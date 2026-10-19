The NBA offseason did not disappointment, as several transformative trades and signings took place. LeBron James, Jaylen Brown, Kawhi Leonard, Giannis Antetokounmpo and LaMelo Ball are all on new teams, and that's just the tip of the iceberg.

With the league embracing new anti-tanking measures, every team will be trying — on some level — to win games this season. The Eastern Conference is more loaded than ever, but the championship favorites still reside in the West. Let's try to predict the record and standings for all 30 NBA teams:

&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h2&gt;Who do you think will win the NBA title?&lt;/h2&gt;&lt;p&gt;&amp;lt;p&amp;gt;&amp;lt;span style=&amp;quot;font-size: 12px;&amp;quot;&amp;gt;Make your pick and continue to the final results page to see how your answer compares&amp;lt;/span&amp;gt;&amp;lt;span style=&amp;quot;font-size: 12px;&amp;quot;&amp;gt; ➡️&amp;lt;/span&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/p&amp;gt;&lt;/p&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;San Antonio Spurs&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Oklahoma City Thunder&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;New York Knicks&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Philadelphia 76ers&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Boston Celtics&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Cleveland Cavaliers&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Denver Nuggets&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Detroit Pistons&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Minnesota Timberwolves&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Toronto Raptors&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Miami Heat&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Houston Rockets&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Indiana Pacers&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Los Angeles Lakers&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Golden State Warriors&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Atlanta Hawks&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Orlando Magic&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Portland Trail Blazers&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Charlotte Hornets&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Phoenix Suns&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Washington Wizards&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Dallas Mavericks&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Utah Jazz&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;New Orleans Pelicans&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;LA Clippers&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Chicago Bulls&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Milwaukee Bucks&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Brooklyn Nets&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Sacramento Kings&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Memphis Grizzlies&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;

Projected NBA Eastern Conference standings

Team Projected record 1. Boston Celtics 52-30 2. New York Knicks 51-31 3. Detroit Pistons 51-31 4. Indiana Pacers 49-33 5. Toronto Raptors 48-34 6. Philadelphia 76ers 46-36 7. Cleveland Cavaliers 46-36 8. Miami Heat 44-38 9. Atlanta Hawks 42-40 10. Orlando Magic 41-41 11. Washington Wizards 37-45 12. Charlotte Hornets 36-46 13. Brooklyn Nets 30-52 14. Chicago Bulls 26-56 15. Milwaukee Bucks 20-62

1. Boston Celtics (52-30)

Jayson Tatum, Paul George - Boston Celtics | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Celtics are a regular season machine and this roster is perfectly tailored to Joe Mazzulla's signature brand of mathball. Paul George is not an upgrade over Jaylen Brown in a vacuum, and the health concerns are major, but he's an awesome No. 2 to Jayson Tatum. If healthy, Tatum can still carry a team, while Boston's depth has improved since last season (see: Mitchell Robinson). They still lose four more games compared to last year, but only because the East is a buzzsaw.

2. New York Knicks (51-31)

There are some uncomfortable feelings rippling through the Knicks locker room as Karl-Anthony Towns and Josh Hart enter the season without new contracts. Still, the reigning champs are coming off of the most dominant playoff run in recent memory. This team is deep at every position except center, with a blend of length, shot-making and continuity that is hard to bet against. The greatest threat to a Knicks repeat might be James Dolan.

3. Detroit Pistons (51-31)

Detroit won 60 games last season, upgraded the power forward spot, and added a couple helpful role players in Isaiah Joe and Ebuka Okorie. The Jalen Duren contract saga was a real drag, but he's back — on a five-year, $200 million deal — and there's no reason to believe Detroit can't repeat last season's formula. That may not translate to postseason success, but it should help the Pistons withstand the regular season rat race in the East.

