3 moves the Lakers can make to address their most glaring weakness

Things really couldn't be going much better for the Los Angeles Lakers. They're 12-2, tied with the San Antonio Spurs for the top spot in the Western Conference standings. Luka Doncic is leading the league in scoring and on pace to challenge Steph Curry in one what could be one of the greatest offensive seasons of all time. Austin Reaves has been lights-out as a second-option and Walker Kessler has anchored the interior, already looking like one of the most impactful acquisitions of the offseason.

But the Lakers are not without areas for improvement. With Doncic on an all-time heater and Reaves playing so well it seems counter-intuitive to focus on offense, but that's where we're looking. Their defense is hovering around league average but there's only so much room for improvement at the end of the floor when Doncic and Reaves are going to be playing enormous minutes.

The Lakers are getting outscored by 11.3 points per 100 possessions in minutes when Doncic isn't on the floor and 27.2 when both he and Reaves are on the bench. In theory, new signings Quentin Grimes and Collin Sexton are the complementary creators on this roster but both have been fairly disappointing to start the season. There is a ton of value there in finding another offensive engine who can play off the ball next to both of them, buoy the second-unit offense with Reaves when Doncic is out and carry a third unit offense to make sure leads don't slip away in garbage time.

Here are three different ways the Lakers coudl find that player.

3. Create some minutes for Cameron Carr

Los Angeles Lakers player Cameron Carr | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This admittedly the most far-fetched scenario but it's also the cheapest. The rookie from Baylor struggled with efficiency and hasn't shown much propensity at creating shots for others in summer league and preseason. But he did get buckets — 17.4 points per game in seven Summer League contests, and 24 points in 35 minutes in preseason.

It may be difficult to carve out meaningful minutes for him in front of Bronny James and Collin Sexton but it's worth experimenting and seeing if he can get his sea legs under him. Carr is explosive off the dribble, can create space for himself and is a strong pull-up shooter. If he can show flashes as a microwave scorer off the bench it could take some pressure off.

2. Lakers trade for TJ McConnell

Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McConnell hasn't played yet this year because of a hamstring strain but Quenton Jackson has shown flashes for the Pacers in that backup point guard role and so has rookie Braden Smith in his limited opportunities. Meanwhile Indiana's overall struggles reportedly have them looking for mid-tier upgrades in other sports and they might be open to trading McConnell — and idea that would have been a non-starter in the offseason.

If the Lakers wait until after Dec. 15, they could offer something like Collin Sexton, Kevan Looney and/or a second-round pick. As a 2-guard there might be more minutes for Sexton in the Pacers rotation and his contract is a year shooter, saving the Pacers a decent chunk of money. He could also potentially be flipped for something else that fits a bigger need.

McConnell isn't the kind of floor spacer you, theoretically, need around Doncic and Reaves. But he's worked plenty off the ball as a cutter or secondary attacked in the Pacers system, he can run a second-unit offense, create good looks for himself in tough situations and would be a big defensive upgrade in the backcourt.

1. Lakers trade for Tyler Herro

Milwaukee Bucks guard Tyler Herro | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This one would be a much bigger gamble and woudl require waiting until after Dec. 15 but it could have the biggest payoff. Tyler Herro is ranked sixth on our NBA Trade Deadline Big Board and seems almost certain to be moved at some point this season. He's a top tier shooter and off-the-dribble creator and checks all three boxes — can play with Reaves and Donic, work with Reaves to lead the second-unit or carry an offense on his own when dire circumstances demand it.

Getting a deal done would require waiting until Dec. 15 and giving up a lot of depth — Quentin Grimes, Jarred Vanderbilt, Jaden Hardy and Cameron Carr. The Lakers don't have a first-round pick available to trade so they'd have to sell the Bucks on the upside of Carr and Hardy, and the potential to flip Grimes and Vanderbilt for something else with more future value.

A 4-for-1 deal may be tough for a most contenders to swallow but Vanderbilt, Hardy and Carr aren't really in the rotation now and Grimes' minutes will be sopped up by Herro, Thybulle and Ziaire Williams. In addition, Herro is an expiring contract which could would allow LA to shed the remaining two years of Grimes' deal and go in a different direction or re-sign Herro if it works.

I'd just like to finish by acknowledging that a trade for Herro or McConnell also creates the potential for a devastating Cinco Leches lineup alongside Kessler, Doncic, Reaves and Jake LaRavia. That alone is reason enough to pursue either of these trades.