Giannis Antetokounmpo trade grades: Heat finally land their North Star

The Heat expect Antetokounmpo to sign an extension, while the Bucks' return focuses on draft capital and young talent.

The Milwaukee Bucks traded two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Miami Heat in a blockbuster deal just before the 2026 NBA Draft.

Right before midnight, the day before the 2026 NBA Draft, the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat have agreed to a trade centered on two-time MVP and NBA champion Giannis Antetokounmpo, per ESPN's Shams Charania.

Miami will send out a massive packaged that includes Milwaukee native Tyler Herro, young talent in Kel'el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Kasparas Jakučionis, and draft capital.

BLOCKBUSTER: The Milwaukee Bucks are trading franchise icon Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis to the Miami Heat for Tyler Herro, Kel'el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kasparas Jakucionis, 3 first-round picks (including No. 13), 1 pick swap and 1 second-rounder, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/NQT5ZhdJU9 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 23, 2026

Bucks-Heat Giannis Antetokounmpo trade details

The Heat acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo and a recent Sixth Man of the Year winner in Bobby Portis Jr., who can soak up backup center minutes behind Bam Adebayo.

In addition to four players, the Bucks receive three future first-round picks (including Tuesday's No. 13 overall pick), a future first-round pick swap and a future second-round pick, per Shams.

The Heat were propped up as the Giannis frontrunners for months, but a late push from the Celtics — with a reported final offer of Jaylen Brown and two first-round picks — led to intense deliberation in the Bucks front office. In the end, the youth, flexibility and total asset collection from Miami was deemed preferable.

Heat trade grade: A

Giannis Antetokounmpo - Milwaukee Bucks | Milwaukee Journal Sentinel-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

All signs point to Giannis signing a new long-term contract extension with Miami. Even with concerns over Giannis' age and recent injury history, the Heat are trading four okayish rotation pieces and okayish draft assets for a top-five player in the world. You do that every day of the week, twice on Sundays.

Giannis was limited to 36 games this past season, but he still averaged 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists on 62.4 percent shooting when healthy. It's more than fair to question Miami's ability to build a true contender around Giannis and Bam Adebayo, especially on par with the reigning champs from New York, but it's better to try than not try.

Pat Riley deserves credit — I know, I know — for sticking to his guns and getting this deal across the finish line.

Bucks trade grade: C

Tyler Herro - Milwaukee Bucks | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Bucks passed on Jaylen Brown and two first-round picks, reportedly hung up by Boston's unwillingness to include 2025 first-round pick Hugo González, per The Stein Line's Jake Fischer.

That's all good and well, and that Jaylen Brown contract is a doozy, but Miami's package is focused primarily on draft capital (including the No. 13 pick in a deep class, but it's still only the No. 13 pick). Tyler Herro is probably just stopping for a cup of coffee, if that. Kel'el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Kasparas Jakučionis are all quality young players, but in the case of Jaquez, he's not really even that young at 25. None of those dudes are foundational talents, and Milwaukee could've received another substantial haul for Brown in a separate deal, most likely.

Herro, on an expiring contract, could be on another new team before the season, if not before the trade deadline. The Bucks, who don't own their first-round pick in 2027, on trending toward an aimless tank. Kel'el Ware is a flashy player, but comes with significant defensive questions marks. Jaquez is a funky connector and mid-post scorer, but more of a role player than a leading man. Jakučionis has compelling size and feel for a guard, but he struggles to score on the interior and does not project, at this stage, as anything more than a supplementary talent.