4. Indiana Pacers (49-33)

Tyrese Haliburton - Indiana Pacers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Is this a bold swing on a Pacers team that won 19 games last season? Most definitely, but this team was also in the NBA Finals the year prior. Tyrese Haliburton's health needs to hold up, obviously, but few stars lift up their teammates more fruitfully and consistently than Indiana's All-Star point guard. Pascal Siakam still has gas left in the tank. Ivica Zubac is not the floor-spacer Myles Turner was, but he's a far better rim protector and he should add offensive value with his screen-setting and connective passing. Don't be shocked when the Pacers are back in a big way.

5. Toronto Raptors (48-34)

Kawhi Leonard is coming off of his healthiest and most productive individual season to date. He is also 35 years old. Whether or not Leonard is a stable, everyday presence for Toronto will determine their success this season. The Raptors very much have a path to championship contention in the East. Scottie Barnes is still ascending and he should look even better when it's Leonard, not Brandon Ingram, soaking up scoring volume. Immanuel Quickley is back healthy (for now), while a year-two leap from Collin Murray-Boyles could make Toronto one of the top defensive teams in the NBA.

6. Philadelphia 76ers (46-36)

There is a remarkably wide range of potential outcomes with this Sixers team. In terms of pure talent, Philadelphia blows the competition out of the roster. And yet, intigrating Jaylen Brown and LeBron James on a team with multiple established, high-usage stars on the roster already (plus an ascendent VJ Edgecombe entering his second season) could get tricky. The loaded East will not let Philly ease their way into the season either. The Sixers should be the best offense in the NBA once it all clicks (if it all clicks), but there are worrisome health concerns and this team could struggle to defend, especially in the thick of the regular season slog.

7. Cleveland Cavaliers (46-36)

James Harden, Donovan Mitchell - Cleveland Cavaliers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The East is impossibly deep. I am fairly high on the Cavaliers, who have continuity and talent across the board. Payton Watson and Mario Hezonja should help to improve the wing rotation, while Donovan Mitchell is pretty consistently a top-10 or so regular season player. James Harden is older, however, and the Cavs may struggle to balance both spacing and defense around their superpowered backcourt. Cleveland just won 52 games and finally broke through to the Eastern Conference Finals, but simply put, not every team in the East can live up to expectations this season.

8. Miami Heat (44-38)

The Heat made the offseason's biggest splash, acquiring Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Bucks. It's hard to bet against a top-five player and Erik Spoelstra, but Miami's depth is questionable at best. It will be difficult to optimally space for both Giannis and Bam Adebayo in the frontcourt. The Klay Thompson signing was all flash and zero substance. Yes, he's a shooter, but he's barely a rotation-level NBA player at this stage — much less a starter. Miami should defend at an extremely high level, but the offensive concerns, packaged with Giannis' spotty health in recent years, mean fading the Heat is wise.

9. Atlanta Hawks (42-40)

Atlanta is almost certainly better than your typical 42-win team, but the league is more competitive across the board this season. Another Jalen Johnson leap could change things, but CJ McCollum is another year older, too. Lu Dort and Kingstom Flemings cement the Hawks as a scrappy, disruptive defensive team, but it's unclear if Atlanta has the talent and offensive dynamism to really contend with the East's upper echelon.

10. Orlando Magic (41-41)

Franz Wagner - Orlando Magic | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Orlando is probably better than last season's record (and this projected record) would have you believe. The Magic almost took down top-seeded Detroit in the first round, lest we forget. New head coach Sean Sweeney is clearly well-regarded around the league, but he has built his reputation on defensive execution. Orlando was always going to defend this season. Whether a halfcourt offense with suboptimal spacing, built around Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, can meaningfully contend in the East is the real question. In my view, the East has 10 teams that can at least dream about a top-four seed and a potentially deep run this season. It's more likely for some teams than others, of course, but there are higher-end outcomes on the table for the Magic.

