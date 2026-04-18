5 best NBA Draft fits for Cameron Boozer, ranked

This prospect’s ability to seamlessly fit into any system while elevating teammates could reshape the playoff landscape for multiple seasons to come.

A top-tier freshman from Duke is generating significant buzz for his rare blend of physicality, IQ, and offensive adaptability just months ahead of the draft.

With less than a month until the NBA Draft Lottery, hope is still alive for all 14 basement-dwellers. The past couple lottery winners — Atlanta with the 10th-best odds in 2024 and Dallas with the 11th-best odds in 2025 — serve as a reminder that you don't really need to lose that much to land a potentially transformative talent.

One of the prizes of the loaded 2026 NBA Draft class is Duke forward Cameron Boozer — son of NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer and the Wooden Award winner at 18 years old. On the heels of a singularly dominant freshman campaign, Boozer will now take his talents to one lucky NBA team.

Why Cameron Boozer is a special prospect

Cameron Boozer - Duke Blue Devils | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Boozer put together the most dominant individual season in college basketball since Zion Williamson — as a freshman. He's the youngest projected first-round pick in the 2026 draft, not turning 19 until July.

Youth is one thing. But to produce like Boozer did, with an incredible blend of brute-force strength and dazzling IQ at the power forward spot, puts him in rareified air. There are precious few holes in Boozer's skill set; he scores efficiently at all three levels, with utility as a pick-and-roll ball-handler or as a screen-setter and short roll savant. He was the centerpiece of everything Duke ran — a post or elbow hub who can stretch out to the perimeter, attack off of spot-ups and consistently render the right decision to create an easy shot, whether it's for himself or for a teammate.

His stat profile will sparkle for the nerdy front offices out there:

Category Stat True Shooting 65.3 3P% 39.1 Usage 30.6 Free Throw Rate 53.6 Assist Rate 25.6 Turnover Rate 14.7 Off. Rebound/Def. Rebound 12.5/22.1

Boozer's lack of vertical athleticism and rim protection has many questioning whether he's truly worthy of consideration at No. 1, with some going as far as to claim Boozer should tumble all the way to the fourth or fifth pick. Regardless of where he actually ends up, though, it's hard to expect anything but success from a player with Boozer's unique blend of size, physicality and processing.

5. Chicago Bulls

Matas Buzelis, Anfernee Simons - Chicago Bulls | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Chicago Bulls might keep Billy Donovan after all, but a changing of the guard in the front office means the Bulls are finally moving in a new direction — and hopefully a better direction, as sweeping changes are long overdue in Chicago. The best way to get your franchise back on the right track is to land a generational prospect. It helps that Boozer has a built-in connection to the Bulls; his father spent four years with Chicago.

Donovan and the Bulls love to push the tempo, with a hodgepodge of guards (led by SLOB Wizard and transition maestro Josh Giddey) flanked by athletic, high-flying finishers in Matas Buzelis, Leonard Miller and hopefully, next season, Noa Essengue.

Chicago could use a more stable identity in the halfcourt. That's where Boozer comes in: He can distribute, spot up, post up — he's essentially a basketball skeleton key, able to shape-shift into whatever player his team needs on a given possession. There is not a more clear-cut, bankable "winning" player in the 2026 draft than Boozer. Nothing is ever guaranteed, but Boozer's floor rests awfully high. He is a stable foundation upon which Chicago can build its roster and diversify its offense.

4. Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton - Indiana Pacers | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The Indiana Pacers are simply passing through the NBA's annual tank race. The goal is to get Tyrese Haliburton up to speed and vault back into contention next season. Indiana dealt its top-four protected pick to the Clippers for Ivica Zubac at the deadline; if the Pacers can keep that pick and pair Boozer with an elite rim protector like Zubac, it will be the dream outcome for this gap year.

Boozer fits what Indiana traditionally values in a prospect — an analytics darling whose brain works quicker than everyone else around him. There will be the early trial period of figuring out how exactly Boozer fits on a roster with Pascal Siakam, but he's the sort of short roll distributor and varied scoring threat who should dominate in tandem with Haliburton. Meanwhile, whatever defensive concerns exist are greatly mitigated by Zubac's presence inside.

