2027 NBA Mock Draft: Predicted first-round picks on Opening Night

The 2027 NBA Draft class does not have an AJ Dybantsa or a Darryn Peterson or a Cameron Boozer or a Caleb Wilson. Instead, the chaos of the NBA's new lottery system — which promotes competition by penalizing the NBA's worst teams — is undercut by a largely wide-open class with no obvious No. 1 pick as of this moment.

There is a long season ahead, of course. That perception can, and probably will, change. But we ran a lottery simulation at Tankathon, which drives home the point: San Antonio (via Atlanta) has the same No. 1 odds as Oklahoma City (via L.A.) or Houston (via Phoenix) or Atlanta (via Milwaukee), but better odds than projected last-place finisher Sacramento. It's a strange new world we live in.

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1. San Antonio Spurs (via ATL): Tyran Stokes | G-F | Kansas

Tyran Stokes - Kansas Jayhawks | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Height: 6'7

Weight: 230

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Tyran Stokes is the closest thing to a surefire No. 1 pick in an otherwise undetermined class. He's a physical beast, with uncommon strength, dexterity and explosiveness for a 19-year-old wing. Stokes lives in transition, where he can bulldoze through smaller defenders and hit the turbo. He offers real playmaking equity, with manipulative handles, exciting court vision and creativity as a passer. He delivers the ball on an absolute rope. The main concerns right now are off the court, as Stokes was the subject of multiple disciplinary actions in high school. He will need to prove that he can actualize his immense natural gifts on the floor and rebuild his reputation off of it.

2. Washington Wizards: Stefan Joksimovic | G | Slovenia

Stefan Joksimovic - Baskonia | Aitor Arrizabalaga/GettyImages

Height: 6'7

Weight: 205

Class: International

Draft Age: 18

Stefan Joksimović is an increasingly rare breed as a top European prospect who decided to stay overseas, rather than take an enormous NIL deal stateside. He will play with Baskonia in Spain after a strong summer, winning MVP at FIBA U18 EuroBasket. Joksimović is a jumbo guard with the ability to shake defenders and control the tempo. He delivers hit-ahead passes in transition, snakes through defenses as a pick-and-roll ball-handler, and flashes real scoring chops at all three levels. The defense is a concern, but his skill level and I.Q. at such a young age gives him a real shot to sneak up to No. 1 by next June.

3. New Orleans Pelicans: Caleb Holt | G-F | Arizona

Caleb Holt | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Height: 6'5

Weight: 200

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Caleb Holt steps into Brayden Burries' shoes at Arizona and could provide a similarly immediate impact. He looks more like a football star than a basketball star at times, with a rugged frame and the ability to dole out physicality on the defensive end. He's probably the best on-ball defender in the class, with enough shooting and slashing equity to present a pathway to two-way stardom. That said, he needs to become more consistent from 3-point range and improve his guard skills in order to maximize his stock.

4. Charlotte Hornets: Jordan Smith Jr. | G | Arkansas

Jordan Smith Jr. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Height: 6'2

Weight: 200

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Jordan Smith Jr. is an undersized combo guard who is, frankly, a coach's dream. He competes relentlessly on defense, with a plus-seven wingspan to smother ball-handlers and high-point rebounds in traffic. He can get downhill with burst and strength, and he's a smart, anticipatory passer. He needs to get more consistent from 3-point range and prove that he can handle point guard duties at his size, but Smith is a clear winning player who should get the standard John Calipari boost in Arkansas' uber-athletic backcourt.

5. Sacramento Kings: Patrick Ngongba II | C | Duke

Patrick Ngongba II - Duke Blue Devils | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Height: 6'11

Weight: 250

Class: Junior

Draft Age: 21

Duke has a crowded frontcourt, per usual, but junior 7-footer Patrick Ngongba still figures to occupy a major role. There is a worrying history of foot injuries, which could turn off some NBA front offices, but Ngongba offers rare feel at the center position. He's a brilliant passer from the elbow or with his back to the basket. He exhibits strong spatial awareness on both ends; Ngongba knows when to rotate for a block, crash for a rebound or cut inside for a dunk. He's a skilled finisher, a sturdy screen-setter, and simply checks too many boxes in a draft short on obvious star bets.

