditioning, which is a necessity on a Kelvin Sampson team. There will be a learning curve, as he can struggle to defend in space and get up the floor in transition. That said, Diane's sheer power at the rim — which he augments with real passing acumen and flashes of 3-point shooting — is a tantalizing foundation. He's an easy mismatch once he establishes position down low. Defensively, Diane does not take kindly to challenges at the rim. Orlando's frontcourt depth has been a strength for ages, but Diane could be the next-gen solution once Goga Bitadze, Nikola Vucevic and eventually Wendell Carter Jr. are phased out.

16. Oklahoma City Thunder (via DEN): Dylan Mingo | Guard | Baylor

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Height: 6'5

Weight: 190

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 18

Dylan Mingo has made a huge impact in his first taste of college ball. There is a natural skepticism with non-shooting guards, especially those with an injury history like Mingo. That said, he's terrorizing opponents defensively and attacking the paint at will. Mingo's burst is next level and he has moments of genuine brilliance as a passer. The shot is broken — extremely so — but the best front offices can see the forest for the trees. Mingo has so much going for him in terms of intangibles and two-way impact; OKC loves big ball-handlers who can live at the rim and leave their mark on defense.

17. Utah Jazz (via CLE): Malachi Moreno | Big | Kentucky

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Height: 6'11

Weight: 243

Class: Sophomore

Draft Age: 20

Malachi Moreno went through the Combine this summer but opted for a second season in Lexington, which was probably smart. He figures to stand out in a weaker class, with a strong defensive foundation and early signs of growth as an interior scorer. Perhaps Moreno's best trait is his passing; he can facilitate from the elbow or drop dimes in the short roll. He's such a smart and complementary presence on the floor. Utah's frontcourth depth has been decimated by injuries, especially after the departure of Walker Kessler in free agency. Moreno could step in and provide immediate support.

18. Brooklyn Nets (via NYK): David Mirkovic | Forward | Illinois

David Mirkovic - Illinois Fighting Illini | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Height: 6'9

Weight: 250

Class: Sophomore

Draft Age: 21

Foot surgery and an emergency appendectomy have sidelined David Mirkovic, a preseason Wooden Award favorite, for the first couple weeks. It's an unfortunate setback, but Mirkovic should quickly establish himself as the centerpiece of Illinois' offense once he's back. The Montenegrin forward was a fast fan favorite as a freshman with his crafty below-rim scoring and flashy playmaking. Mirkovic knows how to create advantages with his strength and handle, plus he's a dogged rebounder. The defensive projection is questionable at best, but Mirkovic's intersection of size, skill and feel is rare, plus he's a grade-A teammate. That's a profile the Nets front office is especially drawn toward.

19. Charlotte Hornets (via MIA): Thomas Haugh | Forward | Florida

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Height: 6'9

Weight: 210

Class: Senior

Draft Age: 23

Thomas Haugh passed on a potential lottery selection last summer to return for Florida for his fourth and presumably final season. His age is now a real drawback, but Haugh has proven himself as both a role player on a championship team and as the featured scorer on a No. 1 seed. The shooting, the run-jump athleticism and the quaint effectiveness of his approach should appeal to NBA scouts, plus he plays with a lot of spunk. Haugh will be one of the best players in college basketball this season. His 3-and-D skill set and hard-wired competitiveness align with Charlotte's needs (and wants) in the frontcourt.

20. San Antonio Spurs (via ATL): Davis Fogle | Wing | Gonzaga

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Height: 6'7

Weight: 200

Class: Sophomore

Draft Age: 21

Davis Fogle is the latest product of Mark Few's NBA factory at Gonzaga. He's a high-feel, versatile wing finding early success in a pro-style offense. Fogle has real pick-and-roll chops; he can employ violent gear shifts as a ball-handler and pick apart defenses from a high vantage point. He fires some beautiful skip passes and rarely misses an open window. He needs to ramp up his 3-point volume, but Fogle checks almost every other box as a role-playing wing. He fits the Spurs' competitive D.N.A. to a T and should help a contender sooner than later.

21. Toronto Raptors (via OKC): Alijah Arenas | Wing | USC

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Height: 6'6

Weight: 195

Class: Sophomore

Draft Age: 20

Alijah Arenas couldn't muster enough NBA interest as a freshman after an offseason car accident put him in street clothes for a couple months. He's back with a vengeance in year two, it seems. Arenas might be the most gifted iso scorer in college basketball; he's a supreme tough shot-maker with dexterous footwork and a dizzying handle. He needs to up his 3-point volume and become a more willing facilitator, but Arenas is finding ways to contribute on the glass and he's making important strides on defense. Toronto needs to spice up the offense, especially when Kawhi Leonard is unavailable. Arenas offers rare size and creativity on the wing.

22. Detroit Pistons: Braylon Mullins | Wing | Connecticut

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Height: 6'6

Weight: 196

Class: Sophomore

Draft Age: 21

Braylon Mullins hit the most memorable shot of March Madness and was in line for a lottery pick, but he became the most surprising sophomore returnee in college basketball instead. It's a tremendous boon for Dan Hurley and UConn. Mullins is a lights-out movement shooter with more athleticism and defensive chippiness than he gets credit for. He still needs to add muscle and become a more impactful all-around contributor, but the shot-making and connective IQ will appeal to a wide range of teams. Detroit is always in the market for snipers to place around Cade Cunningham.

