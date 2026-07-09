2027 NBA Draft Big Board: Top 60 prospects for the new cycle

This big board offers an early look at names to watch, but the rankings remain fluid with many players still developing and decisions pending.

The 2027 NBA Draft cycle is taking shape less than a month after the 2026 draft, with significant uncertainty about the depth and talent pool.

Less than a month removed from the star-studded 2026 NBA Draft, preparations are well underway for the 2027 class. There are a lot more question marks this time around. AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer and Caleb Wilson were all hailed as No. 1 pick-caliber prospects with All-NBA upside. There is no such marquee talent available in next summer's draft. At least, none that has emerged to date.

Plus, with the NCAA's new five-year eligibility rule set to take effect, and with NIL encouraging players to stay in school rather than testing uncertain waters in the NBA, it's unclear how many quality prospects will actually keep their names in the draft. Once you get past the consensus top 30ish, there's a chance we are looking at the weakest second round in recent memory. This year, only 25 non-seniors or international prospects committed to the draft. Only 22 were first-round picks. Not every name on this big board will actually end up in the 2027 draft.

This is a very fluid board for a very fluid class. Do not take these rankings to the bank. Nothing is written in stone. Even Tyran Stokes — the long-running consensus top prospect — comes with more than his share of baggage and uncertainty. Consider this a loose baseline. A list of names to put on your radar. Nothing more. Let's get the ball rolling on Draft SZN 2027...

1. Tyran Stokes | G-F | Kansas

Tyran Stokes | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Height: 6'7

Weight: 230

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Strengths

Explosive athlete . Dominant in the open court. Able to accelerate quickly and finish above the rim with ease.

. Dominant in the open court. Able to accelerate quickly and finish above the rim with ease. Grab-and-go threat . An elite positional rebounder, which he often turns into instant offense going the other direction.

. An elite positional rebounder, which he often turns into instant offense going the other direction. Great footwork and creativity with the ball . Mixes speeds and creates driving angles with craft, as well as burst. Nasty euro steps. Oscillates between long and short strides.

. Mixes speeds and creates driving angles with craft, as well as burst. Nasty euro steps. Oscillates between long and short strides. Bold passer . Willing to attempt highly advanced passes. Able to leverage his gravity on drives and deliver complex deliveries at full speed.

. Willing to attempt highly advanced passes. Able to leverage his gravity on drives and deliver complex deliveries at full speed. Should live at the free throw line. Attacks relentlessly and blends NBA-caliber strength and twitch. Able to put his defender in a compromised position and absorb contact.

Weaknesses

Off-court concerns . He dealt with academic and disciplinary issues in high school.

. He dealt with academic and disciplinary issues in high school. High turnover rate . Plays a free-flowing and exciting brand of basketball, but can get out ahead of his skis at times. Forces passes into impossible windows and plays fast but loose.

. Plays a free-flowing and exciting brand of basketball, but can get out ahead of his skis at times. Forces passes into impossible windows and plays fast but loose. Inconsistent shooter . Needs to solidify his mechanics and force defenders to respect him on the perimeter, which will open up the floor as a driver and playmaker.

. Needs to solidify his mechanics and force defenders to respect him on the perimeter, which will open up the floor as a driver and playmaker. Lax defense. Creates steals and blocks and has the tools to defend multiple positions, but he gets caught sleeping off-ball far too often. Needs a more consistent motor.

2. Stefan Joksimovic | G | Slovenia

Stefan Joksimović - Slovenia | Vid Ponikvar/GettyImages

Height: 6'7

Weight: 205

Class: International

Draft Age: 18

Strengths

Great positional size . Legitimate point guard initiator at 6-foot-7. Solid frame and fluid athlete, with the chance to add muscle and offer versatility on defense.

. Legitimate point guard initiator at 6-foot-7. Solid frame and fluid athlete, with the chance to add muscle and offer versatility on defense. Visionary passer . Fires quick hit-ahead passes in transition. Keeps his head up in the pick-and-roll and can rip skip passes with either hand.

. Fires quick hit-ahead passes in transition. Keeps his head up in the pick-and-roll and can rip skip passes with either hand. Dangerous pull-up shooter . Quick lefty release, feather-soft touch and deep range.

. Quick lefty release, feather-soft touch and deep range. Crafty ball-handler and finisher. Knows how to mix speeds and change direction. Keeps the defense off balance with hesitations and spins. Can break out floaters and scoop layups at the rim when faced with length.

Weaknesses

Lacks physicality on defense . Needs to add core strength to better hold the line on drives.

. Needs to add core strength to better hold the line on drives. Does not absorb contact well. Very quick, fluid driver and finisher, but can get knocked off course.

3. Tyler Tanner | G | Vanderbilt

Tyler Tanner - Vanderbilt Commodores | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Height: 5'11

Weight: 167

Class: Junior

Draft Age: 21

Strengths

Fully functional athlete . Small, yes, but extremely fluid, explosive and coordinated. Gets up for dunks when a lane opens up. Impacts shots at the rim as a weak-side helper.

