NBA Trade Deadline Big Board: Domantas Sabonis, Dejounte Murray are headliners

The NBA trade deadline is not until February, but trade talks can heat up long before then. This will be a fascinating season for trades, as the NBA's new lottery rules, which relegate the worst teams, could prevent those very bad teams from actually trading key pieces.

For our NBA Trade Deadline Big Board, we rank the players based not only on talent, but also the likelihood of a trade taking place. For example: Brooklyn forward Julius Randle is someone the Nets probably want to trade, but it's hard to imagine a team wanting to take on his contract (and his shot diet).

Honorable mentions: Herb Jones, Anthony Davis, Julius Randle, Zach LaVine, Myles Turner

10. Lauri Markkanen, Utah Jazz

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Potential destinations: Sacramento Kings, Orlando Magic, New Orleans Pelicans

The Utah Jazz were billed as a postseason sleeper coming into the season. Instead, Utah might be the worst team in the league, decimated by injuries and completely incoherent on both ends of the floor. It's about time for meaningful change, and Lauri Markkanen still has potential value as a low-usage, volume-shooting secondary star.

Markkanen's production has waned in recent years, but it's also been a while since he was playing meaningful basketball. His contract, with an additional two years and $103.3 million on the books after this season, could present a roadblock in negotiations. That said, Utah also has the trade assets to flip Markkanen for an upgrade.

9. Kyrie Irving, Dallas Mavericks

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Potential destinations: Miami Heat, Toronto Raptors, Detroit Pistons

Kyrie Irving has thrived upon his return from injury and the Dallas Mavericks are winning games, so there's no guarantee he gets dealt. That said, there's also a reason Irving's name has popped up in rumors since the summer. He has one more year on his contract — a $42.4 million player option — and the veteran guard, in his age-35 season, does not fit neatly on Cooper Flagg's timeline. There will come a point when Dallas, still far removed from title contention, must contend with the benefits of cashing in while Irving still has value.

His contract and his continued production, not to mention Irving's knack for scaling down and complementing other stars, should mean the Mavs can get a nice return haul, despite mounting durability concerns. Irving has made it clear he wants to stay in Dallas and he's clearly beloved in the locker room, but it's not hard to imagine him in a new situation at the deadline.

8. Trey Murphy III, New Orleans Pelicans

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Potential destinations: Oklahoma City Thunder, Golden State Warriors, Portland Trail Blazers

The New Orleans Pelicans are perpetually on the verge of a massive teardown, although the front office under Joe Dumars has consistently stopped short of actual change. It feels like New Orleans can only keep up this charade for so long, and Trey Murphy's scalable skill set and favorable contract make him their most valuable trade asset.

Murphy should garner interest from a variety of teams, including both established contenders and those hoping to take the next step up the competitive ladder. He can defend, he can bomb deep 3s, and he's an easy complement to any ball-dominant star. It's difficult to come up with a basketball context Murphy can't work in, which means New Orleans can expect a nice haul when the time comes.

7. Scoot Henderson, Portland Trail Blazers

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Potential destinations: Charlotte Hornets, Chicago Bulls, Denver Nuggets

After a brief stint with the starters following Ja Morant's hamstring injury, Scoot Henderson has already been moved to the Portland Trail Blazers' bench. The former No. 3 overall pick has flashed his potential on several occasions, and he's only 22 years old. In the final year of his contract, Henderson presents an affordable, low-risk investment for teams hoping to strike it large — and get a foot in the door to re-sign Henderson as a restricted free agent next summer.

His scoring efficiency is in the toilet to begin the season, but we've seen Henderson impact playoff games and look the part of a franchise point guard. There's no guarantee that he pans out at this stage, but moving to a lower-stakes environment, on a team with less of a logjam in the backcourt, could give Henderson the freedom to finally break out.

6. Tyler Herro, Milwaukee Bucks

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Potential destinations: Detroit Pistons, Phoenix Suns, Toronto Raptors

Tyler Herro's expiring $33 million contract was the centerpiece of the Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis trade. While it was a fun homecoming narrative for Herro, a Milwaukee native, it was also an obvious precursor to another trade. The Bucks aren't going to compete this season and Herro has put all his most favorable attributes on display as the Bucks' de facto No. 1 option. Milwaukee would be foolish not to sell high.