11. Washington Wizards (37-45)

Perhaps its foolish to buy stock in a team hoping Anthony Davis and Trae Young, of all players, can fast-track their rebuild. Washington has compiled an extremely deep and talent-rich roster, however. AJ Dybantsa should average 20-plus points from the jump. Young is no longer the elite one-man offense of old, but he's still a brilliant passer who should help organize the Wizards' unwieldy collection of potential scorers. Kyshawn George, Tre Johnson and Will Riley are all candidates for a major step forward this season. When Davis is healthy, a frontcourt duo of him and Alex Sarr should promote a stout defense. It really all comes down to health. A Washington play-in bid is not out of the question, should injuries tank one of the most established contenders in front of them.

12. Charlotte Hornets (36-46)

The Hornets did not view LaMelo Ball as a championship-caliber centerpiece, which is fine. But it's unclear if this team can avoid significant short-term regression without him. LaMelo was the sauce behind a genuinely elite Hornets offense. Brandon Miller and Kon Knueppel were both excellent last season, but their success was extricably linked to Ball's gravity and setup skills — especially in Knueppel's case. Naz Reid is a fun, funky addition in the frontcourt, and Charlotte should defend more consistently across the board, but this is a transition year for the Hornets. That bodes poorly in such a stacked conference.

13. Brooklyn Nets (30-52)

Mikel Brown Jr. - Brooklyn Nets | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Nets are still in the early stages of a rebuild. Neither Julius Randle nor Michael Porter Jr. feel like long-term staples. Still, Brooklyn is extremely well-coached, which has made them a thorn in the side of better teams. Egor Dëmin looks poised for a second-year leap, while rookie Mikel Brown Jr. should provide useful dynamism and creativity as a lead ball-handler once he's up to speed. Between Keon Ellis and Mo Wagner, Brooklyn made solid moves on the margins this summer. Expect a scrappy bunch that lacks the talent to ultimately compete for a play-in spot.

14. Chicago Bulls (26-56)

Caleb Wilson has generated as much positive buzz as any rookie. He provides a long-lacking competitive edge to this young Bulls team. Still, with all the talent stockpiled in the East this season, Chicago will probably get left in the dust. This is an extremely young team in search of an identity. There will be positive signs; Wilson and Matas Buzelis will terrorize opponents on the wing, while Norman Powell provides spacing and veteran know-how on the wing. In the end, it will amount to optimism in the future, but not much immediate success.

15. Milwaukee Bucks (20-62)

The Bucks are taking the long way around post-Giannis. The NBA's new anti-tanking measures (and Milwaukee's limited draft capital) will make a traditional rebuild tricky, but this team just is not built to contend next season. Brayden Burries looks like a ready-made contributor, while Myles Turner, Tyler Herro and Jaime Jaquez Jr. are all useful vets. This Bucks roster is a complete hodgepodge, however. This summer was step one in a long, complicated journey back to contention.

Projected NBA Western Conference standings

Team Projected record 1. Oklahoma City Thunder 62-20 2. San Antonio Spurs 57-25 3. Minnesota Timberwolves 49-33 4. Denver Nuggets 48-34 5. Los Angeles Lakers 48-34 6. Houston Rockets 47-35 7. Dallas Mavericks 43-39 8. Utah Jazz 42-40 9. Portland Trail Blazers 40-42 10. Memphis Grizzlies 38-44 11. Golden State Warriors 36-46 12. Phoenix Suns 36-46 13. LA Clippers 27-55 14. New Orleans Pelicans 21-61 15. Sacramento Kings 17-65

1. Oklahoma City Thunder (62-20)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander - Oklahoma City Thunder | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's easy enough to jump on the Wemby train, but Oklahoma City is still the best team in the West for my money — at least when it comes to regular season projections. Sam Presti dealt away several rotation players this summer and it hardly made a dent in OKC's league-best depth. Aday Mara and Bennett Stirtz both look like helpful rookies already. The Thunder could probably use a bit more size on the wing, but so long as Jalen Williams is healthy, OKC is the team to beat. No team has more optionality. No team can better withstand injuries to grind out the 82-game regular season. Barring catastrophe, the Thunder will be right up there with the championship favorites (again).

