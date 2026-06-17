Way-too-early 2027 NBA Power Rankings: Why the Knicks aren't on top

Our last set of NBA power rankings ran right before the playoffs began, and a few things had not yet happened. The Knicks had not yet ended their championship drought, the NBA Draft Lottery had not whacked the Indiana Pacers when they were about to get made like Joe Pesci in Goodfellas, and Giannis Antetokounmpo had not yet been traded to the Boston Cel — oh, that last one hasn’t happened yet. Sorry, Freudian slip.

This new set of power rankings will follow the same general principle as the last: have as much fun as possible. There will be tiers, there will hot takes, there will not necessarily be statistically defensible growth-minded and profit-scalable insights to maximize shareholder long-term return on the options market. Instead, we’re going to rank some teams, and we’re going to have a great time.

A few boring yet important rules before we start the party: Giannis Antetokounmpo is essentially guaranteed to be traded before June 23, and it seems like either to the Boston Celtics or Miami Heat. However, these rankings assume Antetokounmpo is neither on the Milwaukee Bucks nor the Celtics or Heat. He’s just existing in the void-filled ether until we get more information. Also, these rankings do factor in what draft pick everyone got in the lottery, but not necessarily who I think they’ll pick.

Tier 1: Contenders if the season started this afternoon

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

1. Oklahoma City Thunder

Previous (pre-playoffs) Rankings: 1

Random hot take: Despite finishing third, I think they’re still the best team in the NBA

This frequently happens with title defenses, but the Oklahoma City Thunder had one too many things go wrong for them against the San Antonio Spurs. Chief among those was the health of Jalen Williams, who many will forget was the best player on the court for chunks of the 2025 NBA Finals. The Chet Holmgren disintegration against Victor Wembanyama will require some scholarly review, but the Thunder will be reasonably intact for at least next season before the second apron comes for them like the baba yaga. I still have them on top.

2. New York Knicks

Previous (pre-playoffs) Rankings: 6

Random hot take: The most stressful championship run that took fewer than 20 games

Comebacks on comebacks, clutch on clutch, congratulations to the New York Knicks and their fans! The last team to win the title in under 20 playoff games was the 2024 Boston Celtics, and there wasn’t much intrigue since they just destroyed everyone. This Knicks team captured every shred of imagination New York and America had to offer, and should be the favorite in the East next year. The fact that the favorite is currently Boston implies a Giannis trade, which I’m not indulging.

3. San Antonio Spurs

Previous (pre-playoffs) Rankings: 3

Random hot take: Their repeated collapses in the NBA Finals deserves way more criticism

I had a moderate crashout at the end of Game 5, because as cool as the Knicks run was I think the Spurs could have (whispers: and probably should have) won that series. They were the better team in most of the games and threw down two of the biggest choke jobs in Finals history in five days along with Game 5’s collapse as the cherry on top. Like the 2022 Celtics, history will chalk this up to a young team who wasn’t quite ready, but also like the 2022 Celtics, they could have won that series. Who knows how long it will be until they get back?

Tier 2: Contenders if the season starts when it’s supposed to start

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

4. Boston Celtics

Previous (pre-playoffs) Rankings: 2

Random hot take: This is the danger team in the Eastern Conference this offseason

The Celtics are now below the second apron and have serious optionality this summer. Whether that includes Giannis I will leave up to them, but Jaylen Brown is the single best asset on the trade market (if he is in fact on it) and a fully healthy Jayson Tatum with or without Brown should have Boston back to its winning ways. Not that they ever … stopped winning, but the playoffs showed this was a try-hard team more than it was one with the actual talent to go far. With their young guys getting some playoff bruises, though, I think the right additions could catapult this team into the top three.

5. Minnesota Timberwolves

Previous (pre-playoffs) Rankings: 9

Random hot take: A healthy Wolves team could have won the Finals in 2026

The mid-2020s Minnesota Timberwolves may well go down as one of the most hyped teams never to make the NBA Finals. They will be squarely third to fifth in the West going forward, but they played a great series against the Spurs and just came up short. This team works, though, and I hope it eventually works on the biggest stage.

6. Los Angeles Lakers

Previous (pre-playoffs) Rankings: 4

Random hot take: They will re-sign LeBron James

I am not an insider and have no reason to suggest this, but the LeBron James “sweepstakes” feel most likely to end with “I was always going to stay in LA” at the world’s most disingenuous press conference. LeBron or not, Luka Doncic’s health will decide how far this team can go. They beat the Houston Rockets pretty handily without him, and this tracks as a well-coached, decently talented supporting cast. Doncic could very well drag them to the Finals.

Tier 3: Contenders after a couple drinks

Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell and Pistons guard Daniss Jenkins | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

7. Detroit Pistons

Previous (pre-playoffs) Rankings: 5

Random hot take: This team had many more issues than the regular season suggested

Jalen Duren’s total deflation come the playoffs was one of the more shocking developments for an otherwise-excellent Pistons team. They have no second creator, though, and unless we want to ratchet up Daniss Jenkins minutes to way above the recommended daily dosage, they will need to make some changes.

