Every realistic LeBron James landing spot, from the Warriors to the Cavaliers

You may have expected it, but you still may not believe it: We are getting one final LeBron James sweepstakes. Bring in the champagne, batten down the hatches and prepare for the final LeDecision in world history. LeBron James informed the Lakers that he is officially leaving Los Angeles.

A friend asked me as the news broke which teams would be interested. And to that, I say everyone … for the right price. If James is going to play for the minimum, he could go to the Noblesville Boom for all I care. But if he actually wants to make a sum of money, and more importantly, wants to win another championship before he retires, there are only a few teams that make sense. And let’s be honest: There’s really only one.

The most realistic LeBron James suitors

Rank Team Fit Chance 1 Warriors Great ★★★★★ 2 Cavaliers Romantic, but poor ★★ 3 Heat Poor ★★ 4 Spurs Glorious ★

1. Golden State Warriors

Why it works: One final ride for a generation

One final ride for a generation Biggest obstacle: Is this actually responsible team-building for Golden State?

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The "Olden State Warriors," a hypothetical concoction of LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Anthony Davis, would be among the hypest teams in NBA history. They would immediately become the hottest ticket in whatever city they wind up in, regardless of actual play. And why stop with those four? Let's get Klay Thompson too. Carmelo Anthony still have bounce? Is Chris Paul available?

It's super obvious and feels pretty likely to happen, and it would be a fascinating connection of two players who have been circling each other for almost 20 years finally getting together — like Robert De Niro and Al Pacino in Heat. My only concern is about the future of the Warriors. The reason no one has ever put together the super-old guy team is that it isn't a good way to spend your assets and money if you aren't super-duper sure you can win the Finals. I don't think the Olden State Warriors, even with all those pieces, can even win the West. This will be fun, but will it be responsible?

2. Cleveland Cavaliers

Why it works: LeBron is from Ohio. Wait, are you just learning this?

LeBron is from Ohio. Wait, are you just learning this? Biggest obstacle: It makes zero sense tactically

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The Cavaliers, unlike the Warriors, are not a team built to seamlessly inject LeBron into the team and get the associated boost. James is a basketball genius, but he's never been an off-ball player nor would I expect him to become one in his age-42 season. The Cavaliers need to be making more tactical moves than a LeBron farewell tour, with the future of the team very much in flux after the least-fun Conference Finals run ever. But he's also Just A Kid From Akron, so it's always possible.

3. Miami Heat

Why it works: South Beach could actually use his talents as a ball-handler

South Beach could actually use his talents as a ball-handler Biggest obstacle: There is so little shooting on that team it's borderline illegal

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Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo and ... that's it. LeBron James could add a lot to that team if he decided to take his talents to South Beach, again. There have long been questions about the relationship between Pat Riley and LeBron, but I think all of that was mostly overblown. And an 81-year-old GM is probably the guy to take the chance.

The extent to which it makes any sense ... well, it doesn't, really, but LeBron could sign for a minimum or exception and the Heat will have to pull 3-point shooting out of thin air. In fact, Jake Fischer has the two linked, so maybe I'm underselling this. What else really matters when you're this all-in?

4. San Antonio Spurs

Why it works: Probably the best tactical fit for any team

Probably the best tactical fit for any team Biggest obstacle: Does not remotely fit the timeline

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While the Olden State Warriors would sell tickets, James taking his talents to Sou...an Antonio would be the hipster pick for coolest option. He'd settle a lot of the frantic ball-handling issues that sunk the Spurs in the Finals, and he would not have to be a volume player or just stand in the corner. Also, the torch passing imagery with Victor Wembanyama would be next level. There would be no further levels.