23. Phoenix Suns (via MIN): Jeremy Fears Jr. | Guard | Michigan State

Jeremy Fears Jr. - Michigan State Spartans | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Height: 6'0

Weight: 196

Class: Senior

Draft Age: 22

Jeremy Fears Jr. is the most prolific facilitator in college basketball. He's a wizard in the open court and a maestro in the pick-and-roll. He can also hit the turbo and careen down the lane, where he's a great finisher and earns frequent trips to the free throw line. His relentless motor and extraordinary IQ help paper over concerns about the jump shot. From ownership, down through the front office and the coaching staff, Phoenix has made no secret of its affinity for Michigan State alums. On a more practical level, Jeremy Fears Jr. is the point guard the Suns so desperately lack.

24. Memphis Grizzlies: Tyler Tanner | Guard | Vanderbilt

Tyler Tanner - Vanderbilt Commodores | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Height: 5'11

Weight: 167

Class: Junior

Draft Age: 21

Tyler Tanner will get written off for his diminutive frame and apparent lack of physicality, but no player better embodies the difference between listed height and functional size. Tanner is a special athlete, able to rack up dunks and create chaos on defense with his flyaround competitiveness. He will need to develop his in-between game and countermoves near the basket (a better floater would be nice), but Tanner stays low to the ground, collapses the defense and capitalizes with savvy passing. His ability to play off the ball, with no-dip 3s and quick attacks off the catch, only increase the appeal. He's an analytics darling and a creative, numbers-driven Grizzlies front office will be able to look past surface-level faults.

25. Portland Trail Blazers: Maximo Adams | Forward | North Carolina

Maximo Adams - North Carolina Tar Heels | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Height: 6'7

Weight: 205

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Maximo Adams is already planting some very encouraging seeds off the North Carolina bench. He is a total try-hard in the best of ways, attacking the glass with ferocity and providing ample activity on defense. He can switch, he can impact shots at the rim; the energy and defensive IQ sets an promising baseline. The scoring hasn't popped as much, but Adams is a capable spot-up shooter, with dance-like footwork in the post area. He plays smart, connective basketball, able to plug various holes in a lineup or a scheme. His size and versatility could work wonders with the Blazers' second unit.

26. Philadelphia 76ers: Luigi Suigo | Big | Villanova

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Height: 7'3

Weight: 289

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 20

Luigi Suigo was in the first round conversation last summer after a productive campaign with Mega Basket in Serbia. Instead, he took his talents to Villanova, where his mountainous size and advanced skill level should render a significant impact. Suigo sets an edge defensively in drop coverage. He can hoard rebounds and generate plenty of easy second-chance points. He also makes some appetizing passes on the short roll. Suigo faces questions about conditioning and overall mobility, but his archetype is really in style. The 76ers desperately better rim protection and rebounding in the non-Joel Embiid minutes, a tale as old as time. Why not target the kid playing down the street?

27. Brooklyn Nets (via HOU): Anthony Thompson | Forward | Ohio State

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Height: 6'8

Weight: 205

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Anthony Thompson has started slow at Ohio State, so his stock is in flux a bit. Thompson was billed as a legitimate No. 1 pick sleeper out of high school, with tantalizing physical tools (including a plus-seven wingspan), mixed with a smooth jumper and a capacity for disruption on defense. Unfortunately, Thompson struggles with physicality right now and he can't really create or extend advantages on offense, beyond a naturally high shot release. Thompson shows solid feel and should get better once his feet are wet, but for now the Nets can swing on the upside of another tall, skilled wing-forward type.

28. Boston Celtics: Billy Richmond III | Wing | Arkansas

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Height: 6'6

Weight: 195

Class: Junior

Draft Age: 21

If Billy Richmond figures out the 3-point shot over an extended period, his stock will skyrocket. He's already one of the best athletes in college basketball, a skywalker of the highest order. Richmond can soar for rebounds and greet opponents at the rim. He can explode through passing lanes and turn the jets on in transition. Richmond is a savvy cutter and lob threat. Richmond makes mincemeat of sloppy closeouts with an electric first step. He's an elite rim finisher, whether it's an emphatic dunk or a hanging, contortionist layup. Boston has an affinity for capital-A Athletes who can do the little things on both ends.

29. Memphis Grizzlies (via LAL): Pryce Sandfort | Wing | Nebraska

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Height: 6'6

Weight: 205

Class: Senior

Draft Age: 22

Pryce Sandfort put Nebraska on the map last season and now he's playing like a Wooden Award contender. He's complete nails from 3-point land, with deep range, pristine footwork and elite coordination, which is most apparent on difficult movement jumpers. He's also flashing more ball-handling utility and playmaking vision coming off screens. He does not turn it over. Memphis feels like a dream fit. He can get out and hit transition 3s, run two-man actions with the Grizzlies' super-skilled bigs, and fit seamlessly within a cohesive, selfless whole.

30. Oklahoma City Thunder (via SAS): Jordan Scott | Wing | Michigan State

Jordan Scott - Michigan State Spartans | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Height: 6'8

Weight: 190

Class: Sophomore

Draft Age: 20

Jordan Scott made a loud statement with a six-block performance against Duke. He has a special nose for the basketball, whether it's a weak-side block or intercepting a lazy pass. He can slide his feet on the perimeter, with a deadly cocktail of length and anticipation. He's an elite positional rebounder. He's starting to show more ball skills too, attacking closeouts and delivering sharp passes in the flow of the offense. Scott a proficient spot-up shooter as well, so he checks all the role-playing boxes. For an OKC team in search of playable wing depth, Scott pops as a potential late-round contributor.