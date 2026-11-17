The Los Angeles Lakers have been rolling to start the season. Through 14 games, they are 12-2, with the sixth-best net rating in basketball.

A big reason for their success has been the two-headed monster that sits at the top of the food chain. Luka Dončić is averaging 39 points per game (not a typo, I swear) on 66 percent true shooting, and his trusty sidekick, Austin Reaves, isn't far behind at 24.7 points per game on 65.8 percent true shooting.

However, the injury gods are putting this partnership in jeopardy tonight, as the team squares off against the struggling Charlotte Hornets (4-9). Here is the full injury report as we prepare for this West versus East showdown.

Austin Reaves will not play against the Hornets

When the Lakers play the Hornets tonight, they will be without their Robin, as Reaves is listed as "out" with a bone bruise. They will also be missing their Oracle, as Walker Kessler is out with a lower leg injury. I'll quit with the Batman references, but in case that one went over your head, Kessler's blend of rim protection and lob finishing has made him the Lakers' third-most important player after Dončić and Reaves.

Outside of Reaves and Kessler, Quentin Grimes is the only other player on the injury report for them. Despite being listed on the injury report, Grimes has the ultra-rare designation of "available." You usually don't list players on the injury report if you know they are going to play, but I digress.

The Hornets are also missing people. We've already talked about how the team is missing its best offensive player, Kon Knueppel. Outside of him, Dennis Schröder is out with a hamstring strain (just like Knueppel), and Hannes Steinbach won't be available. Not because he has an injury, but rather because he's on a G-League assignment.

Projected starting lineup without Austin Reaves

The Lakers have been without Reaves twice this season. One of those instances was in their last game against the Phoenix Suns. So, we have an idea of how head coach JJ Redick likes to operate without his second-best player. However, this will be the first time Walker has been out of the lineup. So, some guess work will be necessary there.

STARTER POSITION BENCH Luka Dončić PG Collin Sexton Quentin Grimes SG Adou Thiero Matisse Thybulle SF Zaire Williams Jake LaRavia PF Jarred Vanderbilt Sandro Mamukelashvili C Kevon Looney

Dončić and Thybulle have started every game they've played in, so they are locks. LaRavia has usurped Zaire Williams in the starting five. Grimes normally comes off the bench, but he started the team's recent game against the Suns in place of Reaves. As for replacing Kessler, it is likely that Redick will turn to Sandro Mamukelashvili -- the team's best bench big.

Without Reaves and Kessler, the Lakers have some real holes at center and guard. Collin Sexton is more than capable of eating minutes at point, but outside of him, the Lakers don't have a true guard that has played more than 25 total minutes this season. As for the five spot, Kevon Looney is technically the team's third string five, which means he would be elevated to the backup spot with Kessler on the shelf. However, I could see Redick just playing small with Jarred Vanderbilt at center instead.

Redick can be a bit of a wildcard at times, so there is a myriad of ways he could go with the back-end of his rotation. My expectation is that Williams and Aduo Thiero will be the ones he counts on, but I could also see guys like Jaden Hardy and rookie Cameron Carr getting some tick.