6. Memphis Grizzlies (via UTA): Quentin Coleman | G | Illinois

Quentin Coleman | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

Height: 6'4

Weight: 180

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 18

Quentin Coleman faces a tall task in replacing Keaton Wagler at Illinois, but it's hard to imagine a better environment for a freshman guard in all of college basketball. The Illini are deep, with a free-flowing offensive scheme that promotes liberal ball and player movement. In fact, Illinois fans might find convenient parrallels between Wagler and Coleman; the newcomer is a knockdown shooter with high feel, which has become a core attribute of Illinois recruits. He can operate with or without the ball, with an innate sense for controlling tempo and playing with physicality on both ends, despite his lean frame.

7. Memphis Grizzlies: Brandon McCoy Jr. | G | Michigan

Brandon McCoy Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Height: 6'5

Weight: 190

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Brandon McCoy Jr. is out for the season with a torn ACL, a brutal blow to Michigan's bid to repeat as champs — and to McCoy's draft stock. Still, he may benefit from 'mystery box' status in a weak class. McCoy is a ferocious perimeter defender, able to generate stocks and suffocate ball-handlers at the point of attack. He's also a slick transition scorer with immaculate body control on full-speed finishes at the rim. He plays a smart, selfless brand of basketball. His shooting is a swing factor, like many a freshman, but the talent could be alluring even without a college résumé.

8. Indiana Pacers: Colben Landrew | F | Connecticut

Colben Landrew | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Height: 6'6

Weight: 235

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Colben Landrew is a perfect fit at UConn — an off-ball weapon who's going to bomb 3s, cut, screen and help his team win on the margins. Landrew is built like a tank; he's a former football player, and he deploys that strength amply on both ends. He is also coordinated and fluid, able to balance and control his finishes below the rim. Landrew does not domineer possessions, but smart NBA teams will see the (perhaps unconventional) upside while buying stock in a ready-made role player.

9. Houston Rockets (via PHX): Bruce Branch III | F | Brigham Young

Bruce Branch III | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Height: 6'7

Weight: 190

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 18

Bruce Branch III certainly looks the part of a lottery pick, offering one of the highest ceilings in the 2027 class. He has great measurables, with a plus-six wingspan that he deploys to tremendous effect on the defensive end. Offensively, he's a smooth operator. He can get to his spots in the mid-range; the 3-point stroke is smooth and confident, if inconsistent. Branch is a crafty ball-handler and willing passer. There are a lot of checked boxes. That said, Branch needs to improve his functional strength in order to maximize his impact on both ends, especially once he gets to the NBA.

10. Houston Rockets (via BKN): Motiejus Krivas | C | Arizona

Motiejus Krivas - Arizona Wildcats | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Height: 7'2

Weight: 260

Class: Senior

Draft Age: 22

Motiejus Krivas was one of the best rim protectors in college basketball as a junior. The block numbers pop, but his impact transcends the box score. Opponents are reluctant to test Krivas in the paint. He's light on his feet, with elite anticipation and timing to complement a hulking frame. There's a good chance Krivas can anchor a successful defense in the NBA. He can also set loud screens, finish with power at the rim, and distribute on the short roll with ambitious, creative passes. Krivas needs to speed up his processing and ramp up the physicality, but he projects as a sturdy, two-way anchor on the interior.

11. Charlotte Hornets (via DAL): David Mirkovic | F | Illinois

David Mirković - Illinois Fighting Illini | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Height: 6'9

Weight: 250

Class: Sophomore

Draft Age: 21

David Mirković is an early Wooden Award favorite entering his sophomore campaign at Illinois. The Montenegrin forward deftly blends skill and strength, with tons of creativity as both a scorer and a passer. Mirković is a legitimate offensive hub at the elbow. He can touch all areas of the floor as a passer. He can also bully mismatches in the post or dance with slow-footed defenders on the perimeter. Mirković is very much a ground-bound athlete, and there are grave questions about his defensive projection, but his outlier I.Q., touch and generative qualities at the power forward position could lead him to lottery consideration.

