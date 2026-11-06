Luka Doncic is on pace to steal this iconic NBA record from Steph Curry

Luka Dončić is one of the most controversial stars in the NBA right now. People have problems with him for a myriad of reasons. His defensive effort is inconsistent at best. He often misses out on chances to make stops because he's upset with the way he's being officiated. He plays for the Los Angeles Lakers, who, no matter how good or bad they may be, are talked about on every daytime ESPN show ad nauseam.

However, whatever you think of Dončić (personally, I prefer to appreciate the good instead of dwelling on the bad), he is absolutely hooping right now. He is first in the league in scoring (38.5 points per game), sixth in assists per game (8.0), and 25th in rebounds (8.1). His scoring efficiency (measured by true shooting) is the highest it has ever been, and most importantly, the Lakers are tied for second in the Western Conference standings with a 7-2 record.

In fact, the polarizing Dončić is playing so good right now that he may even break the beloved Stephen Curry's single season record.

Luka Doncic is coming for Step Curry

Los Angeles Lakers forward/guard Luka Doncic | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In many ways, Curry is the exact opposite of Dončić. While Dončić dominates the ball, Curry is the epitome of egalitarianism. Where Dončić usually looks lazy and out of shape, Curry could be a marathon runner in another life. Dončić's manner of attack is slow and calculated, Curry's is spontaneous and explosive. As a result, more fans tend to like Curry than they do Dončić.

To many people, one of the greatest offensive seasons in NBA history came in 2015-16, when Curry became the first and only player to hit 400 3-points in a single season (402, to be exact), and he did it while shooting 45.4 percent from 3. This performance earned Curry the first and only unanimous MVP selection.

Since then, Curry's tremendous shooting display seemed to be untouchable. Hitting five 3s per game for an entire year is hard enough, but in today's era of managing star minutes, a high-level player participating in 80 of 82 games is basically unheard of.

But someone forgot to tell Dončić about this. As of right now, he's averaging 5.9 made 3s per game (!!) on 43.1 percent 3-point shooting. If Dončić continues at this pace, he'll have 428 3s by the end of the year, which would shatter Curry's record.

Of course, it is still way too early to seriously consider Dončić as a contender to take Curry's precious record. Dončić has to stay healthy. He's already missed one of the Lakers' first nine games, and he often has some sort of semi-serious injury throughout the course of each year. Also, when Curry shot 45.4 percent from 3, it wasn't too far off his career average (42.2 percent). Prior to this season, Dončić has never shot better than 38.2 percent from downtown (mainly because he doesn't get as many catch-and-shoot looks as Curry). So, Dončić would need to continue hitting shots at an unprecedented level.

For what my money's worth, Dončić surpassing Curry is still a long-shot, but, the way he's playing right now, gives him a better chance than anyone else in NBA history.