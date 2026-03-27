NBA Draft Lottery odds if the season ended today: Pacers, Wizards thread the needle

The 2026 NBA Draft won't take place until June, but front offices league-wide are already busy pounding tape and compiling their boards. This is March Madness, after all: the best time of year for watching future NBA stars under the bright lights, competing for something meaningful.

Some NBA teams are so focused on the draft that the actual, ongoing season almost feels secondary. The league has a tanking problem — at least Adam Silver thinks so — with multiple front offices maneuvering not-so-subtly to improve their odds in May's lottery. The best and luckiest loser takes the crown in this case. The crown, of course, being the No. 1 overall pick.

2026 NBA Draft lottery odds if the season ended right now

Team Record Top 4 odds No. 1 odds 1. Indiana Pacers 16-57 52.1% 14% 2. Brooklyn Nets 17-56 52.1% 14% 3. Washington Wizards 17-55 52.1% 14% 4. Sacramento Kings 19-55 48.1% 12.5% 5. Utah Jazz 21-52 41.2% 10.5% 6. Dallas Mavericks 23-50 37.2% 9% 7. Memphis Grizzlies 24-48 31.9% 7.5% 8. Atlanta Hawks (via NOP) 25-49 26.3% 6% 9. Milwaukee Bucks 29-43 17.3% 3.8% 10. Chicago Bulls 29-43 16.9% 3.7% 11. Golden State Warriors 35-38 9.4% 2% 12. Portland Trail Blazers 37-37 7.1% 1.5% 13. Miami Heat 39-34 3.8% 0.8% 14. Charlotte Hornets 39-34 3.4% 0.7%

There are a few important notes on pick protections.

Atlanta receives the highest of New Orleans' first-round pick and Milwaukee's first-round pick, which means the Hawks really own 9.8 percent odds of the No. 1 pick and 43.6 percent odds of landing in the top four — which is sacred ground in this year's draft. Milwaukee will get the lesser of those two picks, while the Pelicans are out of luck after the Derik Queen trade.

Indiana's first-round pick is top-four protected, which means the Pacers — even with the worst record in basketball — have a 47.9 percent chance to lose their pick to the Clippers as part of the Ivica Zubac trade.

Washington's pick is top-eight protected to New York. Utah's is top-eight protected to Oklahoma City, which is at far more risk. If the Jazz climb a spot or two in the standings before season's end, bad lottery luck could undermine Austin Ainge and the front office.

Portland's pick is lottery-protected to Chicago. The Blazers are a half-game behind the Clippers for eighth place in the West standings, in line for a Play-In berth. If Portland sneaks into the postseason, that pick exits the lottery and belongs to the Bulls.

Which NBA Draft lottery teams are in the best position right now?

Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The Indiana Pacers will welcome back a healthy Tyrese Haliburton and Ivica Zubac next season, with their sights set on another Finals run after the heartbreak of 2025's near-miss. If the Pacers can add a top-four pick — any of AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer or Caleb Wilson — to the mix, it boosts their odds of contention significantly, while also building a sturdy bridge between the present and the future.

It's far less likely that we see the Washington Wizards competing for a championship in 2027, but the folks in D.C. are attempting to thread the needle in a similar way. Washington acquired both Trae Young and Anthony Davis at the trade deadline for pennies on the dollar. With Alex Sarr, Tre Johnson and Will Riley all enjoying productive rookie or sophomore seasons, this Wizards team — with a high-grade lottery pick on top — could start to make noise in a relatively weak Eastern Conference.

This is also an incredible setup for the Atlanta Hawks. New Orleans' recent success has dampened the odds of a No. 1 pick, but the Hawks still have close to even odds of landing somewhere in the top four. Adding any lottery pick to a team on the rise, with an established, long-term centerpiece like Jalen Johnson, is a gift. Especially when Atlanta doesn't need to lose to make it happen, because New Orleans and Milwaukee are doing that for them.

Who are the best prospects in the 2026 NBA Draft?

Cameron Boozer, Duke | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Here are the best prospects in the 2026 NBA Draft, per FanSided's most recent big board. You can click on the link to read the full top 80.

Name Position School 1. Cameron Boozer F Duke 2. Darryn Peterson G Kansas 3. AJ Dybantsa F BYU 4. Caleb Wilson F North Carolina 5. Kingston Flemings G Houston 6. Dailyn Swain F Texas 7. Mikel Brown Jr. G Louisville 8. Keaton Wagler G Illinois 9. Bennett Stirtz G Iowa 10. Yaxel Lendeborg F Michigan 11. Labaron Philon Jr. G Alabama 12. Darius Acuff Jr. G Arkansas 13. Aday Mara C Michigan 14. Patrick Ngongba II C Duke

This draft class has earned a ton of praise, not only for its talent at the top but for its depth. The quick rundown is simple: Cameron Boozer, Darryn Peterson and AJ Dybantsa, no matter how you slice it, all have generational upside. Nothing is guaranteed in the draft, but this top three is as solid as it comes. Caleb Wilson missed UNC's lone NCAA Tournament game with a broken wrist, but he's also much better than your standard "fourth-best" prospect. He's not a consolation prize.

The guard depth in this class is what really stands out. Not every team is looking for a point guard, but plenty will eventually settle on one, as there's simply too much talent at the position. Darius Acuff Jr. led Arkansas to the SEC title and its second straight Sweet 16 berth. Kingston Flemings and Labaron Philon also appeared in the Sweet 16, while Iowa senior Bennett Stirtz has already punched his ticket to the Elite Eight. He has 120 minutes played and one turnover through three March Madness games. Keaton Wagler led Illinois to the Elite Eight, too, out-dueling Flemings and Houston head-to-head on Thursday night.

You can read our most recent NBA mock draft projections right here, with another update coming Monday morning after the tournament's second weekend concludes.