12. Atlanta Hawks (via MIL): Anthony Thompson | F | Ohio State

Anthony Thompson - Ohio State Buckeyes | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Height: 6'8

Weight: 205

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Anthony Thompson will attempt to put Ohio State back on the college basketball map this season. The lanky freshman presents considerable upside as a weak-side rim protection and defensive vagabond, able to pop out of shadows, disrupt passing lanes and force turnovers. He's also a skilled, coordinated scorer, able to hit tough step-backs and fadeaways on command. Thompson's biggest challenge will be adding strength and becoming a more forceful, efficient player, especially around the rim. There's a world in which he climbs into the top five by draft night.

13. Chicago Bulls: Malachi Moreno | C | Kentucky

Malachi Moreno - Kentucky Wildcats | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Height: 6'11

Weight: 243

Class: Sophomore

Draft Age: 20

Malachi Moreno is slated for a sophomore breakout at Kentucky. He's already an impactful interior defender, with the quickness to recover in space and elite timing as a shot-blocker. Moreno vacuums up the offensive glass, slings connective passes on the short roll, and does a ton of the small things to help a team win on the offensive end, too. Moreno needs to further develop as a scorer; he can struggle with physicality, too often shying away from contact when a better center might power his way to the rim. Still, Moreno flashes touch on hooks and mid-range touch shots, so there's a balance to be struck between his natural finesse and a more direct, forceful approach.

14. Golden State Warriors: Ivan Kharchenkov | F | Arizona

Ivan Kharchenkov - Arizona Wildcats | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Height: 6'7

Weight: 220

Class: Sophomore

Draft Age: 20

Ivan Kharchenkov was the unsung hero of last season's Arizona squad. With half that starting lineup in the NBA now, the German sophomore figures to take on a more elevated role. Kharchenkov comes pre-packaged with connective traits that will excite NBA front offices. He's competes like hell on defense and crashes the glass. He's a sharp cutter, constantly relocating into open space. The shooting is a huge swing skill, but Kharchenkov flashes impressive dexterity and craft on drives and he's a skilled finisher at the rim. His passing is better than last year's numbers suggest, too.

15. Oklahoma CIty Thunder (via LAC): Abdou Toure | G-F | Arkansas

Abdou Toure | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

Height: 6'5

Weight: 200

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Abdou Toure very much fits the identity of this Arkansas team. He's a turbo-charged athlete who dominates in transition. He explodes downhill and makes a living on power finishes above the rim. Toure matches his ferocity as a driver and finisher with a killer instinct on defense. He needs to bump up his 3-point volume and improve his ball skills, but as the basketball equivalent of unmolded clay, Toure's tools and competitive fire are bound to capture NBA imaginations.

16. Orlando Magic: Braylon Mullins | G-F | Connecticut

Braylon Mullins - Connecticut Huskies | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Height: 6'6

Weight: 196

Class: Sophomore

Draft Age: 21

Braylon Mullins put his name in the March Madness history books with one of the most memorable game-winners in recent memory as a freshman. He was a projected top-20 pick in a much stronger 2026 NBA Draft, but a huge NIL offer lured him back to UConn for another run. It's a chance for Mullins to put a healthier, more complete season on tape. He's a lights-out movement shooter with the athleticism, feel and defensive freneticism to carve out a role just about anywhere. He needs to add muscle and become a more complete scorer, however.

17. Portland Trail Blazers: Thomas Haugh | F | Florida

Thomas Haugh - Florida Gators | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Height: 6'9

Weight: 210

Class: Senior

Draft Age: 23

Thomas Haugh passed on a guaranteed first round selection to return to Florida for a fourth and presumably final collegiate season. It was the biggest return news of the offseason, cementing the Gators as preseason championship favorites. Haugh's age could work against him, but in this NIL era, more older stars are staying in school despite multiple years of draft-worthy tape. So it's a new evaluation curve. Haugh checks several boxes as a rangy, athletic wing who competes on defense, skies for emphatic dunks and rounds out an offense with spot-up 3s and decisive decision-making.

