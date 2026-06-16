NBA rumors: Heat prepping Giannis Plan D, Lakers dream target could be available

Both scenarios could dramatically reshape each team's ceiling, but the decisions hinge on player availability and front-office willingness to act.

The Heat's strategy hinges on securing a dynamic playmaker while the Lakers eye a rim protector who may not stay with his current team much longer.

The Miami Heat may be in the driver's seat in the Giannis Antetokounmpo chase, but history says the Heat always strike out. Miami wanted Damian Lillard and Donovan Mitchell, but ultimately never landed that create-something-out-of-nothing white whale at the guard spot. Their Giannis backup plan is not a whale, but Trae Young would be the best creator Heat fans have seen in a decade.

Miami might turn its attention to the small guard if needed, but the Los Angeles Lakers have their minds on the other side of the height spectrum. The Lakers' dream target could be available due to the Utah Jazz undervaluing their rim-protecting young gun.

Miami Heat backup plans

The Heat needs dynamic players. Dynamic scorers. Dynamic playmakers. Anybody who can break down a defense and create for themselves and others is at the top of the Heat's wish list.

Giannis does this with the best of them. His downhill pressure, paired with a willingness to pass against a helping defense, makes him dynamic. Kawhi Leonard, Ja Morant, and Trae Young fit the bill to varying degrees.

Marc Stein reports that "in addition to Kawhi Leonard and Ja Morant — Wizards point guard Trae Young has emerged as another 'big fish' backup option for the Miami Heat."

Young would only be in the mix if the Heat strike out on Giannis. With the Boston Celtics holding the ultimate trump card in Jaylen Brown, the Heat should get other trade affairs in order.

Miami's interest in Young only matters if he's on the table. Young will sign a $120 million contract over three years, per Stein. Will Washington commit to him? The Heat's interest in Young smells like they'd commit to years of Young to Bam Adebayo alley-oops if that's the best option avaliable. Young would far and away be the best lob-thrower Bam has played with in his prime.

Lakers dream scenario

Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler | Peter Creveling-Imagn Images

Sam Amick, of The Athletic, reports that Walker Kessler is at odds with the Utah Jazz's front office.

Kessler was frustrated that the Jazz did not offer him an extension last summer. He is not a max contact player, but teams usually extend players like him before they are restricted free agents. At 23 years old, Kessler averaged an 11-12 double-double, shot 66 percent from the field, led the league in offensive rebounds per game, and was an elite rim protector. He should have been a core piece for Utah.

The Jazz didn't appreciate Kessler enough, and now he is strongly considering playing basketball outside of Utah, per Amick. That's music to Los Angeles Lakers fans ears. LA needs to figure out how they'll retain Austin Reaves and LeBron James, but upgrading the center position should be priority No. 3.

Kessler is a no-nonsense rim protector. The Lakers haven't had that since their early 2020s contending teams and they've been linked with Kessler in trade rumors over the past few years. He dabbled with 3-point shooting in the five 2026 games he appeared in. Kessler expanding his range is not the worst idea, but he would benefit from playing with a lob thrower like Luka Dončić. Kessler would get the easiest shots in his life around the basket.

The Utah Jazz can match any offer since Kessler is a restricted agent. Utah would not want to lose this valuable piece for nothing. Still, Kessler's frustration with Utah could lead to the Lakers getting in the mix for the disgruntled big man.

Phoenix Suns get after it ASAP

Phoenix Suns guard Collin Gillespie | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Teams could begin negotiating with their own free agents on June 14, and the Phoenix Suns did not miss a beat.

According to Jake Fischer, the Suns opened free agent discussions with Collin Gillespie and Jordan Goodwin.

Gillespie and Goodwin were integral pieces to the Suns' surprising 45-37 season. Gillespie appeared in 80 games and shot 40 percent on 7.2 3PA. Gillespie doubled his scoring average (5.9 to 12.7). He was on the long list for Most Improved candidates.

Goodwin brings stellar lateral movement and infectious energy to every locker room he's in. Goodwin appeared in 70 games and was a plus shooter on solid volume.

Goodwood and Gillespie fit into Jordan Ott's system on both ends. These are two valuable role players. Phoenix got on the phone ASAP because teams will have interest in these two.

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