If any prospect can step in and star for a contender next season, it's probably Boozer. There are so few holes in his skill set and he's so selfless in his approach. The hair-trigger decision making, the able to scale up or down depending on context — he's built to fit in, stand out and elevate a team regardless of how often he's touching the basketball. The Pacers with Boozer might just be favorites to win the East a year from now.

3. Washington Wizards

Tre Johnson, Trae Young - Washington Wizards | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The Washington Wizards will attempt to deftly thread the needle between a rebuild and contention this offseason, adding a top pick to a roster that now includes Trae Young and Anthony Davis. The Wizards are equipped with a ton of trade ammo still, as well as a young core ready to take off. Alex Sarr made a huge year-two leap; Tre Johnson should hopefully take one of his own next season.

Boozer can slide in beautifully as their starting power forward, with two rangy defensive anchors in Davis and Sarr to back him up on that end of the floor. On offense, Boozer is a versatile dance partner for both Young and Johnson: He can pop out to the 3-point line, distribute on the short roll, dive to the basket as a power finisher. Washington can also run offense through Boozer; the Wizards' wealth of gravity shooters and long, athletic wing finishers should complement Boozer nicely in virutally any context.

The Wizards have struggled to land that blue-chip, franchise-changing talent over this prolonged and sometimes torturous rebuild. Boozer would provide just that, perhaps the final piece to the puzzle for a team hoping to play meaningful basketball in 2027.

2. Dallas Mavericks

Cooper Flagg, PJ Washington - Dallas Mavericks | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Dallas Mavericks already landed one generational talent from Duke in Cooper Flagg, who set multiple rookie scoring records this season. The Mavs will hope to reintroduce Kyrie Irving and start winning games next season, and another generational Duke prospect might help. Boozer is such a dream partner for Flagg on the wing; suddenly the Mavs have two 6-foot-9 creation hubs who can manipulate and punish the defense in a variety of ways, with an all-time great off-guard in Irving as the cherry on top.

Flagg and Boozer will both create so many mismatches and advantages in Dallas' favor — and both have the IQ, physicality and strength to capitalize fully on those advantages already. Flagg won't even turn 20 until midway through next season. Boozer will still be 18 at the onset of his rookie year. Dallas can open up a loooooong competitive window here.

Dallas has a potentially elite rim protector and lob-catcher in Derrick Lively (also from Duke, as is Irving). The Duke connection really means very little basketball-wise, but it's a fun thematic tie and a potential point of kinship for a young roster with supermassive potential. There's a world in which Boozer and Flagg becomes the preeminent NBA duo before their first contracts expire. That's a future that should really excite Mavs fans. You couldn't ask for a much clearer runway to success post-Luka Dončić.

1. Oklahoma City Thunder

Chet Holmgren, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander - Oklahoma City Thunder | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Oklahoma City Thunder own the 12th-best odds to land No. 1 overall, which is only 2.3 percent worse than Dallas had a year ago. Moreover, there's a chance OKC only needs to get up to No. 3 or No. 4 to acquire Boozer, so this is not an impossibility. We should all mentally prepare for this outcome, just in case. Because it might be the closest to a team "breaking basketball" we will get under the current CBA.

Boozer will elevate any team he ends up on, but it's hard to imagine a more perfect ecosystem for success than the best team of the last decade. I mean... duh? OKC has the rim protection and suffocating point of attack defense to hide Boozer and maximize his strengths as a helper. Meanwhile, his dribble-pass-shoot versatility aligns perfectly with the Thunder's offensive identity. He can bomb 3s, punish closeouts, run the occasional pick-and-roll with SGA, and just find ways to be additive as a third- or fourth-option out of the gate, with room to expand over time.

This would announce OKC as the undisputed championship favorites for the next five-plus years, with all due respect to San Antonio, Denver or Boston. It probably won't happen, but man, if it does... woof.

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