18. Charlotte Hornets (via MIA): Tyler Tanner | G | Vanderbilt

Tyler Tanner - Vanderbilt Commodores | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Height: 5'11

Weight: 167

Class: Junior

Draft Age: 21

Tyler Tanner is a top-five prospect for my money, but NBA teams are naturally avoidant when it comes to small, skinny guards. And there's every reason to be skeptical when the league is increasingly prevalent on positional size and versatility. That said, Tanner feels like the outlier of outliers. He's a crazy athlete, with a special talent for off-ball disruption on defense. He also weaponizes a quick trigger on spot-up 3s, with the speed and craft to get downhill, navigate traffic and finish both above and below the rim. His intelligence and twitchy, eruptive athleticism are a potent combo. Tanner will be one of the best guards in college basketball and a darling among stat nerds. NBA teams will be forced to reckon with their own biases.

19. Memphis Grizzlies (via LAL): Najai Hines | C | Connecticut

Najai Hines - Seton Hall Pirates | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Height: 6'10

Weight: 265

Class: Sophomore

Draft Age: 20

Najai Hines moved to UConn this summer in what feels like the offseason's most impactful transfer, or close to it. Hines was a nuts-o rim protector at Seton Hall as a freshman. The block numbers are simply preposterous. He is built like a Mack truck with spring-loaded knees. Hines will muck up the lane, deter shot attempts and soak up rebounds. He's a one-note offensive player, scoring mostly on lobs and put-backs, but in a draft short on sure things, Hines' elite shot-blocking is a clearly translatable skill.

20. Brooklyn Nets (via HOU): Bryson Howard | G-F | Duke

Bryson Howard - Duke Blue Devils | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Height: 6'4

Weight: 188

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 18

Duke has a ton of talent to sift through this season, per usual, but Bryson Howard figures to be an early standout among their freshmen. He's a rangy, jumpy athlete with a plus-seven wingspan, which Howard weaponizes to near full effect on defense. He pounces on lazy passes and skies for weak-side blocks. He loves to force a turnover and push the tempo in transition, where he's smooth as a bullet. Howard's jumper is pure. He can knock down 3s off motion or attack closeouts and commit crimes at the rim. He has a very well-rounded skill set; he's often the least talked-about of Duke's prestige recruits, but Howard is probably their best first-year player.

21. Los Angeles Clippers (via TOR): Dylan Mingo | G | Baylor

Dylan Mingo | Ishika Samant/GettyImages

Height: 6'5

Weight: 190

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 18

Dylan Mingo joined his older brother at Baylor after his commitment to Hubert Davis and North Carolina fell through. He might take a backseat to Kayden Mingo if Baylor's preseason win over Florida is any indication, but Dylan's size, explosiveness and playmaking vision is a rare blend. He needs to improve his jumper and shed injury concerns, but Mingo is a top-tier athlete and ball-handler with tantalizing skill flashes. He will defend, pressure the rim and look the part of an NBA-caliber organizer.

22. Utah Jazz (via CLE): Arfan Diane | C | Houston

Arafan Diane | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Height: 7'1

Weight: 290

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Arafan Diane will face questions about his conditioning and durability, but he's going to light up stat models with his rebounding, shot-blocking and elite interior finishing — plus touch out to the 3-point line. Diane is a walking mismatch on the interior and a smart, deceptively skilled operator, with great footwork and touch. He joins a great system at Houston, where his two-way skill set ought to be optimized. NBA front offices willing to look past certain preconceived notions could find their Zach Edey-lite.

23. Phoenix Suns (via MIN): Maximo Adams | F | North Carolina

Maximo Adams | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Height: 6'7

Weight: 205

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Maximo Adams has flown under the radar in preseason conversations, but he's joining a great environment at UNC, where he'll play in a pro-style scheme under an accomplished NBA coach in Michael Malone. Adams has the sort of versatile skill set NBA teams covet in a modern forward. He launches with a quick trigger from deep and thrives in the mid-range, with deft footwork and a tight handle. He hammers the glass and functions regularly as a grab-and-go creator in transition. If Adams can make a consistent impact on defense, his stock might soar.

24. Detroit Pistons: Matt Able | G-F | North Carolina

Matt Able - North Carolina Tar Heels | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Height: 6'4

Weight: 196

Class: Sophomore

Draft Age: 20

Matt Able transferred from N.C. State to UNC to play under Michael Malone. There was a chance for Able to crack the first round of this year's draft, but he figures to solidify his stock as a sophomore. He simply offers too potent a blend of shot-making and defense on the wing. Able looks like a natural moving off of screens and weaponizing his off-ball gravity. He buries 3s with a smooth, high release point, and he creates havoc with his length and anticipation on the other end. If Able can bulk up and add more layers as a scorer, he could knock on the door of the lottery by season's end.