. Small, yes, but extremely fluid, explosive and coordinated. Gets up for dunks when a lane opens up. Impacts shots at the rim as a weak-side helper. Anticipatory and handsy defender . A basketball cornerback. Pounces on lazy passes and frequently forces turnovers.

. A basketball cornerback. Pounces on lazy passes and frequently forces turnovers. Elite touch . Shows it on floaters, contested layups and out to the 3-point line. A much better finisher on the interior than most guards four inches taller and 30 pounds heavier.

. Shows it on floaters, contested layups and out to the 3-point line. A much better finisher on the interior than most guards four inches taller and 30 pounds heavier. High feel distributor . Consistently makes the right play. A sharp, reactive passer who keeps a lid on turnovers and does not dribble the air out of the basketball.

. Consistently makes the right play. A sharp, reactive passer who keeps a lid on turnovers and does not dribble the air out of the basketball. Promising growth as a shooter. Knockdown spot-up threat with a quick, repeatable release. He drills no-dip 3s under pressure like it’s second nature. Very adaptable and decisive.

Weaknesses

Slender frame . The list of sub-6’0, sub-180 pound point guards who succeed in the NBA is virtually nonexistent. You are betting on a total outlier.

. The list of sub-6’0, sub-180 pound point guards who succeed in the NBA is virtually nonexistent. You are betting on a total outlier. Poor physicality . Explosive finisher and active defender, but he will get caught on screens and targeted in isolation. He will also get bumped off his spots as a driver.

. Explosive finisher and active defender, but he will get caught on screens and targeted in isolation. He will also get bumped off his spots as a driver. Limited pull-up threat. Scores primarily at the rim and on 3s, but is not super comfortable pulling up. Inefficient mid-range scorer who can struggle to clear space with a defender in his jersey.

4. Jordan Smith Jr. | G | Arkansas

Jordan Smith Jr. - McDonald's All-American Game | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Height: 6'2

Weight: 200

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Strengths

Hard-nosed and fiery competitor . Brings it every night. Unselfish, versatile and willing to embrace whatever the team asks of him.

. Brings it every night. Unselfish, versatile and willing to embrace whatever the team asks of him. Defensive stopper . Built strong with a plus-seven wingspan. Sticks like glue at the point of attack. Rugged, athletic and anticipatory. Flies around and makes every effort.

. Built strong with a plus-seven wingspan. Sticks like glue at the point of attack. Rugged, athletic and anticipatory. Flies around and makes every effort. Helps win the possession battle . Gaudy stock (steal + block) numbers. Great positional rebounder. He wins on the margins.

. Gaudy stock (steal + block) numbers. Great positional rebounder. He wins on the margins. Dynamic slasher . Explosive and physical in equal measure. Takes contact like a champ. Can hit the decel and scoop out layups. Finishes off of one or two feet. Can elevate and throw it down when a lane opens up.

. Explosive and physical in equal measure. Takes contact like a champ. Can hit the decel and scoop out layups. Finishes off of one or two feet. Can elevate and throw it down when a lane opens up. Increasingly polished creator . Good vision to find the open shooter and cutters. Leverages his ability to pressure the rim and collapse the defense. Comfortable working off of ball screens.

. Good vision to find the open shooter and cutters. Leverages his ability to pressure the rim and collapse the defense. Comfortable working off of ball screens. Transition machine. Can grab the rebound and run. Looks unstoppable in the open court. Hits the turbo any time the floor opens up.

Weaknesses

Real questions as a shooter . Willing shooter, but is subpar from 3-point range and the free throw line. Can stop and pop in the mid-range but needs to improve his touch.

. Willing shooter, but is subpar from 3-point range and the free throw line. Can stop and pop in the mid-range but needs to improve his touch. Good not great ball-handler. Has improved his comfort level with the rock, but is a natural combo guard with a smaller frame. Relies heavily on downhill force and can struggle to create efficient looks when the paint is unavailable.

5. Caleb Holt | G-F | Arizona

Caleb Holt - McDonald's All-American Game | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Height: 6'5

Weight: 200

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Strengths

Has that dawg in him . An incredibly active, physical player who applies his athleticism to the fullest extent on both ends. Makes every hustle play.

. An incredibly active, physical player who applies his athleticism to the fullest extent on both ends. Makes every hustle play. Elite on-ball defender . Bottles up the point of attack with a plus-four wingspan. A strong frame allows him to hold the line on drives. He gets in a stance, anticipates his opponent and fights over screens.

. Bottles up the point of attack with a plus-four wingspan. A strong frame allows him to hold the line on drives. He gets in a stance, anticipates his opponent and fights over screens. Active defensive playmaker . A heat-seeking missile away from the ball, able to see plays several steps in advance and attack bad passes. Has a chance to muck things up as a weak-side rim protector, even.

. A heat-seeking missile away from the ball, able to see plays several steps in advance and attack bad passes. Has a chance to muck things up as a weak-side rim protector, even. Productive slasher and finisher . Takes contact and explodes through it at the rim. Can finish with touch or power. Attacks openings with a purpose.

