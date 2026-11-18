The Los Angeles Lakers are on an absolute tear, off to a 13-2 start with the best record in the league and the sixth-best net rating. They've managed that even with Austin Reaves missing three games with a nagging heel injury. When he's been on the court, Reaves has been fantastic, putting up 24.7 points and 4.7 assists on 51/41/92 shooting splits.

Luka Doncic's historic offensive pace has helped cover for Reaves' offense but the upgraded supporting cast has chipped in as well. Last night, with Reaves out of the lineup, Quentin Grimes stepped up and scored 47 points to help carry the Lakers to an overtime win over the Hornets. They'll take on the Utah Jazz tonight on a back-to-back and may need another big performance from Doncic and Grimes because Reaves could be a game-time decision.

Austin Reaves is a game-time decision for the matchup with the Jazz

According to Lakers coach J.J. Redick, Reaves was going to get on the court this morning and see how his heel felt. As of this writing, there have been no updates from Redick or the Lakers and the team has not yet released their official injury report for this game.

It may behoove the Lakers to be cautious with Reaves and either hold him out or limit his minutes in this one. The Jazz are one of the worst teams in the league and in theory, shouldn't be much of a challenge, even on a back-to-back and with a shortened roster. They won't play again until Friday night's NBA Cup group stage game against the Sacramento Kings.

Projected Lakers starting lineup and rotation without Austin Reaves

If Reaves can't go, this is what the Lakers rotation could look like.

STARTER POSITION BENCH Luka Doncic PG Collin Sexton Quentin Grimes SG Collin Sexton Matisse Thybulle SF Ziaire Williams Jake LaRavia PF Ziaire Williams Walker Kessler C Sandro Mamukelashvili

Walker Kessler also missed the game against Charlotte but Redick has said he expect him to play tonight against Utah.

JJ Redick on if he expects Walker Kessler to play tomorrow:



"I would venture to say yeah." https://t.co/gepHLy2fmF — Daniel Starkand (@DStarkand) November 18, 2026

It will be interesting to see how Grimes comes out in this one after his 47-point breakout against Charlotte. He had clearly been struggling a bit to find his place in this new Lakers offense and had been averaging just 9.2 points, shooting 33.3 percent from beyond the arc. This team has clearly needed a third scorer, someone who can stretch the defense when Reaves or Doncic was off the floor and take the pressure off that pairing when they're all on the court together.

Of the players on the roster, Grimes is best prepared to fill that role and if he can continue playing aggressively on offense, scoring with efficiency it could free up the Lakers to look for help in other places as they approach the trade deadline.