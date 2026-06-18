NBA rumors: Jaylen Brown to Clippers 'not true,' Heat-Giannis trade details

Giannis has been linked to the Heat but they may need to find an extra first-round pick to include, and take on some undesirable salaries.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the move, somehow and some way; that’s just the way this is trending. The hardest part? Ironing out the details of just how valuable Antetokounmpo is. The Milwaukee Bucks are in the middle of a massive rebuild if they ultimately trade Giannis and doing that also means they’re going to need to get a really good head start in any deal involving him. That seems to be the hold up. The Bucks could potentially ask for another pick as part of the deal, which will add up.

"As part of a looming Giannis deal that is expected to happen this offseason, the Bucks are also exploring possible ways to include both Kyle Kuzma and Bobby Portis," Hoops Hype said, per Basket News.

That means the Miami Heat are not only going to give up a lot, but their also taking on salary dumps as well. This is a lot to unpack as the NBA’s offseason takes shape.

If I’m Miami, I’m thinking long and hard about what exactly they’re going to build with. Knowing they’re thinking about Ja Morant and Kawhi Leonard as backup plans to Giannis, that could be the better alternative. Especially with any deal involving Morant, it’s not going to cost them much of anything to trade for him. On top of that, if they could add Leonard and Morant, that would almost be a better deal than just Giannis, in my opinion.

There have been several rumors involving Giannis, including Boston being in on swapping Jaylen Brown for a better interior presence. It’s hard to keep up with the news around Giannis and who’s involved with him, what a trade package might look like and who ultimately is the favorite. Miami has long been able to give up the most in any Giannis deal, but Boston has the more attractive star for the Bucks to build around.

NBA insider squashes more Jaylen Brown smoke

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Is another player entering a crowded pursuit for Giannis? Ok, not really, but insider Jake Fischer did squash the Los Angeles Clippers joining the trade as a third team and interested in landing Jaylen Brown as part of the deal. According to Fischer, the Clippers are more interested in keeping their No. 5 pick rather than moving off of it to land Brown. This makes a lot of sense as they did turn things at the end of the season to reach the NBA play-in tournament. They traded for Darius Garland at the deadline and still have Leonard.

"I made calls on that and I have been told that that is not true, that Los Angeles has not looked into any real avenue here at all," Fischer said, per Basket News.

If they were interested in landing Brown, it would probably mean they’re moving off Leonard too either as part of the deal or in a separate deal. I could be wrong, but that’s a lot of money to take on in salary. The Clippers aren’t too far off from being playoff contenders, they’re just a move or so away, which they can take care of in free agency as well.

It also wouldn’t make a lot of sense for the Bucks to trade a star like Giannis and not get another star in return. Whether it was a young star or someone like Brown, that makes the most sense over getting the No. 5 pick and waiting for this team to develop. The Bucks taking the No. 5 pick over Brown doesn’t feel like a move that gets them closer to contending. If nothing more, it simply extends their rebuilding window.

Dennis Schroeder could once again be involved in another trade

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dennis Schroder | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers aren’t opposed to trading Dennis Schroeder to cut some salary, per ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst. This is an interesting move for a couple of reasons. The Cavs need to make championship moves and moving Schroeder feels more like regressing than progressing. They could find other ways to cut some salary, truthfully. Yes Schroeder wasn’t a major piece to this team, but he was the perfect backup quarterback that helped this team when the starters weren’t on the floor.

"The most recent thing I've heard with the Cavs is they're looking to shave off some salary. I think primarily they may be investigating if they could move Dennis Schroeder," - @WindhorstESPN on the latest Cavs rumors 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/iSXOEjFis9 — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) June 16, 2026

Sam Merrill and Max Strus both went cold at times, especially in the New York Knicks’ series. Either one of them are better trade candidates than Schroeder is. The Cavs should be focused on James Harden and Donovan Mitchell and figuring out what to do with them and how to build around them, rather than worrying about Schroeder.

This is an important offseason for Cleveland as they’ll have to figure out how to get to the Eastern Conference Finals. Getting swept by the New York Knicks should be the wake up call both the Cavs and this front office need to realize they can’t be complacent and they can’t rely on simpleton moves like trading Schroeder. Unless they get a better option – which isn’t likely – trading Schroeder doesn’t really help them.

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