2. San Antonio Spurs (57-25)

Victor Wembanyama is probably the MVP (and DPOY) frontrunner for the next half-decade, assuming health. He's a one-man elite defense, while San Antonio can anticipate further and bountiful development from Dylan Harper and Stephon Castle. That said, the psychic damage of De'Aaron Fox in the playoffs is not easily shaken. The Spurs still have some quirks to figure out when it comes to halfcourt offense. It could be another year or two before this team is really ready to hang another banner. Still, expect a ton of success in the regular season and another date with OKC in the West Finals, if extenuating circumstances don't get in the way.

3. Minnesota Timberwolves (49-33)

LaMelo Ball was the engine behind a 44-win Hornets team that shocked the world last season. Don't write that off just because Charlotte fumbled in the play-in tournament. Now, Ball teams up with Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert and Jaden McDaniels in Minnesota. The vibe shift around this Wolves team is palpable. Trading Julius Randle was probably addition by subtraction, and that was before adding a god-tier playmaker who ramps up tempo and consistently elevates teammates. It's fair to question whether Ball has the physicality quotient necessary to thrive in the playoffs, and health concerns always loom large. But Minnesota is going to rock hard this season; if any non-OKC or Spurs team can overcome long odds to win the conference, my bet is on the Wolves.

4. Denver Nuggets (48-34)

Jamal Murray, Nikola Jokić - Denver Nuggets | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Nuggets have not done much to inspire confidence in recent years, and yet Nikola Jokić is still the greatest player in the world. His presence means Denver will continue to perform better than the sum of its parts — and the sum of its parts ain't bad to start. Jamal Murray was a borderline top-20 player last season. If Cam Johnson looks more like himself, and if Aaron Gordon can stay on the court, Denver is still going to stack plenty of wins in the regular season.

5. Los Angeles Lakers (48-34)

The Lakers underwent a major transformation around Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves this summer, effectively remaking their supporting cast in lieu of LeBron James. Moreover, ownership changed hands for the second time in a year, which adds another layer of chaos. How J.J. Redick balances offensive and defensive subs will be fascinating, as L.A. has a bunch of one-way role players. Walker Kessler is an awesome on-paper fit next to Dončić at the five spot, and he should raise their floor on defense. Then again, he missed almost all of last season and 7-footers typically get less healthy, not more so. Expect Dončić to captain an explosive offense, but L.A. feels less well-rounded than other West heavyweights.

6. Houston Rockets (47-35)

The vibes around the Rockets weren't great toward the end of last season, but it's a great roster. Kevin Durant feels timeless at this point; there's no reason to believe he can't score from anywhere on the floor, just like he always has. Amen Thompson is a perennial All-Defense candidate at this stage, while I like Marcus Smart as an under-the-radar solution to Houston's point guard woes. Plus Fred VanVleet is back. Alperen Şengün is the wild card. He was quite underwhelming last season, but he's capable of much more.

7. Dallas Mavericks (43-39)

Cooper Flagg - Dallas Mavericks | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Is it too soon to buy Mavericks stock? The health of Kyrie Irving and Dereck Lively are the great unknowns, but Cooper Flagg is ready for a monster leap in year two. There is baked-in uncertainty with new head coach Dusty May as he transitions from college to the pros, but it's hard to imagine a more logical GM partner for May than Masai Ujiri, who also prioritizes size, physicality and versatility across the positional spectrum. Dallas has the makings of a top-five defense with Lively back in the mix. Zaccharie Risacher, Morez Johnson Jr. and Santi Aldama all feel like helpful new additions on the margins. If Flagg blossoms into the two-way star we all expect, the Mavs won't dawdle at the bottom of the standings for long.

8. Utah Jazz (42-40)

The Jusuf Nurkić injury raises real questions about Utah's center depth, but the Jazz are done with blatant tank jobs. This roster has long felt much better than its win-loss numbers. Lauri Markkanen and Jaren Jackson Jr. offer a compelling blend of size and skill on the wings; No. 2 pick Darryn Peterson won't need long to establish himself as an impactful two-way player, with a malleable offensive skill set that's well-suited to Will Hardy's motion offense. The Jazz are deep in the backcourt, with top-end talent to sneak much higher in the standings, if the stars finally align.

