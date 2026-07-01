NBA free agency grades: Every trade and signing from the first 12 hours

The first (official) day of NBA free agency delivered plenty of surprises. LeBron James is officially leaving the Lakers. His destination: TBD. Kawhi Leonard is (back) with the Raptors via trade. And the gears are beginning to turn of some of the bigger fish on the open market, with more fallout expected soon. Jalen Duren and Walker Kessler have big restricted free agency decisions to make, while James Harden, Norman Powell and Peyton Watson are currently without a home.

Here's every move from the initial rush, with contract details and grades:

Simone Fontecchio re-signs with Heat

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Contract details: one year, $2.6 million

Grade: A

Simone Fontecchio on the minimum is great value, especially for a Heat team desperate to space the floor around Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo. Fontecchio has real size and strength at 6-foot-8 and he's a knockdown shooter, if otherwise limited in his contributions.

Robert Williams III re-signs with Blazers

Contract details: three years, $44 million

Grade: B+

Robert Williams comes with substantial and unavoidable injury concern, but when he's healthy he ranks among the most impactful interior defenders in the NBA. He puts his pterodactyl wingspan and incredibly quick leaping ability to excellent use, and he's still mobile out on the perimeter to this day. He can catch lobs from Portland's large ensemble of point guards. He has a partial guarantee in year two and year three is non-guaranteed, pending games played. So Portland has an out if Williams can't stay on the floor.

Jock Landale re-signs with Hawks

Contract details: one year, $14 million

Grade: B

Jock Landale was extremely helpful to Atlanta down the stretch for an injury knocked him out for the playoffs. He can stretch the floor, crash the glass and play smart, connective basketball, with a great deal of physicality stemming, in part, from his days in the ultra-combative NBL.

Precious Achiuwa re-signs with Kings

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Contract details: two years, $11.5 million

Grade: B

Rock solid business for the Kings, who are flirting with a Domantas Sabonis trade amid the offseason chaos. The frontcourt is still an unsettled matter, but Achiuwa offers an always-useful blend of athleticism, physicality and floor-spacing at the five spot. He's coming off of a solid year.

Raptors acquire Kawhi Leonard from Clippers

Trade details:

Raptors grade: A

Clippers grade: B

Toronto reunites with Kawhi Leonard and immediately becomes a title threat in the East. There is always injury risk with Leonard, but he's coming off of his best individual campaign to date and was (mostly) healthy, despite L.A.'s broader struggles.

The Clippers take on a chunk of bad money in Brandon Ingram, but he can at least keep them afloat in the standings. Two first-round picks in the 2030s, a future swap and two second-round picks is more than San Antonio received the last time Leonard was dealt to Toronto, so it's not awful value. Those picks become quite valuable if Toronto can't figure out the next chapter after Kawhi.

Ousmane Dieng re-signs with Bucks

Contract details: three years, $17.5 million

Grade: A

Ousmane Dieng really popped with Milwaukee after the trade deadline, including a 36-point, 10-assist performance against Houston in April. As the Bucks begin their rebuild, this is a low-risk investment in a toolsy, athletic 6-foot-10 forward who's still just 23 years old. Dieng can make plays on both ends. He seems to be progressing as a shooter and a decision-maker. Expect him to outperform this contract.

DeAndre Jordan re-signs with Pelicans

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Contract details: one year, $3.9 million

Grade: B

DeAndre Jordan won't contribute much on the floor in his 19th NBA season, but he was a beloved locker room figure and an important leader for the young Pelicans last season. That's what he is there for: to guide the next generation. Given the Pelicans' standing in the West, it's hard to argue with that use of a roster spot and a minimum contract.

Tim Hardaway Jr. signs with Heat

Contract details: one year, $6.5 million

Grade: A

Tim Hardaway Jr. averaged 13.5 points and hit 40.7 percent of his 3s as Denver's sixth man last season. He will look to provide similar value as a spot-up shooter next to Giannis and Bam in Miami, who will do the majority of their damage on the interior. This is a cheap signing to address a critical need, with Miami no doubt leveraging its star-power and sunny beachside location.

Bone Hyland re-signs with Timberwolves

Contract details: one year, $2.5 million

Grade: B

The Wolves bring back Bones Hyland to join the backcourt fold behind LaMelo Ball, Anthony Edwards and Ayo Dosunmu. Hyland found new life with the Wolves, hitting 38.8 percent of his 3s and averaging 8.5 points in 16.6 minutes. He's a classic spark-plug type off the bench, all twitch and confidence. He won't really defend and he can't really run an offense, but the man gets buckets.

Trail Blazers sign Branden Carlson

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Contract details: one year, $2.5 million

Grade: B

Branden Carlson spent the past couple seasons on a two-way contract in OKC. He's a legitimate 7-footer who seals off the paint defensively. He doesn't foul. He's physical and engaged, but smart. He can pop out behind the 3-point line or trail behind for 3s in transition. He's largely unproven at 27, but this is a decent low-risk swing for the Blazers. This move does not exude confidence in 2025 first-round pick Yang Hansen, however.

Kobe Sanders re-signs with Clippers

Contract details: four years, $11.2 million

Grade: B+

The Clippers keep Kobe Sanders, a second-round pick who emerged as a real part of their rotation as a rookie. Sanders hit 41 percent of his 3s last season at 6-foot-8, he's a solid defender, and he has real playmaking equity. This is a potential heist if the Clippers can keep the 24-year-old on his current developmental arc.

Keon Ellis signs with Nets

Contract details: two years, $18 million

Grade: B+

The Nets' backcourt is a mess but Keon Ellis should be part of the solution, not the problem. He's a wiry, extremely active defender. He converted 86 percent of his rim attempts last season (absurd for a guard) and he's a functional spot-up shooter. Ellis knows when to cut, when to attack, and he's not a huge freestyle risk. He's going to play his role and he should complement the likes of Mikel Brown Jr. and Egor Dëmin.

Luke Kennard signs with Suns

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Contract details: two years, $13 million

Grade: A

Luke Kennard has shot 45 percent or better from 3-point range in five of the last six years. He is limited as a defender, but he's a top one-percent shooter which gives him a ton of value off the rip. That he can also handle a bit, set up the offense out of pick-and-rolls, and make quick, connective decisions only makes this a greater victory for Phoenix. He is joining a deep Suns backcourt and should help immensely after the Suns traded Grayson Allen and Royce O'Neale, two of their best volume shooters.

Zach Collins re-signs with Bulls

Contract details: two years, $17 million

Grade: C

Zach Collins is more than capable of living up to this contract, but he played 10 games last season and 38 over the last two years in Chicago. The injury concerns loom large, but he is — in theory — a helpful floor spacer at the five spot for a team built around slashing forwards like Caleb Wilson, Noa Essengue and Matas Buzelis.

Dean Wade signs with 76ers

Contract details: four years, $39 million

Grade: A

Dean Wade reunites with ex-Cavaliers GM Mike Gansey in Philadelphia, where he should start on day one at power forward. The Sixers (when healthy) are loaded with scorers, so Wade's ability to guard all over the floor and crash the glass should play beautifully, even if he's often lightly involved on the offensive end.

Bogdan Bogdanovic signs with Rockets

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Contract details: one year, $3.5 million

Grade: A

Bogdan Bogdanović on the vet minimum feels like a steal for the Rockets, who desperately needed more shooting to complement the likes of Alperen Şengün and Amen Thompson. He can give them a playmaking boost on the wing, too. Injuries have taken their toll on Bogdanović in recent years (he played 23 games and averaged a career-low 19.7 minutes for L.A. last season), but when he's healthy, he can still heat up in a hurry.

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