Not every team is a fit — Herro is a liability on defense and he's more microwave scorer than load-bearing offensive cornerstone — but he can add critical 3-point volume and gravity in the right situation. The sheer number on his contract could be a roadblock, but Herro's too talented offensively for teams to ignore.

5. Naz Reid, Charlotte Hornets

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Potential destinations: Portland Trail Blazers, Detroit Pistons, Phoenix Suns

Naz Reid has struggled mightily with the move from Minnesota to Charlotte. The Hornets are the worst offensive team in the NBA and 7.6 points per 100 possessions worse with Reid on the floor. He's under contract for the next four years, at roughly $26 million annually. Given his track record as one of the best sixth men in the league, however, it should come as no surprise that Reid is already prominent in trade rumors.

The early missteps in Charlotte are a concern, but Reid's mix of shooting and slashing, with his size and strength in the frontcourt, is rather unique. He can get hot quickly and swing a game from 3-point range. He can put the ball on the floor and attack mismatches going downhill. He's solid enough in the right defensive ecosystem. Reid ought to pop in a better situation.

4. Michael Porter Jr., Brooklyn Nets

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Potential destinations: Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors

Michael Porter Jr.'s expiring contract makes him a natural trade candidate for the noncompetitive Brooklyn Nets. Porter has put up monster numbers since arriving in Brooklyn last season. He's taking and making a lot of difficult shots. It will be interesting, however, to see how Porter adjusts to a less prominent role, should he end up on the move.

Porter has embraced life as the No. 1 option in Brooklyn. When the Nuggets traded him less than two years ago, however, Porter was scarcely a winning player. He wasn't very engaged on defense and his offensive contributions fell strangely flat. He will need to fight hard to avoid the empty calories label if he does land with a contender.

3. Norman Powell, Chicago Bulls

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Potential destinations: Denver Nuggets, Miami Heat, Los Angeles Lakers

Norman Powell inked a one-year, $21.5 million contract with the Chicago Bulls, surely with the understanding that he'd end up on a new team before the deadline. Chicago actually needs Powell's shooting and veteran composure, but it's not enough to keep the Bulls competitive. Since he's not on the same timeline as Caleb Wilson and Matas Buzelis, a trade seems only logical.

Powell was an All-Star last season, lest we forget. That may look a little silly in hindsight, but the veteran swingman is an incredibly efficient volume shooter, with great spatial awareness and a high off-ball IQ. There will be no shortage of contenders hoping to invest in Powell as a half-season rental.

2. Dejounte Murray, New Orleans Pelicans

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Potential destinations: Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings, Charlotte Hornets

Dejounte Murray has requested a trade from the Pelicans, who will work toward a resolution, per ESPN's Shams Charania. It's hard to endorse Murray as a target for the other 29 teams; his defense has fallen off, he's a poor shooter and he struggles to share real estate with other ball-handlers in the backcourt. Then again, bad situations breed bad outcomes, and it's hard to blame any individual for the Pelicans' general malaise.

Murray's contract includes a $30.7 million player option for next season, which he will almost certainly exercise. That makes this more of a salary dump than a value add proposition for New Orleans. It could take some draft picks to get off the money, but teams looking for point guard help could take interest in Murray as a reclamation project. He's a former All-Star and NBA steals champ.

1. Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings

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Potential destinations: Utah Jazz, Brooklyn Nets, Phoenix Suns

Domantas Sabonis has vocalized his frustration with the Sacramento Kings' offense and the overall direction of the organization. He's a tricky "star" to fit into a new system midseason; Sabonis does not protect the rim and he's a non-shooter who doubles as a high-usage playmaker, at least when he's at his most empowered. Still, Sabonis is a monster rebounder and one of the best connective passers in the NBA. His processing skills and ability to facilitate around the elbow could unlock new wrinkles for a team desperate for offensive variety.

Sabonis has one additional year on his contract, worth $48.6 million, which is a steep price. The Kings will struggle to field a huge return package, which is tough considering how much Sabonis has given to the organization over the years. At the end of the day, however, Sacramento is the worst team in the NBA and it's time to prioritize Darius Acuff Jr.