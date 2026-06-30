Projecting the Raptors starting lineup and rotation after Kawhi Leonard reunion

The next step hinges on health and how quickly the roster gels around its new cornerstone before facing the Eastern Conference's elite.

The Toronto Raptors have officially acquired Kawhi Leonard from the Los Angeles Clippers in exchange for Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, two first-round picks, one first-round pick swap and two second-round picks, per ESPN's Shams Charania.

BREAKING: The Los Angeles Clippers are nearing deal sending Kawhi Leonard to the Toronto Raptors for Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, 2 first-round picks, 1 pick swap and 2 second-rounders, sources tell ESPN. A return to Canada for the Raptors champion and two-time Finals MVP. pic.twitter.com/VovqGw5qS6 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2026

This is cause for celebration in Toronto. Leonard was traded from San Antonio to Toronto back in 2018. He stayed for one season and won a title, earning his second Finals MVP award in the process. He left for the Clippers as a free agent, his hometown team. But now Leonard is back north of the border and expected to sign a long-term extension. The Clippers will turn the page on a turbulent chapter in franchise history and rebuild around Darius Garland and No. 5 overall pick Keaton Wagler.

Projected Toronto Raptors lineup and depth chart with Kawhi Leonard

Starters Position Bench Immanuel Quickley PG Jamal Shead RJ Barrett SG Ja'Kobe Walter Kawhi Leonard SF Jamison Battle Scottie Barnes PF Allen Graves Collin Murray-Boyles C Jakob Poeltl

The Raptors are restricting their long-term flexibility by a significant margin with this trade. It is all-in on a short window with Leonard, who is 34 years old with a deeply worrisome injury history.

And yet, Leonard is coming off of arguably the best individual season of his career. He is still an absolute killer, with the defensive range and physicality this Raptors team prioritizes, as well as the self-creation chops their halfcourt offense desperately lacked a few months ago.

Toronto took the Cavaliers, the eventual Eastern Conference runners-up, to seven games in the first round. The Raptors are now a guaranteed top-five defense, essentially. They swap Brandon Ingram — with two years and $82 million left on his contract — for a far more efficient and scalable wing scorer. Ingram's contract was a borderline negative asset. His inconsistency as a shooter and more passive defensive presence were too often a detriment to Toronto.

Leonard, when healthy (and that is the all-important qualifier), is still one of the 10 best players in the world. Gradey Dick essentially fell out of Toronto's rotation this past season. Those picks, if Leonard can maintain his current level for another few years, will be mostly late first-rounders. That is a big if, again. But the Raptors are well-positioned to thread the needle between a couple timelines. This was still a playoff team without Kawhi. Scottie Barnes can drive winning on his own.

You just don't get many places in this league without risk. The Knicks took a risk on trading for Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges. The Raptors, eight years ago, took a huge gamble on Kawhi Leonard, trading a franchise pillar in DeMar DeRozan with zero assurances that Leonard would re-sign when his contract was up. He did not re-sign, but he won a championship. Nobody looks back on that trade unfavorably from the Raptors' standpoint.

Collin Murray-Boyles was sensational for Toronto in the playoffs. He's so far ahead of the curve for a second-year player. He should take a sizable leap. The synergy between Barnes, a big playmaking forward, and Leonard, one of the most efficient three-level scorers in the NBA, should sing. Murray-Boyles is a tremendous screen-setter, connector and a dirty work connoisseur. RJ Barrett can spot up and attack closeouts on the wing. He's another physical, rangy defender. Immanuel Quickley, now healthy, is the sort of movement shooter you'd dream of in the backcourt next to jumbo on-ball weapons like Barnes and Leonard.

The bench should fill out nicely, too. Allen Graves is a proficient spot-up shooter and connective passer coming in as the 19th overall pick. He is also an absolute dawg on defense. Jakob Poeltl should probably transition into an overpaid, overqualified backup center role, but he's still a serviceable rim protector. Jamison Battle and Ja'Kobe Walter are bench shooters who had their moments down the stretch. Jamal Shead is the ultimate energizer bunny in the backcourt — yet another certified dawg.

The Raptors are going to smother opponents at every level and win on physicality. With Leonard, Toronto can also slow it down and score more effectively in the halfcourt. Maybe he gets hurt and this all bombs, but Toronto has all the tools necessary to unseat the Knicks in the East if Leonard reaches the postseason anywhere close to full strength.

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