. Takes contact and explodes through it at the rim. Can finish with touch or power. Attacks openings with a purpose. Great positional rebounder . Has a real nose for the basketball. Can high-point rebounds in traffic and collect put-backs like a forward.

. Has a real nose for the basketball. Can high-point rebounds in traffic and collect put-backs like a forward. Keeps mistakes to a minimum. Does not overextend himself. A savvy passer out of the pick-and-roll. Makes quick, selfless passes in the flow of the offense.

Weaknesses

Wonky shooting mechanics . Has improved as a shooter in recent years, but he has a wide base and an inconsistent release.

. Has improved as a shooter in recent years, but he has a wide base and an inconsistent release. Limited on-ball creator. Plays a very direct, decisive brand of basketball, but he resorts to pull-up jumpers that he does not consistently hit. Not the most elusive ball-handler.

6. Motiejus Krivas | C | Arizona

Motiejus Krivas - Arizona Wildcats | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Height: 7'2

Weight: 260

Class: Senior

Draft Age: 22

Strengths

Supermassive blockade . Opponents simply do not test him at the rim. The shot-blocking numbers are a small part of the story. He walls off the paint and forces guards to second-guess before venturing down the lane.

. Opponents simply do not test him at the rim. The shot-blocking numbers are a small part of the story. He walls off the paint and forces guards to second-guess before venturing down the lane. Agile in space . He’s not going to switch on the perimeter, but he can get to the level of the screen, backtrack in recovery and eliminate the entire paint for an opposing team.

. He’s not going to switch on the perimeter, but he can get to the level of the screen, backtrack in recovery and eliminate the entire paint for an opposing team. Sturdy rebounder . Does his job. Leverages his incredible strength to box out and dislodge opponents under the basket. Strong nose for the basketball. Excels on a fundamental level.

. Does his job. Leverages his incredible strength to box out and dislodge opponents under the basket. Strong nose for the basketball. Excels on a fundamental level. Capable passer . Can fire cross-court skips on the short roll. Quick dump-offs in the post. Keeps turnovers in check.

. Can fire cross-court skips on the short roll. Quick dump-offs in the post. Keeps turnovers in check. Excellent pick-and-roll partner . Sets thundering screens and offers a wide catch radius at the rim. He can explode with real power and quickness down the lane.

. Sets thundering screens and offers a wide catch radius at the rim. He can explode with real power and quickness down the lane. Polished post operator . Can put his defender in the jailhouse. Wide base and pristine footwork. Shows touch on floaters and short hooks. Not all power.

. Can put his defender in the jailhouse. Wide base and pristine footwork. Shows touch on floaters and short hooks. Not all power. Positive touch indicators. Good free throw shooter. Has experimented with 3s. Potential to develop into a real floor-spacer.

Weaknesses

Good not great finisher at the rim . The numbers aren’t as strong as you’d expect from a center with his size and touch. Can lean a little too heavily on his touch and shy away from the self-evident power and physicality he possesses.

. The numbers aren’t as strong as you’d expect from a center with his size and touch. Can lean a little too heavily on his touch and shy away from the self-evident power and physicality he possesses. Room to grow as a passer . He makes exciting reads and is willing to throw it on a rope, but he is not an overly quick processor. Can get caught overthinking and miss his window.

. He makes exciting reads and is willing to throw it on a rope, but he is not an overly quick processor. Can get caught overthinking and miss his window. Shooting is still theoretical. Needs to ramp up volume and become more confident to force defenders to meet him at the 3-point line.

7. Patrick Ngongba II | C | Duke

Patrick Ngongba II - Duke Blue Devils | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Height: 6'11

Weight: 250

Class: Junior

Draft Age: 21

Strengths

Elite standstill passer . Fires pinpoint dimes from the elbow or the top of the key. High level court-mapper and processor. Renders quick decisions and promotes free-flowing offense.

. Fires pinpoint dimes from the elbow or the top of the key. High level court-mapper and processor. Renders quick decisions and promotes free-flowing offense. Impactful in the dunker spot . Can finish with power and vertical pop at the rim. Great instincts for when to duck inside to collect a pass.

. Can finish with power and vertical pop at the rim. Great instincts for when to duck inside to collect a pass. Strong touch indicators . Good free throw shooter who has gradually expanded to the mid-range. Occasionally steps out behind the 3-point line, with room to improve.

. Good free throw shooter who has gradually expanded to the mid-range. Occasionally steps out behind the 3-point line, with room to improve. Dominant interior finisher . Has some tricks up his sleeve in the post. Sharp cutter. Can get off the floor quickly on lobs. Wide catch radius and a physically imposing demeanor.

. Has some tricks up his sleeve in the post. Sharp cutter. Can get off the floor quickly on lobs. Wide catch radius and a physically imposing demeanor. Hounds the glass . Uses his wide base to seal off the lane and collect put-backs on offense. Fires quick hit-ahead passes off defensive rebounds.

. Uses his wide base to seal off the lane and collect put-backs on offense. Fires quick hit-ahead passes off defensive rebounds. Anticipatory shot-blocker. High IQ translates to the defensive end. Shows elite timing as a shot-blocker and knows where to position himself in drop coverage.

