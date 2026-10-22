5 NBA players who should be traded before the first month of the season is over

The NBA season is upon us, which means hope is born anew for 30 fanbases and millions of people across the globe. Alright, fine. Sacramento Kings fans probably aren't very "hopeful," but at least they get to watch Darius Acuff Jr.

Another fun wrinkle of any new season are the movements behind the scenes. Front offices don't need to wait until the trade deadline in February to reshuffle the deck; in fact, the sooner a change is made, the more time a team has to gel. There are several plausible trade candidates in the NBA right now, but these five players stand out as guys who could be on the move sooner than later.

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Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings

Any hopes of a scrappy Kings underdog run died with Ben Simmons' torn Achilles, and even those hopes were pie in the sky. It's clear Sacramento is ready to tear this roster down to the studs and rebuild around the aforementioned Acuff; both Domantas Sabonis and Zach LaVine are available to the first bidder, but Domas feels like the only Kings "star" with any sort of value.

If a contender comes out of the gate slow and is hit by a wave of desperation, the Kings might get a phone call. Last season was a step back for Sabonis, but he still put up 15.8 points, 11.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists. He can immediately upgrade a team's rebounding while providing valuable connective tissue as a screener and a short roll facilitator. Sabonis' skill set is a bit funky and it's hard to build a championship-caliber defense around him, but with the right coach and the right fit, Sabonis can still be an additive player.

Potential landing spots: Bulls, Suns, Jazz, Warriors

Moussa Cissé, Dallas Mavericks

Moussa Cissé - Dallas Mavericks | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There were reports of teams lining up around the block to sign Moussa Cissé if the Dallas Mavericks waived him; instead, Dallas cut ties with their longest-tenured vet, Dwight Powell, to clear room in the frontcourt. It was the right move, as Cissé is by far the most impactful on-court presence. He put up monster shot-blocking (4.0 BLK%) and offensive rebounding (16.5 OR%) numbers as a rookie. While Cissé is not the sexiest name, he's going to provide a huge boost on the margins as a backup center.

Dallas already has Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford under contract, however, not to mention potential stretch options like Karlo Matković, Santi Aldama or Morez Johnson. The reason keeping Cissé was the right move is because Dallas can probably turn him into real assets via trade. Plenty of contenders need backup center help and the Mavs have cornered the market at multiple price points.

Potential landing spots: 76ers, Lakers, Knicks, Jazz

Max Strus, Los Angeles Clippers

Max Strus - LA Clippers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Max Strus was salary-dumped to the Los Angeles Clippers as part of the Cavs-Peyton Watson trade. He's out through October at least with a foot injury, but L.A. shouldn't find it difficult to flip Strus to a needy contender once he's back. Strus still provides value as a movement shooter and a strong-bodied wing defender; that value will probably underserved on a Clippers team without much hoping of contending, and with several intriguing young wings on the roster.

Strus is an underrated positional rebounder who can do more of the dirty work than he gets credit for. He has ample experience playing a complementary role on contending teams. It shouldn't take an arm and a leg to pry him away from the Clippers. If the market heats up quickly, and it probably will, L.A. ought to pull the trigger.

Potential landing spots: Nuggets, Warriors, Lakers, Magic

Justin Edwards, Philadelphia 76ers

Justin Edwards - Philadelphia 76ers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Philadelphia 76ers are backed into a corner financially, but their second unit needs a facelift. Philadelphia could use another wing defender besides Dean Wade and especially another backup center in lieu of the injured Ariel Hukporti. Justin Edwards feels like their most obvious trade chip if Philly wants to improve on the margins. Edwards theoretically fits as a high-volume shooter and a versatile wing defender, but he frequently runs cold and the defense has never really materialized.

Philadelphia would probably need to attach a second-round pick or two to Edwards to flip him for a viable (cheap) contributor; he's due $2.4 million this season with a $2.6 million team option for 2027-28. His destination therefore depends more on where Philadelphia can find a trade partner, rather than teams reaching out for Edwards specifically. Then again, big wing shooters are ever-valuable and Edwards' youth could appeal for teams in search of a low-risk upside swing.

Potential landing spots: Mavericks, Bucks, Hawks, Hornets

Dejounte Murray, New Orleans Pelicans

Dejounte Murray - New Orleans Pelicans | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Zion Williamson, Herb Jones and Trey Murphy III could all end up on the move this season, but more immediately, the New Orleans Pelicans should look to capitalize on any remote interest in Dejounte Murray. If he starts the season strong, playing quality defense and cooking in the mid-range, that will open a window of opportunity. Murray still has trace appeal as a big, two-way point guard; the Pelicans need to clear the runway for Jeremiah Fears, who's due for a year-two breakout.

This probably ends up as more of a salary dump than a value add, as Murray is still due $32.7 million this season with a $30.7 million player option next summer. That means shipping him to a bad team with cap flexibility, perhaps in exchange for another "bad" contract who fits their roster. There's a chance Murray proves immovable with his inconsistency and injury history, but the Pels should pull the plug if the opportunity arises.

Potential landing spots: Kings, Bucks, Suns