25. Oklahoma City Thunder (via DEN): Amari Allen | F | Alabama

Amari Allen - Alabama Crimson Tide | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Height: 6'7

Weight: 205

Class: Sophomore

Draft Age: 21

Amari Allen came out of nowhere to climb draft boards as a freshman. He benefits a ton from Nate Oats' spacious, pro-style offense at Alabama. While Allen is not overly explosive, he's a funky, off-beat slasher who can get downhill and make sound live-dribble decisions. The 3-point shot is believeable and he provides a steady presence on the glass. Allen will need to get more consistent finishing around the rim, and it's fair to question his impact defensively at times, but every NBA team wants a dribble-pass-shoot wing nowadays.

26. Philadelphia 76ers: Rueben Chinyelu | C | Florida

Rueben Chinyelu | Florida Gators | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Height: 6'9

Weight: 259

Class: Senior

Draft Age: 23

Rueben Chinyelu is one of several key returners at Florida as the Gators seek to capture their second championship in a three-year span. Built like a Grecian statue, Chinyelu consistently imposes his will on the interior. He's the best rebounder in college basketball and a fearsome rim protector besides, with the basic run-jump-dunk skills to fit into his role offensively. He does the dirty work to help a team win on the margins, which frequently leads to a long NBA career.

27. Boston Celtics: Hugo Yimga-Moukouri | F | France

Hugo Yimga Moukouri | David Grau/GettyImages

Height: 6'8

Weight: 220

Class: International

Draft Age: 18

Hugo Yimga Moukouri has a steep development curve ahead of him, but it's hard not to get wrapped up in visions of excellence with such a young, athletic wing. Yimga already has NBA strength and explosiveness, which he deploys frequently when attacking closeouts. He attacks the rim with violence, and shows promising flashes as a defender and rebounder besides. He needs to fine-tune his ball skills and shoot more consistently, but as far as moldable clay is concerned, Yimga offers a lot of it.

28. Brooklyn Nets (via NYK): Pryce Sandfort | F | Nebraska

Pryce Sandfort - Nebraska Cornhuskers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Height: 6'6

Weight: 205

Class: Senior

Draft Age: 22

Pryce Sandfort gradually picked up steam in draft circles last season. Nebraska was a March Madness darling and Sandfort was the head of the snake; he's a prolific movement shooter with great size and feel on the wing. He creates fissures in the defense with constant movement and quick, sharp decisions. He can attack closeouts and pop a mid-range jumper, and he's a great below-the-rim finisher to boot. There will be questions about his defense and his overall offensive footprint, but Sandfort has the right standout traits to become a plug-and-play role player in the NBA.

29. Oklahoma City Thunder (via SAS): Dash Daniels | G | Australia

Daniel Daniels | Daniel Pockett/GettyImages

Height: 6'6

Weight: 199

Class: International

Draft Age: 19

Dash Daniels — the younger brother of Hawks guard Dyson Daniels — is set for another season in Australia's NBL, where he has made important strides of late. There are undeniable parrallels between the Daniels brothers; Dash has a questionable jump shot and functions more as a slashing wing than a true combo guard. He's also a disruptive defender and a strong positional rebounder, with the athleticism to attack downhill and the touch to carve out finishes in the paint.

30. Toronto Raptors (via OKC): Matas Vokietaitis | C | Texas

Matas Vokietaitis - Texas Longhorns | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Height: 7'0

Weight: 245

Class: Junior

Draft Age: 22

Matas Vokietaitis was the cult hero of Texas' underdog NCAA Tournament run. He returns to Austin now with a chance to cement himself as a top-tier center in college hoops. Vokietaitis will need to prove his defensive agility and conditioning to NBA scouts, but he's a huge mismatch threat in the post, with real deft touch and footwork as a screen-and-roll partner. Vokietaitis will dominate on the glass and slide right into a complementary offensive role at the next level; he's much more skilled and coordinated than folks realize.