Weaknesses

History of foot injuries . NBA durability is at an all-time low. Needs to prove he can stay on the floor and handle significant minutes.

. NBA durability is at an all-time low. Needs to prove he can stay on the floor and handle significant minutes. Limited ball skills on the perimeter . Makes quick-hitting decisions as a passer, but struggles to put the ball on the floor and maintain balance. Can look a bit top-heavy.

. Makes quick-hitting decisions as a passer, but struggles to put the ball on the floor and maintain balance. Can look a bit top-heavy. Needs to prove he can hold up in space. The injury and endurance questions are real. Thrives in drop coverage, but can get tripped up trying to guard on the perimeter.

8. Quentin Coleman | G | Illinois

Quentin Coleman - Principia Panthers | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Height: 6'4

Weight: 180

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 18

Strengths

Movement shooter . Textbook mechanics. Fluid and quick. Comfortable firing off of screens and DHOs. Drills pull-ups and step-backs. One of the best shooters in the class.

. Textbook mechanics. Fluid and quick. Comfortable firing off of screens and DHOs. Drills pull-ups and step-backs. One of the best shooters in the class. Controls the tempo . Can play fast out on the break. Decisive attacking mismatches. But he always plays under control, able to limit turnovers and handle pressure despite a slender frame.

. Can play fast out on the break. Decisive attacking mismatches. But he always plays under control, able to limit turnovers and handle pressure despite a slender frame. Displays high feel with or without the ball . Great off-ball mover, relocating and cutting in rhythm with the offense. Makes smart reads out of the pick-and-roll.

. Great off-ball mover, relocating and cutting in rhythm with the offense. Makes smart reads out of the pick-and-roll. Hard-nosed player . Not especially strong or explosive, but he drives without fear and he crashes the glass with reckless abandon. Makes winning plays. Competes on defense.

. Not especially strong or explosive, but he drives without fear and he crashes the glass with reckless abandon. Makes winning plays. Competes on defense. Feather-soft touch. Can drop a nice floater. Makes plenty of smooth layups under duress. Does not need to play above the rim to succeed.

Weaknesses

Still needs to get stronger . He can take contact on drives to the rim, but he struggles to finish through traffic. He will be a target in certain defensive matchups.

. He can take contact on drives to the rim, but he struggles to finish through traffic. He will be a target in certain defensive matchups. Not really a true point guard. Undersized for a combo guard designation. Makes strong reads and is developing his handle, but until his frame fills out, it’s fair to wonder if he can shoulder a primary burden.

9. Brandon McCoy Jr. | G | Michigan

Brandon McCoy Jr. - McDonald's All-American Game | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Height: 6'5

Weight: 190

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Strengths

Plays mean . Guards like hell. Fights over screens and seeks to impose his will on every matchup. The mental makeup and energy will appeal to NBA scouts.

. Guards like hell. Fights over screens and seeks to impose his will on every matchup. The mental makeup and energy will appeal to NBA scouts. Extremely physical defender . Takes bumps and dishes them out. Has the strength to guard wings and the occasional forward on a switch. Gets in a stance and just sticks on his man.

. Takes bumps and dishes them out. Has the strength to guard wings and the occasional forward on a switch. Gets in a stance and just sticks on his man. Omnipresent roamer . Flashes his hands all over the floor. Gets in passing lanes, skies at the rim to contest shots, and loves to turn the ball over and run, run, run.

. Flashes his hands all over the floor. Gets in passing lanes, skies at the rim to contest shots, and loves to turn the ball over and run, run, run. Transition bullet . Loves to grab and go. Attacks at every opportunity. He will drive through a defender’s chest without a second thought.

. Loves to grab and go. Attacks at every opportunity. He will drive through a defender’s chest without a second thought. Elite rim finisher for a guard . Can take a punch on drives to the cup. Draws a ton of fouls. Finishes with tons of power, but can also decelerate and get crafty.

. Can take a punch on drives to the cup. Draws a ton of fouls. Finishes with tons of power, but can also decelerate and get crafty. Malleable offensive skill set. Does not need to dominate possessions to contribute. Plays decisive basketball and will swing the rock, relocate, cut or attack off the catch.

Weaknesses

Extremely inconsistent shooter . Needs to get better on both spot-ups and pull-ups. The touch indicators are worrisome. Not great at the charity stripe.

. Needs to get better on both spot-ups and pull-ups. The touch indicators are worrisome. Not great at the charity stripe. More combo guard than point guard. Handle can get a bit loose. Struggles to create clean looks on the perimeter. Add in the shot-making inconsistency, and it raises worries about his offensive ceiling (and floor).

10. Colben Landrew | F | Connecticut

Colben Landrew - Wheeler H.S. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Height: 6'6

Weight: 235

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Strengths

Productive spot-up shooter at high volume . Gets into his motion quickly and with confidence. Excellent touch, despite unconventional lower-body mechanics.

