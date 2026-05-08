5 best Cam Boozer destinations if Adam Silver could rig the NBA Draft Lottery

Landing a generational talent like Boozer can save aging cores or jumpstart rebuilds. His arrival would shift the NBA power balance for years to come.

The Warriors, Mavs, Wizards, Bucks and Bulls are named as fits. Boozer's high IQ and versatility would immediately boost these rosters and change their outlook.

Cameron Boozer is a top-tier NBA prospect and Wooden Award winner. This piece explores five ideal landing spots for him if the 2026 draft lottery were rigged.

Cameron Boozer is the second straight Duke 18-year-old to win the Wooden Award, college basketball's highest individual honor. He's the most skilled, complete forward prospect in quite some time, with a smooth jumper, immense low-post strength and a lightspeed processor for a brain, able to map out the court in real time and exploit defensive lapses.

Whether he's the No. 1 pick or the No. 3 pick, Boozer has a chance to immediately change the fortunes of whichever team lands him in the NBA Draft. If Adam Silver were to rig the lottery with a specific outcome in mind, we can think of a few entertaining, narrative-forward destinations:

Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry - Golden State Warriors | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Golden State is on the precipice of basketball oblivion. The core is too old. The Warriors aren't built to contend, but it's hard to move on from a franchise icon as entrenched as Stephen Curry. It feels like the Dubs will just slowly sputter out over the next couple years barring a minor miracle, such as a lucky draw in an impossibly loaded lottery.

Steve Kerr's track record with rookies is a mixed bag, but Boozer's intelligent, unselfish approach ought to mesh seamlessly with how Kerr likes to run things. Boozer is a malleable and hyper-efficient hub in the frontcourt. He can bury 40 percent of his 3s, bully mismatches in the post, run pick-and-rolls, or set the screen and distribute on the short roll.

There's a lot Boozer can learn from Draymond Green, but he's ready to come in and help the Dubs win, even as the youngest player in the NBA.

Dallas Mavericks

Kyrie Irving, Dereck Lively II, Cooper Flagg - Dallas Mavericks | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Dallas learned its lesson from the Luka Dončić fiasco and has now replaced Nico Harrison with Masai Ujiri, a titanic upgrade made all the more exciting by Rookie of the Year winner Cooper Flagg and his skyward trajectory.

Mavs fans probably don't need another lottery win after Flagg, but the Dončić trade was such an unforced error — and such a crushing blow — that it would be hard to begrudge them another dab of good fortune. It's also worth noting that the three pillars of Dallas' roster, Flagg, Kyrie Irving and Dereck Lively II, are all Duke products. That program has deep ties in Dallas at this point. Why not add another Blue Devils standout in Boozer?

Boozer and Flagg would give the Mavs of ton of mismatch advantages, especially with Irving snaking through screens and Lively lurking backdoor for lobs. Dallas has the defensive and offensive infrastructure to get the most out of Boozer very early on. We could see the Mavs surging into the playoffs as soon as next season.

Washington Wizards

Alex Sarr - Washington Wizards | Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

Sometimes the worst team in the NBA deserves a break. Washington made a pivot toward contention with the Anthony Davis and Trae Young trades, so Adam Silver needn't penalize them for their blatant tank efforts in this hypothetical exercise. The nation's capital is also a massive, underserved sports market, and Boozer can help put a long-suffering Wizards franchise on the map.

Regardless of whether or not this AD-Young experiment goes anywhere, there'd be a ton of long-term upside with Boozer and Washington's dynamic young core. Boozer is the perfect complement to Alex Sarr, a stretchy shooter and lob threat and an elite defensive backstop, who can help cover up Boozer's weaknesses on that end of the floor.

Boozer is a razor-sharp processor, able to spray passes from the elbow or post to all areas of the floor. Washington has a deadeye off-ball shooter in Tre Johnson, along with lanky wing slashers in Will Riley and Kyshawn George, both of whom flashed major potential this season. Boozer in D.C. is a lot of fun.

Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo - Milwaukee Bucks | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Remember when the Mavs traded Luka Dončić and then miraculously landed their next generational young talent a few months later via an improbable lottery win? The Bucks will receive the lowest of their own pick and New Orleans' pick, so a jump up to No. 1 is impossible. But if the Pelicans and the Bucks both jump into the top three, Boozer could end up in Milwaukee. Stranger things have happened.

The Bucks are not officially done with the Giannis Antetokounmpo era, but the signs aren't positive — and owner Jimmy Haslam said he expects a resolution before the draft. Should Milwaukee move on, their "reward," in this rigged setup, could be a new, uber-dominant power forward with an impressively modern skill set.

Boozer plays a more ground-bound style of basketball than Giannis, but his brilliant playmaking and unmatched scoring versatility ought to translate under new head coach Taylor Jenkins. The Bucks won't be irrelevant for long if Boozer steps into Giannis' shoes.

Chicago Bulls

Carlos Boozer - Chicago Bulls | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Carlos Boozer, a former NBA All-Star and Cameron's father, spent four years in a Bulls uniform. He spent even longer in Utah, but the Jazz are not-so-secretly pining for local kid AJ Dybantsa, and that's just not as clean a fit for Boozer. The Bulls are finally moving in the right direction under new top executive Bryson Graham.

Graham elucidated his team-building philosophy in his opening press conference. He mentioned the SLAP acronym — Size, Length, Athleticism, Physicality. While there will be skeptics who question Boozer's athleticism, he checks the other three boxes with flying colors. He's built like a tank, with a talent for applying his strength on both ends.

The Bulls can start the post-Billy Donovan era on a high note with Boozer leading the charge. He's too skilled, too smart, too easy to fit into any basketball equation. It's hard to imagine this aging poorly. The Bulls are a big market that has been out of the limelight for far too long. The family ties just make this even sweeter.

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