2027 NBA Mock Draft: Early predictions for a wide-open class

With the end of the 2026 NBA Draft cycle comes the beginning of the 2027 cycle. Teams have already watched these prospects closely in high school and internationally. A lot can — and will — change over the next year, but with the draft, it's never too early to look ahead.

The 2027 draft promises significantly less top-end freshmen talent. There isn't an AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson or Cameron Boozer here. There is, however, more than enough to get excited about. Also of note: the incredible group of returners and upperclassmen, aided by NIL, which keeps good players in college longer (usually).

We cannot predict anything with accuracy at this stage in the process, but we can sketch out where things stand. Here is that sketch, with the standings based on FanSided's early 2027 power rankings.

1. Sacramento Kings: Tyran Stokes, G, Kansas

Tyran Stokes - McDonald's All-American Game | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

There is much less consensus around the top of this draft, but Kansas commit Tyran Stokes is the current favorite to go No. 1 a year from now. Kansas has not been the kindest home to top prospects under Bill Self, but Stokes is 6-foot-7 with legitimate guard skills. He's a powerful, explosive driver with appealing vision as a passer. He will need to prove his consistency as a shooter and put a cap on turnovers, but athletes of his caliber, with his scoring prowess, don't tend to stay on the board long.

2. New Orleans Pelicans (via MIL): Caleb Holt, G, Arizona

Caleb Holt - McDonald's All-American Game | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

There is definitely some Brayden Burries to Caleb Holt, who will be taking over the backcourt at Arizona next season. But Holt is longer and more athletic. He scores prodigiously at the rim and he's an incredible dirty-work guy on defense — a great guard rebounder and rugged enough to guard all over the positional spectrum. He needs to iron out his jumper and continue improving as a playmaker, but Holt's type is very much en vogue in the NBA right now. Him overtaking Stokes atop this class would not be the least bit surprising.

3. Chicago Bulls: Anthony Thompson, F, Ohio State

Anthony Thompson - McDonald's All-American Game | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Anthony Thompson has the most appealing intersection of size, defense and shot-making in this class. He's also extremely young, not turning 18 until this coming August. He isn't quite as fine-tuned as Stokes or Holt, but he's 6-foot-8 with a 7-foot-3 wingspan. He can step fluidly into pull-up jumpers, attack the lane with controlled footwork and he's a fly-around defender who gets his hand in a lot of wrong places for the opposing offense. As he grows into his frame and polishes his skill set, Thompson is a smart underdog bet for the No. 1 pick conversation. Ohio State is a team to watch.

4. Memphis Grizzlies: Jordan Smith Jr., G, Arkansas

Jordan Smith Jr. - Arkansas Razorbacks | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jordan Smith Jr. is the latest uber-talented guard to sign up for the John Calipari treatment. He's such a clear force for good on the court, listed at 200 pounds with a 6-foot-9 wingspan. So while yes, he's a "6-foot-2 combo guard," Smith defends much bigger than he looks. He can suffocate the point of attack, swoop in for weak-side contests and he's an elite positional rebounder. Scouts will monitor the consistency of his jump shot and the continued development of his point guard skills, but Smith is the sort of wrecking-ball guard suited for the modern NBA. He doesn't turn it over much and he's an explosive downhill scorer.

5. Houston Rockets (via BKN): Tyler Tanner, G, Vanderbilt

Tyler Tanner - Vanderbilt Commodores | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Tyler Tanner returned to Vanderbilt for his junior season as expected. Any guard who measures 5-foot-11 barefoot and 167 pounds at the Combine will face uncertainty at the next level, but Tanner should be on the shortlist of 2027 National Player of the Year candidates. He's an outlier defender for his height, with preposterous stock numbers and incredibly functional athleticism. He made huge strides as a shooter as a sophomore, with a quick release that he can speed up or slow down depending on the aggressiveness of the closeout. He has a natural, free-flowing command over tempo. His IQ and skill level is special. In a weaker class, expect NBA front offices to take Tanner a bit more seriously.

6. Charlotte Hornets (via DAL): Bruce Branch III, F, Brigham Young

Bruce Branch III - McDonald's All-American Game | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Bruce Branch III is the latest high-profile recruit to land at BYU, where he'll play for an ex-NBA head coach on a roster with more questions than answers following the departures of Dybantsa and Richie Saunders. Branch is very young (won't turn 18 until October) and he has a great frame. He's long and fluid as a defender. He can explode straight-line or get to his spots in the mid-range, with an improving jump shot. He will need to continue developing as a decision-maker, but Branch's footwork and burgeoning creativity as a ball-handler puts him on a promising path.

7. Golden State Warriors: JJ Andrews, F, Arkansas

JJ Andrews - McDonald's All-American Game | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

JJ Andrews is a local kid who should step into a major role at Arkansas. It's a great scheme fit; the Razorbacks are always more athletic than the other team and tend to weaponize that athleticism out in transition. At 6-foot-7 and 220 pounds, Andrews is a power slasher who can play above the rim with ease. He's still developing his ball skills, but the shooting has come around to the point where it's workable, and he's a very committed wing defender who can slide up or down the positional spectrum while creating events with his length.

8. Miami Heat: Cameron Williams, F, Duke

Cameron Williams - McDonald's All-American Game | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It will be fascinating to watch how Duke utilizes Cameron Williams next season, as he's sort of the anti-Cameron Boozer. At 6-foot-11, he's an incredibly rangy defender, with the agility to one day guard on the perimeter and the vertical pop to consistently challenge shots at the rim. On offense, he runs the floor like a gazelle in transition. The jumper looks workable, and he has fun moments as a face-up scorer. Much of his skill set remains theoretical at this stage, as Williams needs to add weight and refine his technique, but the tools are immense and Duke knows how to play to its players' strengths.