. Gets into his motion quickly and with confidence. Excellent touch, despite unconventional lower-body mechanics. Physical and disciplined defender . Ex-football player with core strength and a plus-four wingspan. Can guard bigger fours in the post. Quick hands and strong off-ball anticipation skills.

. Ex-football player with core strength and a plus-four wingspan. Can guard bigger fours in the post. Quick hands and strong off-ball anticipation skills. Strong role player skills . Cuts and relocates in the flow of the offense. Runs the floor with a purpose in transition. Sharp connective passer.

. Cuts and relocates in the flow of the offense. Runs the floor with a purpose in transition. Sharp connective passer. Tremendous balance and coordination . It really shows up on drives. He can mix speeds, bend at funky angles and carve out below-rim finishes against length. Always plays under control.

. It really shows up on drives. He can mix speeds, bend at funky angles and carve out below-rim finishes against length. Always plays under control. Crashes the glass. Really active as an offensive rebounder. Uses his wide base to seal off the lane and knows when to jump.

Weaknesses

Limited lateral quickness . Strong and economic defender, but he will suffer the occasional blowby when matched with a twitchier guard on the perimeter.

. Strong and economic defender, but he will suffer the occasional blowby when matched with a twitchier guard on the perimeter. Less consistent shooting off the dribble. Landrew’s mechanics become a bit more clunky on the move. He needs to develop his in-between scoring to reach his ceiling.

11. Dylan Mingo | G | Baylor

Dylan Mingo - SLAM Summer Classic 2025 | Ishika Samant/GettyImages

Height: 6'5

Weight: 190

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 18

Strengths

Downhill attacker . Able to mix speeds and dole out physicality en route to the basket. Can draw contact or evade it with nimble movements.

. Able to mix speeds and dole out physicality en route to the basket. Can draw contact or evade it with nimble movements. Potentially elite ball-handling craft . Moves on moves on moves. Can put the ball on a string and toy with defenders. Good burst. Frequently creates advantages and extends them.

. Moves on moves on moves. Can put the ball on a string and toy with defenders. Good burst. Frequently creates advantages and extends them. Ambitious playmaker . Sees the entire floor and can put the ball just about anywhere to set up a teammate. Natural pick-and-roll creator.

. Sees the entire floor and can put the ball just about anywhere to set up a teammate. Natural pick-and-roll creator. Hyper-active defender . Weaponizes his plus-six wingspan in passing lanes. Bullish at the point of attack. Able to guard up a position or two. Competes hard.

. Weaponizes his plus-six wingspan in passing lanes. Bullish at the point of attack. Able to guard up a position or two. Competes hard. Great positional rebounder. Really gets after it. Consistently tracks and high-points rebounds in traffic. Plays bigger than he looks.

Weaknesses

Troubling injury history . Has dealt with ankle problems. Will need to convince NBA teams he can stay on the floor.

. Has dealt with ankle problems. Will need to convince NBA teams he can stay on the floor. Poor shooter . Extremely poor track record from 3-point range. Attempts pull-ups but does not convert at a high clip. Clunky mechanics.

. Extremely poor track record from 3-point range. Attempts pull-ups but does not convert at a high clip. Clunky mechanics. Struggles to balance ambition and ball security. Throws wild passes (positive) and wild passes (negative). Does a little too much sometimes.

12. Bryson Howard | G-F | Duke

Height: 6'4

Weight: 188

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 18

Strengths

Supercharged defender . Plus-seven wingspan with a long frame. Flies all over the court. Impacts shots at the rim. Snipes passing lanes. Can guard up a position with bullish strength.

. Plus-seven wingspan with a long frame. Flies all over the court. Impacts shots at the rim. Snipes passing lanes. Can guard up a position with bullish strength. Smooth shot-maker . Especially off the catch. Lefty stroke looks pure. His length gives him a high release point.

. Especially off the catch. Lefty stroke looks pure. His length gives him a high release point. Punishes closeouts . Gets downhill with a quickness. He can elevate in space and punch it at the rim. Welcomes physicality.

. Gets downhill with a quickness. He can elevate in space and punch it at the rim. Welcomes physicality. On- or off-ball versatility . Can bring the ball up and make simple passing reads. More dangerous off the catch, where he’s a layered scoring threat.

. Can bring the ball up and make simple passing reads. More dangerous off the catch, where he’s a layered scoring threat. Pushes the tempo. Loves to grab and go. Relishes the chance to run and punish a defense in transition.

Weaknesses

Chaotic decision-maker . Inflated turnover rate. Gets sloppy with the basketball. Handle needs refinement.

. Inflated turnover rate. Gets sloppy with the basketball. Handle needs refinement. Needs some fine-tuning on defense. Can get anywhere and everywhere on the floor, but can also leave himself overextended or get caught out of position by way of his aggression.

13. Anthony Thompson | F | Ohio State

Anthony Thompson - McDonald's All-American Game | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Height: 6'8

Weight: 205

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Strengths

Great blend of size and touch . A knockdown shooter with a plus-five wingspan. Comfortable curling off of screens or attacking the mid-range with dribble pull-ups.