8. Denver Nuggets

Previous (pre-playoffs) Rankings: 7

Random hot take: This era of the team might be over

It is shocking how much Denver’s quality depended on the health of Aaron Gordon, who is much older than many probably realize and should not be your only win condition. Nikola Jokic is at the Tim Duncan-level of “if he’s on your team you have a chance every year,” though, but I do believe there will need to be changes to the surrounding infrastructure, especially with major extensions about to kick in.

9. Cleveland Cavaliers

Previous (pre-playoffs) Rankings: 8

Random hot take: One of the least enjoyable Conference Finals runs ever

Fun fact: despite making the Conference Finals, Cleveland had a losing record in the 2026 playoffs, going 12-13 across three rounds. That’s a pretty spectacular achievement, and the Cavaliers look no closer to winning a championship with James Harden than they did with Darius Garland or, like, Collin Sexton. I am prepared for anything this summer in Cleveland.

Tier 4: The confusing vibes tier

Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant and guard Fred VanVleet | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

10. Houston Rockets

Previous (pre-playoffs) Rankings: 10

Random hot take: This team could be a top-three seed or a lottery team in 2027

Never has a team been so shockingly terrible relative to their pre-playoffs expectations and retained their power ranking spot. It will be easy to hand-waive the first-round loss because they weren’t even close to healthy, but there are substantive issues all over this roster: Alperen Şengün can’t protect the rim or shoot threes, no one can dribble other than Reed Sheppard who isn’t good and there is so much wing redundancy we may as well open a Wingstop. The words “trade everyone” crept into my mind more than once.

11. Atlanta Hawks

Previous (pre-playoffs) Rankings: 11

Random hot take: They’re cooking something up in Atlanta but they need more salt

This feels like a valid stand pat in the rankings. The Hawks took the most games off the eventual champions out of every team they played, and while there is a lot to like in Atlanta there is also a lot to do. Their wins came on the backs of a two-game CJ McCollum Linsanity run — not a sustainable offensive thesis.

12. Toronto Raptors

Previous (pre-playoffs) Rankings: 12

Random hot take: Wow, none of 10, 11 or 12 changed from my last rankings? Dang

Toronto bowed out from the first-round proud of themselves and with a bunch of guys feeling more confident than ever. We got Jamal Shead, Collin Murray-Boyles and the single craziest moment of the playoffs in RJ Barrett’s super-bounce game winner. High fives all around, go attack next year.

13. Los Angeles Clippers

Previous (pre-playoffs) Rankings: 14

Random hot take: 2026 Kawhi Leonard was his best season ever

Kawhi was crazy good this year, and the Clippers have been blessed by the fifth pick in the draft on a lunatic coin flip with Indiana. They also grabbed Darius Garland and now kind of have … a team? A plan? Something resembling a team and a plan? Look at us!

14. Orlando Magic

Previous (pre-playoffs) Rankings: 17

Random hot take: We can’t just ignore how bad they were all year

“Blowing a 3-1 lead” doesn’t really count against you if you were a huge underdog, but the Magic cooking for like a week in the first round does not excuse how horrendous they were all season. Still, I had to put them here, just inside of Top 14, since they objectively have more talent than anyone below them. A new coach will hopefully be the difference.

15. Portland Trail Blazers

Previous (pre-playoffs) Rankings: 20

Random hot take: They were kind of hype against the Spurs

I really enjoyed the Portland playoff basketball experience this year, and while they will need to make some roster decisions about Robert Williams III, Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe, you could do a lot worse than being Portland right now.

Tier 5: Teams that won’t tank but deep down might want to

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

16. Charlotte Hornets

Previous (pre-playoffs) Rankings: 15

Random hot take: Despite dropping a spot this is actually a compliment

I am prepared for anything. They could be a top-five team in the East, they could be horrible. LaMelo Ball could make an All-NBA team or he could be traded in January. There is talent all over the place but also chaos popping out of drawers. Another year with Kon Knueppel and Brandon Miller together should give us some answers. I hope.

17. Indiana Pacers

Previous (pre-playoffs) Rankings: 29

Random hot take: I’m not convinced this team will just be an immediate contender again

This is a passion project of mine: I do not excuse how bad the Pacers were as a “gap year” or “they didn’t have Haliburton.” Unless Rick Carlisle was handing out bonuses for missing shots (many people would be arrested if he was), it feels unlikely that the Pacers will just slot into contention after losing 63 GAMES in 2025-26. Maybe Haliburton is Michael Jordan and is worth 40 wins, sure, but there’s no top pick waiting for you either. Is Ivica Zubac really the final piece?

18. Philadelphia 76ers

Previous (pre-playoffs) Rankings: 13

Random hot take: This team is teetering on disaster

The 76ers financial situation is such a calamity I can’t even detail it here. Just know that they will be paying some guys way more than they are worth and basically have no outs. This team has to start thinking draft-first with building around Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe; it’s not The Process, but they need fresh talent.