9. Washington Wizards: Abdou Toure, G, Arkansas

Abdou Toure | Ricardo Rolon / USA TODAY NETWORK-FLORIDA / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Realistically, it will be hard for all of Arkansas' freshmen to thrive. There are spacing concerns with this roster and Calipari can't put all his five-star recruits in the most optimal situation. That said, Toure is another prospect tailored to the Hogs' up-tempo style. He's explosive in the open floor with incredible strength and power as a finisher at the rim. He explodes effortlessly, with a quick first and second leap. He's a hellacious defender and a tremendous rebounder for his size. If he can figure out the jumper, woof.

10. Atlanta Hawks (via NOP): Patrick Ngongba II, C, Duke

Patrick Ngongba II - Duke Blue Devils | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Patrick Ngongba maintained a lottery-level grade for me this past season, but he smartly chose to stay in school with a chance to round out his case in a much weaker draft. Ngongba would really benefit from additional lower-body strength, but his vision as a short roll passer, combined with graceful finishing and excellent instincts as a rim protector on the defensive back line, gives him a fairly unassailable skill set. He competes hard and does all the small things to encourage winning at the five spot. This will be his most central role at Duke yet.

11. Memphis Grizzlies (via UTA): Hugo Yimga-Moukouri, F, France

Hugo Yimga Moukouri - PFBB Insep Paris | David Grau/GettyImages

Hugo Yimga-Moukouri exhibits several traits that modern NBA teams want in a forward. At 6-foot-8, he offers NBA-caliber strength and power, which he deploys effectively on finishes at the rim. He has expanded his range and improved his touch as a shooter of late. If Yimga-Moukouri can consistently hit open 3s, that will open up the floor for him to attack downhill, batter mismatches and get to the foul line. He's a versatile defender, too, able to defend vertically on the interior or hedge against pick-and-roll ball-handlers and hold his own on switches. If his rapid skill development holds, Yimga-Moukouri has a chance to rapidly rise up the board in a wide-open class.

12. Houston Rockets (via PHX): Stefan Joksimovic, G, Slovenia

Stefan Joksimovic - Slovenia | Vid Ponikvar/GettyImages

Stefan Joksimovic has the potential to rise up draft boards fairly quickly. He measured 6-foot-7 and over 180 pounds, which is great positional size for a legitimate point guard. He steps confidently into deep pull-up 3s and exhibits incredible command of tempo and angles a ball-handler. He manipulates defenders out of the pick-and-roll and sprays a variety of passes all over the floor. He can finish at the rim with soft, scoop layups. His frame will be a point of concern, as will Joksimovic's exact role on defense, but big, high-feel guards are always in demand.

13. Philadelphia 76ers: Motiejus Krivas, C, Arizona

Motiejus Krivas - Arizona Wildcats | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Motiejus Krivas was another top-20 prospect who decided to head back to school. He's going to rank among the very best centers in college basketball (again). At 7-foot-2 and 260 pounds, Krivas is a hulking presence on the interior. He's a smart, anticipatory rim protector, but the block numbers (7.5 BLK%) don't do full justice to his impact as a rim deterrent. Opponents are hesitant to test Krivas and don't score very successfully when they do. He's a monster on the glass. He could stand to clean up his finishing, but Krivas shot 78 percent on free throws as a junior and has flirted with expanding out to the 3-point line.

14. Indiana Pacers: Amari Allen, F, Alabama

Amari Allen - Alabama Crimson Tide | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Amari Allen was an unheralded recruit who worked his way into the one-and-done discussion at Alabama, but he ultimately decided to return to school — a smart decision, as his role should expand dramatically in lieu of Labaron Philon. Allen has a skill set every team covets on the wing. He's a real dribble-pass-shoot weapon, compensating for limited athleticism with impeccable footwork, craft and force application as a driver. He rebounds, he defends. Allen will need to improve his actual finishing, but the size, feel and skill intersection is awfully compelling.

Team Player Position School/Class 15. Charlotte Hornets Bryson Howard F Duke / Fr. 16. Portland Trail Blazers Colben Landrew G Connecticut / Fr. 17. Orlando Magic Arfan Diane C Houston / Fr. 18. Oklahoma City Thunder (via LAC) Sayon Keita C Spain / Intl. 19. Toronto Raptors Malachi Moreno C Kentucky / So. 20. San Antonio Spurs (via ATL) Ivan Kharchenkov F Arizona / So. 21. Brooklyn Nets (via HOU) Dylan Mingo G Baylor / Fr. 22. Utah Jazz (via CLE) Alijah Arenas G USC / So. 23. Oklahoma City Thunder (via DEN) Daniel Jacobsen C Purdue / Jr. 24. Detroit Pistons Matt Able G North Carolina / So. 25. Memphis Grizzlies (via LAL) Luigi Suigo C Villanova / Fr. 26. Phoenix Suns (via MIN) Kayden Mingo G Baylor / So. 27. Boston Celtics Pryce Sandfort F Nebraska / Sr. 28. Oklahoma City Thunder (via SAS) Baba Oladotun F Maryland / Fr. 29. Brooklyn Nets (via NYK) Tounde Yessoufou F St. John's / So. 30. Los Angeles Clippers (via OKC) Thomas Haugh F Florida / Sr.

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