9. Portland Trail Blazers (40-42)

It's hard to get a solid read on the Trail Blazers right now. Ja Morant and Damian Lillard are both talented, but it will be hard for Portland to survive with both on the floor simultaneously. Jrue Holiday should play important minutes and provide essential glue guy traits on the perimeter, but that leaves Scoot Henderson on the margins, despite a breakthrough performance in the playoffs. The wonky depth chart and required ego management is a steep challenge for first-time head coach Micah Nori, who has zero job security on a one-year contract. Deni Avdija is still the head of the snake; talent is not an issue for Portland, but the unknowable variables at play are disconcerting.

10. Memphis Grizzlies (38-44)

Ty Jerome, Cameron Boozer, Cedric Coward - Memphis Grizzlies | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cameron Boozer-Zach Edey frontcourt is going to surprise folks next season. The Grizzlies are easy to write off in the NBA's smallest market, but what Memphis lacks in established star-power, it should compensate for with depth and connectivity. All the pieces fit; it's a roster comprised of skilled, versatile players who excel in their specific roles. Ty Jerome is the breakout star nobody sees coming. Boozer might be an All-Star as a teenager, he's that good. Go ahead and buy your Grizzlies stock now.

11. Golden State Warriors (36-46)

Golden State gets 36 wins out of respect for Stephen Curry, but he's 38 years old. Draymond Green is 36 and on a steep decline. Jimmy Butler is out until January at least. Kristaps Porzingis is once again consumed by mysterious health concerns, just in time for opening day. There's plenty to like about Yaxel Lendeborg, Brandin Podziemski and some of Golden State's connective pieces, but this is an aging roster on the brink of collapse. If the Warriors fall short of younger, deeper teams, it wouldn't be the least bit shocking.

12. Phoenix Suns (36-46)

The Miles Bridges trade was a telltale sign of a front office without a decipherable plan. Devin Booker is awesome, but Phoenix seemingly has no clue how to help him. Khaman Maluach looks awesome, which could help solidify the defense, but a lot of the Suns' secondary offense will run through two high-volume scorers in Bridges and Jalen Green who don't really raise the bar for teammates. Last season's unexpected success was a nice story, but the Suns are due for regression as the league improves around them.

13. LA Clippers (27-55)

Darius Garland - LA Clippers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This summer couldn't have gone much worse for the Clippers, who suffered through the Kawhi Leonard breakup and the league's subsequent onslaught of penalties and fines. The resulting product is a patchwork roster with very little flexibility to improve in the immediate future. Darius Garland is still an effective lead distributor, but he's not exactly known for his durability. Brandon Ingram is already out indefinitely with an Achilles injury. Ty Lue is a great coach who has led less talented teams to success in the past, but expect a season full of silver linings (and not much else) in Inglewood.

14. New Orleans Pelicans (21-61)

The Pelicans are cursed with the least competent front office in the NBA right now. Joe Dumars is stuck between a necessary rebuild and an ill-fated desire to "get better." Bennedict Mathurin is not an additive player in this environment; the Pelicans are loaded with talented scorers who often struggle on the margins. Zion Williamson remains a force of nature at full strength, but counting on Zion to be at full strength has never once proven to be a viable strategy.

15. Sacramento Kings (17-65)

Darius Acuff Jr. will get a lot of freedom this season. Sacramento has finally accepted reality, it seems, so postseason musings don't really enter the equation for this team. Ben Simmons was a smart no-risk investment, but expecting him to return to All-Star form is akin to purchasing $3.5 million worth of fool's gold. The spacing between Simmons and Domantas Sabonis in the frontcourt is a tough sell. The Kings will spend a year focusing on development while trying to offload their more burdensome contracts. It will not be very fun to watch, even if Acuff is lighting up the scoreboard.