NBA rumors: Why the Bucks would choose Boston for a Giannis trade, Kawhi Leonard landing spots

The Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks are inching closer to swapping their stars in a blockbuster move that gives both teams a different direction. For Milwaukee, landing Jaylen Brown in a deal for Giannis Antetokounmpo would give them the star to build around without completely resetting the rebuilding window. Brown was always the linchpin of this deal because of how much Milwaukee values him.

The Bucks are even interested in not involving a third team if it means landing Brown.

The Celtics are all-in on Giannis Antetokoumnpo and officially offering Jaylen Brown, per @WindhorstESPN



(h/t @HeatCulture13 ) pic.twitter.com/nQLfMx9TRA — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) June 22, 2026

Miami could always offer just about whatever they wanted in terms of player and draft compensation, but the one thing the Heat don’t have is that bonafide star that could be worth building around. The Celtics have just that. It feels like a deal will be done before Tuesday’s NBA Draft, which would essentially lay the groundwork for Milwaukee’s next steps.

How the Celtics became frontrunner for Giannis

The Boston Celtics could trade Jaylen Brown for Giannis.

The Bucks covet another star to build around should they trade Antetokounmpo.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Celtics emerged over the weekend as frontrunners and now the belief is Boston will get their big man they desperately need, while Milwaukee gets the star they can build their future around.

UPDATE: One league source, after my story published, told @TheSteinLine that the Celtics emerged from the weekend “with a real shot” to win this race with a Jaylen Brown-centric offer … adding that Milwaukee has considered going ahead even without a third-team facilitator. https://t.co/aaeQ1agUKX — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 22, 2026

“If the Bucks indeed choose Boston’s offer over Miami’s, sources say now, Milwaukee ownership’s insistence on getting a bonafide star (Jaylen Brown) back for Giannis would be among the deciding factors,” Stein said, per The Stein Line.

ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst reported Monday morning as well that Boston and Milwaukee are closing in on a deal to swap stars. It was reported over the weekend that a trade could happen over the next few days and the idea that this all comes together before the NBA Draft makes a lot of sense. While no team can offer what Miami can, no team has the one player that Boston has to get the deal done.

Kawhi Leonard could be on the move as NBA Draft rumors catch heat

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Kawhi Leonard could also be traded before the NBA Draft.

If Giannis lands in Boston, expect the Miami Heat to make a play for Leonard.

The one player that’s getting lost in all the NBA trade rumors is Kawhi Leonard. The Los Angeles Clippers have been doing their due diligence on the late lottery NBA Draft picks in order to deal Leonard and get a young star to add to this roster. The Heat have long been interested in Giannis, but they’ve always viewed Leonard as their backup plan if they can’t get a deal done with Milwaukee.

Well with the latest news of Boston essentially close to finalizing a deal, the Heat could be turning their attention to Leonard. Windhorst also mentioned the Golden State Warriors could be in play for Leonard as well. It would make a lot of sense for Miami to land Leonard, especially if Giannis is in Boston. There have been reports that if Boston doesn’t land Giannis, Brown could still very well be moved ahead of the NBA Draft as well.

The Clippers don’t really have much of a reason to keep Leonard at this point, especially with the star power on the move this offseason. The Heat are likely the favorites to land Leonard and that would mean the Eastern conference is getting that much better in one offseason.

Dallas Mavericks, OKC Thunder in possible NBA Draft trade talks

Tennessee Volunteers forward Nate Ament (10) dribbles in the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones during a Sweet Sixteen game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Stein Line has been busy with Giannis Antetokounmpo rumors, but they aren’t neglecting the rest of the NBA, and one possible trade could help keep the Thunder both young and competitive. Stein has reported that the Mavs could be interested in a deal with the Thunder to trade OKC the No. 9 pick for the No. 12 and No. 17 picks on Tuesday. It’s an interesting move and the only reason this makes sense is if the Thunder are identifying a specific player who won’t be there at No. 12.

According to FanSided’s Chris Kline and his top 100 NBA Draft Big Board, the Thunder are potentially looking at Nate Ament and Yaxel Lendeborg. They are far different players, with Ament being more of an offensive force, specifically on the wing, while Lendeborg is the perfect fit for OKC with both his size, defense and offensive ability.

Lendeborg would be there at No. 12 in my opinion, which is why I feel like the Thunder are looking at Ament as their guy. It would make sense for the Mavs to be interested in him because he’s not an interior player, and with Dereck Lively and Daniel Gafford, he would be better suited to be a perimeter player, which is his strength. That said, if OKC sees the potential, that could very well be who they’re targeting. Snagging the No. 9 pick could very well be worth it.

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