19. Phoenix Suns

Previous (pre-playoffs) Rankings: 18

Random hot take: I have no idea what this next era is supposed to look like



“Devin Booker and some great perimeter defenders” might be a good strategy for winning the Big 10, but the Western Conference is another story. The Suns rebuilt and unbuilt so fast I only finished like three semesters of college during the Durant-Booker-Beal “era,” so what’s next?

20. Utah Jazz

Previous (pre-playoffs) Rankings: 26

Random hot take: Forget the 76ers, this was the real process (derogatory)

Praise the lord, the Utah Jazz physically cannot tank next year because they do not have their pick. They have good players, I just want to see them play. However, we cannot forgive them for the four years of unequivocal tanking they’ve prosecuted — this is year five for head coach Will Hardy, and he’s never been allowed to try once.

Tier 6: I’d believe any outcome

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

21. New Orleans Pelicans

Previous (pre-playoffs) Rankings: 24

Random hot take: They probably were not actually that bad

The best kept secret in the NBA down the stretch was that the New Orleans Pelicans were kinda okay at basketball for the second half of the season. But they have a year of uncertainty ahead of them with Zion Williamson still being Zion Williamson and Trey Murphy III swirling in trade rumors. Still, a tweaked runback could find this team in the Play-In conversation.

22. Washington Wizards

Previous (pre-playoffs) Rankings: 28

Random hot take: You don’t get to be in the Top 20 unless you prove you won’t tank

Number one pick. Anthony Davis. Trae Young. It looks like it’s finally time to go in D.C., but my dubious detector is going off: the Wizards still have their first-round pick this year, and I will believe that they will actually go for it once they actually do. There have been too many consecutive Wizards disasters for me to be all-in.

23. Miami Heat

Previous (pre-playoffs) Rankings: 16

Random hot take: Without Giannis, this team is just not very good

Jimmy Butler treated this team quite shabbily on his way out, and with Bam Adebayo as your number one option, how far can you really get? They could, of course, trade for Giannis, which would be a start, but like with the Damian Lillard conversation, do they actually have enough?

24. Golden State Warriors

Previous (pre-playoffs) Rankings: 19

Random hot take: “We still have Steph” can’t be your only plan anymore

Another passion point: the Warriors were awful this year, missing key players to injury all season. But they showed up to the tanking bar with a switchblade and were greeted by tanking machine guns and bazookas — I really don’t want the Stephen Curry career to go the way of Kobe Bryant, though, with a half-hearted team just riding out the end of a legendary career. Don’t let it end like that. LeBron?

25. Dallas Mavericks

Previous (pre-playoffs) Rankings: 23

Random hot take: This squad might be three years away

This ranking all depends on how much you believe in Cooper Flagg. I really do, but he also needs to improve as a shooter before I’m ready to uncork the Jayson Tatum comps. He will be tremendous, but how soon?

Tier 7: Bottom-five battle royale

Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

26. Brooklyn Nets

Previous (pre-playoffs) Rankings: 27

Random hot take: “What is the plan?” Nets: Yes

An absolutely loaded bottom-five begins with the Nets, who have the sixth pick, some cap space, 18 billion random guards on their team and Michael Porter Jr. Sick. I have no idea what the plan is here, and any Brooklyn Nets fans surely migrated over to the Knicks at some point in the last two months. If you are still a Brooklyn Nets fan, wow, I am legitimately impressed.

27. Memphis Grizzlies

Previous (pre-playoffs) Rankings: 22

Random hot take: They’re set up well for the future, just not the immediate future

Lots of picks and a high pick this year. Some solid young players showing their promise. A pretty hard reset away from the 2022 team that felt like the next thing, Ja Morant future pending. All good work. But this team is miles away from contention; many, many miles.

28. Chicago Bulls

Previous (pre-playoffs) Rankings: 25

Random hot take: Incredible achievement to avoid the bottom spot

Nobody got more flack this offseason than the Bulls, who reset their whole front office, coaching staff and look ready to actually rebuild for the first time. Good for them! And rebuild they must, because you got Matas Buzelis and some volatile Josh Giddey stocks. And the suffering faithful return to YouTube to watch Michael Jordan clips.

29. Milwaukee Bucks

Previous (pre-playoffs) Rankings: 21

Random hot take: We must never forget how stupid this Giannis situation was

We may actually be approaching a resolution, but the Bucks’ handling of the Giannis fiasco will go down in my heart as legendarily incompetent management. Their whole strategy for three entire years was “I hope this works!” and now they’re completely screwed for like … a decade? Pretty spectacular that I didn’t even consider them for the bottom spot.

30. Sacramento Kings

Previous (pre-playoffs) Rankings: 30

Random hot take: No one else can be last until further notice

There’s bad, and then there’s the Sacramento Kings, who have nothing to believe in, nothing to hang their hat on, nothing to invest in. There’s just nothing. The final level of terrible sports teams: no asset war chest, no good veterans, no exciting young players. Just bad, pure and unrefined.

More NBA news and analysis: