Domantas Sabonis trade packages for Lauri Markkanen, Julius Randle and Naz Reid that could help everyone

The Sacramento Kings finally notched their first win of the season Monday in Dallas. Darius Acuff Jr. scored 25 points on 21 shots; he currently leads the NBA with 23.6 field goal attempts per game. Domantas Sabonis took four shots (and made all of them) in the win. For the season, he's averaging 8.3 field goal attempts — the fewest since his rookie year in OKC.

While reports of Sabonis disliking Acuff appear errant, his frustration with the Kings organization is well documented. He wants a trade, per ESPN's Tim MacMahon. Let's grant his wish.

Domantas Sabonis is unhappy and wants out of Sacramento, per @BannedMacMahon



“Quite frankly, Sabonis wants out of there, and if they can move him, they would. So he's not happy.” pic.twitter.com/YqLwiU5jAf — NBABase (@TheNBABase) November 2, 2026

Domantas Sabonis trade proposal to the Jazz

Lauri Markkanen - Utah Jazz | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Utah Jazz need one hand over the panic button at this point, especially after another problematic Jaren Jackson Jr. injury. The defense was in complete shambles when Jackson played. Now, it's a full-service buffet for opposing offenses. In a perfect world, Utah brings in a stout defensive anchor like Walker Kessler. With their hands tied, however, there's reason to take interest in Sabonis.

He's not a great defender by any stretch, but Sabonis is an elite rebounder. Utah has really struggled to clean up the defensive glass early on. There are fun offensive wrinkles he can unlock, too. Will Hardy likes to free-flowing ball movement. Sabonis can draw two in the middle still, and he's a brilliant short roll facilitator. He can work two-man dances with Keyonte George to maximum effect.

This is also a chance, frankly, to hedge against Lauri Markkanen's future. Sabonis has one fewer year on his contract, leaving Sacramento to hope Markkanen can start hitting shots again. The Finnish forward's efficiency has quietly regressed over the past couple years.

For Sacramento, Markkanen provides a different look. He's the perfect low-usage complementary star, in theory, to play off of a heliocentric creator like Acuff. Sacramento can probably improve its defense with more center minutes for the likes of Precious Achiuwa, Dylan Cardwell and Jonathan Mogbo.

Domantas Sabonis trade proposal to the Nets

Julius Randle - Brooklyn Nets | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Brooklyn Nets aren't really in a position to trade draft picks for stars, but then again, the new lottery system does not reward unmitigated tanking. Moreover, Brooklyn has struggled to develop its recent first-round picks. Bringing in players who elevate those around them is not a bad strategy.

That's what Sabonis can do. He'll spray passes left and right, setting monster screens for Mikel Brown Jr. and Egor Demin, while locating shooters as they slip into open pockets. Even the Michael Porter Jr. fit is much cleaner. Julius Randle is going to put up numbers in Brooklyn, that much is clear. Unfortunately, he plays a style of basketball that does not help those not named Julius Randle.

Also: this is a weak draft and the Knicks aren't going to stay in the lottery scramble for long. So at the end of the day, the Nets can sacrifice a pick in the 20s and feel fine about it. Sabonis makes a little more than Randle, but their contracts are both off the books after next season. There's no long-term commitment for the Nets.

For the Kings, stockpiling extra picks does have appeal. It's a chance to shake the foundation a bit. Julius Randle, more than perhaps any other star, might embrace the chance to horde usage in Sacramento. There could be an uneasy balancing act between Randle and Acuff, but the Kings can always relegate Randle if needed. Best case, he builds enough value to flip him in another trade down the road. Worst case, the Kings eat the contract and get a first-round pick for Sabonis in a diminished market.

Domantas Sabonis trade proposal to Hornets

Naz Reid - Charlotte Hornets | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Charlotte Hornets look predictably sluggish without LaMelo Ball. Part of that is Coby White and Kon Knueppel missing the start of the campaign; their eventual returns will address several issues for Charlotte in the early going. That said, the Hornets miss LaMelo's ability to manipulate a defense and crank up tempo.

Sabonis is obviously not going to replace Ball's unique flair for the dramatic, nor his penchant for transition offense. That said, he gives Charlotte another playmaking valve — a short roll maestro or a hub at the elbow, who can help free up Brandon Miller and, eventually, Knueppel to roam off the ball and attack defenses in motion. Effectively, he can help Charlotte's young stars better play to their strengths.

Charlotte would have an extremely deep frontcourt. Some would call it too deep, wondering about minutes for Ryan Kalkbrenner and Hannes Steinbach. In today's NBA, however, depth is a virtue. For Charles Lee, having a variety of contingency plans and different looks in his back pocket would be a gift.

The Kings take on Naz Reid and Dennis Schroder. There was some excitement around Reid assuming a larger role in Charlotte, but it hasn't really played out like that. He looks either lost or completely disengaged. He was already benched in the second half of a recent game for not "meeting Charlotte's standards," to paraphrase Lee. That seems problematic. Dennis Schroder is an experienced backup point guard who can help Sacramento mitigate their organization problems when Acuff sits.

Sacramento gets a potentially juicy first-round pick for their troubles — Dallas' top-three protected 2027 selection — while the Hornets pivot toward trying to compete for a playoff spot without Ball, a goal Sabonis ought to appreciate after years of wandering the desert with the Kings.