. A knockdown shooter with a plus-five wingspan. Comfortable curling off of screens or attacking the mid-range with dribble pull-ups. Tough shot-maker . Often gets to a leaning fadeaway in the mid-post area. A high release allows him to stick a jumper with a hand in his face.

. Often gets to a leaning fadeaway in the mid-post area. A high release allows him to stick a jumper with a hand in his face. Chaos engine on defense . Flies around for weak-side blocks and interceptions. Quick enough to guard out on the perimeter. Very quick recovery time.

. Flies around for weak-side blocks and interceptions. Quick enough to guard out on the perimeter. Very quick recovery time. Promising footwork on drives . Can mix up his strides to keep the defense off balance. Has euro steps and spin moves up his sleeve, as well as that patented fadeaway.

. Can mix up his strides to keep the defense off balance. Has euro steps and spin moves up his sleeve, as well as that patented fadeaway. Quick leaper. Can get up for put-backs and lobs. Gets on the offensive glass despite a thin frame. Occasionally blots out the sun as a weak-side helper on defense.

Weaknesses

Struggles to absorb contact . A thin and underdeveloped frame means he can get bumped off his spot as a defender. More physical slashers can attack his chest and win.

. A thin and underdeveloped frame means he can get bumped off his spot as a defender. More physical slashers can attack his chest and win. Limited handle and rim pressure . A bit stiff on the perimeter. He will occasionally collapse under pressure and turn the ball over. With his frame, consistent rim pressure is sparse.

. A bit stiff on the perimeter. He will occasionally collapse under pressure and turn the ball over. With his frame, consistent rim pressure is sparse. Hot-and-cold motor. Does not always max out his physical gifts. Can get caught napping on defense. Can settle for contested jumpers rather than forcing his way to the rim.

14. Bruce Branch III | F | Brigham Young

Bruce Branch III - McDonald's All-American Game | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Height: 6'7

Weight: 190

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 18

Strengths

Promising shot-maker on the wing . High, fluid release. Good volume and still improving.

. High, fluid release. Good volume and still improving. Dribble-pass-shoot skill set . Comfortable putting the ball on the floor and distributing on the move. An archetype every NBA team covets.

. Comfortable putting the ball on the floor and distributing on the move. An archetype every NBA team covets. Defensive range . Plus-six wingspan. Rotates with a purpose. Real weak-side shot blocking equity. Should defend multiple positions well once his frame fills out.

. Plus-six wingspan. Rotates with a purpose. Real weak-side shot blocking equity. Should defend multiple positions well once his frame fills out. Budding pick-and-roll threat . Can slide smoothly into step-back jumpers. Solid pull-up shooter. Shows real vision and flare as a passer.

. Can slide smoothly into step-back jumpers. Solid pull-up shooter. Shows real vision and flare as a passer. End-to-end player. Turns blocks and rebounds into transition offense. Sprints the floor with long strides

Weaknesses

Needs to develop his frame . His youth shows up as a lack of physicality. Needs to better hold his line as a defender.

. His youth shows up as a lack of physicality. Needs to better hold his line as a defender. Erratic finisher. Gets sped up near the basket. Gets knocked around on drives. Stumbles into bad turnovers.

15. Ivan Kharchenkov | F | Arizona

Ivan Kharchenkov - Arizona Wildcats | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Height: 6'7

Weight: 220

Class: Sophomore

Draft Age: 20

Strengths

Dirty work role player . Embraces the finer details of winning basketball. Dives for loose balls. Makes sound decisions. Cuts and relocates. Competes on the glass. Guards.

. Embraces the finer details of winning basketball. Dives for loose balls. Makes sound decisions. Cuts and relocates. Competes on the glass. Guards. Versatile and disciplined defender . Handles the toughest assignments on a nightly basis. Accumulates steals and deflections without fouling. Great footwork, physical but not too physical. Can guard up or down the positional spectrum.

. Handles the toughest assignments on a nightly basis. Accumulates steals and deflections without fouling. Great footwork, physical but not too physical. Can guard up or down the positional spectrum. Aggressive slasher . Catches it and burns rubber. No waiting around for the defense to recover and reset. Loves to play fast and finish with force, but he can slow it down and mix speeds when needed.

. Catches it and burns rubber. No waiting around for the defense to recover and reset. Loves to play fast and finish with force, but he can slow it down and mix speeds when needed. Proficient rim finisher . Better touch than he gets credit for. Drives through contact with pleasure and finds creative ways to lay it up in traffic.

. Better touch than he gets credit for. Drives through contact with pleasure and finds creative ways to lay it up in traffic. High-level passer. Head always on a swivel. Great touch and accuracy to find bigs rolling to the basket. Throws absolute ropes in transition. Flashes real functionality as a pick-and-roll ball-handler.

Weaknesses

Needs to improve as a shooter . The form looks decent and he’s willing to take some challenging 3s, even off the dribble, but the results just aren’t there yet. The touch indicators are promising, though.

. The form looks decent and he’s willing to take some challenging 3s, even off the dribble, but the results just aren’t there yet. The touch indicators are promising, though. Can put the ball in harm’s way. Real vision and anticipation as a passer. Reactive, quick-thinking. But he can stand to tighten his handle and leave fewer passes in the danger zone.

16. Najai Hines | C | Connecticut

Najai Hines - Seton Hall Pirates | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Height: 6'10

Weight: 265

Class: Sophomore

Draft Age: 20

Strengths

Elite shot-blocker . Powerful and explosive athlete. Quick first and second leap. Great nose for the basketball. A one-man wrecking crew on defense.

. Powerful and explosive athlete. Quick first and second leap. Great nose for the basketball. A one-man wrecking crew on defense. Dominates the glass . Knows how to box out and throw his weight around. Hungry on the offensive boards. Almost always swings the possession battle in his team’s favor.

. Knows how to box out and throw his weight around. Hungry on the offensive boards. Almost always swings the possession battle in his team’s favor. Two-man dance partner. Uses his wide base to screen and re-screen. Seals off his man to collect passes at the rim. Wide catch radius on lobs. He can make life easier on his point guard.

Weaknesses

Too many fouls . All limbs and muscle, but needs to know when to play straight up and hold his ground. Bites on too many pump fakes and can play himself out of games.

. All limbs and muscle, but needs to know when to play straight up and hold his ground. Bites on too many pump fakes and can play himself out of games. Lacks touch or ball skills. Few indicators of perimeter utility on offense. Poor free throw shooter. Can whiff on simple finishes in traffic when he’s not dunking it. Not much of a passer.

17. Malachi Moreno | C | Kentucky

Malachi Moreno - Kentucky Wildcats | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Height: 6'11

Weight: 243

Class: Sophomore

Draft Age: 20

Strengths

Nimble rim protector . Long, anticipatory shot-blocker. Moves his feet well in space. Not a switchable big, but he can guard at the level on screens, hedge and recover quickly.

. Long, anticipatory shot-blocker. Moves his feet well in space. Not a switchable big, but he can guard at the level on screens, hedge and recover quickly. Exciting passer . A legitimate hub at the elbow or in the high post. Lets plays unfold and delivers the rock straight into the shooting pocket. Finds every cutter. Patient or reactive, depending on what the moment requires.

. A legitimate hub at the elbow or in the high post. Lets plays unfold and delivers the rock straight into the shooting pocket. Finds every cutter. Patient or reactive, depending on what the moment requires. Impactful on the offensive glass . A constant winner in the possession battle. Battles for position despite limited strength. And he will get stronger.

. A constant winner in the possession battle. Battles for position despite limited strength. And he will get stronger. Flashes touch from the in-between range. Can get to hook shots and little mid-range fadeaways. Has some exciting finesse elements that should expand in time.

Weaknesses

Needs to get stronger . Gets bullied in the post occasionally. Stronger guards and wings will get into his chest and force fouls.

. Gets bullied in the post occasionally. Stronger guards and wings will get into his chest and force fouls. Inconsistent rim finisher. Can’t really plow through contact. Has soft hands but is liable to get sped up and out of control when pressure is applied.

18. JJ Andrews | F | Arkansas

JJ Andrews - McDonald's All-American Game | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

Height: 6'6

Weight: 220

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Strengths

Power athlete . Strong, explosive wing who bulldozes through contact and is determined to attack the rim at every opportunity.

. Strong, explosive wing who bulldozes through contact and is determined to attack the rim at every opportunity. Thrives in the open court . Loves to run. Hard to stop once he picks up a head of steam.

. Loves to run. Hard to stop once he picks up a head of steam. Active defender . Jumps all over bad passes. Determined to turn the possession over and attack in transition.

. Jumps all over bad passes. Determined to turn the possession over and attack in transition. Switchable traits . Has the physical tools to guard bigger forwards and compete on the interior. Has no problem applying his physicality at the point of attack.

. Has the physical tools to guard bigger forwards and compete on the interior. Has no problem applying his physicality at the point of attack. Decent touch. Not a knockdown shooter, but he’s comfortable attempting spot-ups. Can even mix in the occasional pull-up when a defender ducks below the screen.

Weaknesses

Mostly a straight-line driver . Doesn’t offer much wiggle as a ball-handler. Can struggle to create clean looks for himself.

. Doesn’t offer much wiggle as a ball-handler. Can struggle to create clean looks for himself. Strength over finesse . And it mostly works. But there are times where he drives headlong into a brick wall and can’t really anticipate or react accordingly.

. And it mostly works. But there are times where he drives headlong into a brick wall and can’t really anticipate or react accordingly. Defends bigger than his height. For better or worse. Smaller, twitchier guards can dance around him on the perimeter.

19. Abdou Toure | G-F | Arkansas

Abdou Toure | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

Height: 6'5

Weight: 200

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Strengths

Derrick Henry-esque . You are not stopping him with a head of steam. Explodes through gaps and terrorizes the rim. Embraces contact, often dishing it out looks to get downhill.

. You are not stopping him with a head of steam. Explodes through gaps and terrorizes the rim. Embraces contact, often dishing it out looks to get downhill. Red-hot motor . Does not take plays off. Competes with dogged intensity on defense. Takes pride in generating stops. Potentially elite stock generator. Makes hustle plays.

. Does not take plays off. Competes with dogged intensity on defense. Takes pride in generating stops. Potentially elite stock generator. Makes hustle plays. Crashes the glass . Extremely coordinated explosiveness. Quick lift-off. Capable of awe-inspiring put-back dunks.

. Extremely coordinated explosiveness. Quick lift-off. Capable of awe-inspiring put-back dunks. Thrives in transition . Sprints the floor hard. Takes zero prisoners once he has momentum toward the rim. Gets way up for lobs.

. Sprints the floor hard. Takes zero prisoners once he has momentum toward the rim. Gets way up for lobs. Great body control. Loves to punch it on a defender’s head, but he can also hang in midair for tough scoop layups. Very functional super-athlete.

Weaknesses

Inconsistent shooter . Not without touch, but he needs to speed up his release, especially on 3s. Won’t reach his offensive ceiling without becoming a viable pull-up threat. Defenders will dare him to shoot.

. Not without touch, but he needs to speed up his release, especially on 3s. Won’t reach his offensive ceiling without becoming a viable pull-up threat. Defenders will dare him to shoot. Developing ball skills. Overall he’s pretty smart and instinctive, but the handle will fail him at times. Not too polished when trying to create for himself or teammates.

20. Amari Allen | F | Alabama

Amari Allen - Alabama Crimson Tide | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Height: 6'7

Weight: 205

Class: Sophomore

Draft Age: 21

Strengths

Smart connector . Plays with decisiveness. Quick to attack closeouts. Delivers some high-level passes on the move. Can function with or without the rock.

. Plays with decisiveness. Quick to attack closeouts. Delivers some high-level passes on the move. Can function with or without the rock. Promising shooter . Steps into spot-up 3s with confidence. Shows some ability to drill pull-ups off a screen, even if it’s not a huge part of his diet.

. Steps into spot-up 3s with confidence. Shows some ability to drill pull-ups off a screen, even if it’s not a huge part of his diet. Craft and strength in abundance . Great at mixing speeds and driving with strength. Successfully absorbs contact and carves out two-foot finishes below the rim.

. Great at mixing speeds and driving with strength. Successfully absorbs contact and carves out two-foot finishes below the rim. Grab-and-go threat . Excellent positional rebounder. Frequently crashes the glass and whips quick hit-ahead passes to start the fast break.

. Excellent positional rebounder. Frequently crashes the glass and whips quick hit-ahead passes to start the fast break. Sound team defender. Quick to help, quick to recover. Not an explosive athlete, not super fast, but fluid and functional as a lateral mover. Rarely gets caught out of position.

Weaknesses

Not super twitchy defending the point of attack . Quicker guards will put him in the blender sometimes. He does not always get over screens successfully.

. Quicker guards will put him in the blender sometimes. He does not always get over screens successfully. Inconsistent rim finisher . Typically plays below the rim and can struggle against more NBA-caliber rim protection.

. Typically plays below the rim and can struggle against more NBA-caliber rim protection. Hard to project in more than a complementary role. Has some funk as a ball-handler and does not turn the ball over much, but he’s not an elite processor. Not super reactive.

Player Position School Draft Age 21. Arfan Diane C Houston 19 22. Jason Crowe Jr. G Missouri 19 23. Austin Goosby G Texas 19 24. David Mirković F Illinois 21 25. Matt Able G-F North Carolina 20 26. Caleb Gaskins F Miami FL 18 27. Miles Sadler G West Virginia 19 28. Hugo Yimga-Moukouri F France 18 29. Braylon Mullins G-F Connecticut 21 30. Shelton Henderson F Miami FL 20 31. Maximo Adams F North Carolina 19 32. Luigi Suigo C Villanova 20 33. Deron Rippey Jr. G Duke 19 34. Massamba Diop C Gonzaga 22 35. Jaxon Richardson G-F Alabama 19 36. Sayon Keita C North Carolina 19 37. Pryce Sandfort F Nebraska 22 38. Daniel Jacobsen C Purdue 21 39. Junior County G Connecticut 20 40. Cameron Williams F-C Duke 19 41. Christian Collins F USC 19 42. Thomas Haugh F Florida 23 43. Rueben Chinyelu C Florida 23 44. Álvaro Folgueiras F Louisville 22 45. Flory Bidunga C Louisville 22 46. Joseph Tugler F-C Houston 22 47. Zvonimir Ivišić C Illinois 23 48. Billy Richmond III F Arkansas 21 49. Jeremy Fears Jr. G Michigan State 22 50. Jordan Scott F Michigan State 20 51. Davis Fogle G-F Gonzaga 21 52. Johann Grünloh C Virginia 21 53. Baba Oladotun F Maryland 18 54. Kayden Mingo G Baylor 20 55. Miles Byrd G-F Providence 22 56. Juke Harris G-F Tennessee 21 57. Tounde Yessoufou F St. John's 21 58. Alijah Arenas G USC 20 59. Fred Smith Jr. F Memphis 19 60. Trey McKenney Jr. G Michigan 20

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