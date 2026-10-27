NBA Trade Rumors: Thunder handcuffed, Ty Jerome market already heating up

The 2026-27 is only a week old, but the rumor mill is a never-ending machine. It works year-round, never taking any days off. So much has already happened, some good, some bad. These developments have created some new buzz around the league, and it's our job to keep you updated.

Devastating injuries leave the Thunder desperate

No team has had a worse opening week than the Oklahoma City Thunder. Despite their 4-0 start, the team incurred devastating injuries to Jalen Williams and Cason Wallace -- both of whom are in danger of missing the entire season.

The Thunder's cap sheet was already pretty tight, which is why they had to trade key depth pieces Isaiah Joe, Luguentz Dort, and Aaron Wiggins this offseason. They don't have much in matching salary (all of their non-integral pieces make less than $7.8 million this season), and they are up against the second apron. Fortunately, they do have some trade exceptions, and a $15 million disabled player exception granted to them by the league. They have options, although they are limited.

Bobby Marks pinpoints Herbert Jones, Justin Champagnie, De'Anthony Melton, Gary Payton II, Kris Dunn, Derrick Jones Jr., and Jaime Jaquez Jr. as some potential options. The team could also lean on rookies Bennett Stirtz and Aday Mara, who both had some impressive showings during the preseason.

Ty Jerome is a hot commodity

Memphis Grizzlies guard-forward Ty Jerome | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If you've been keeping up with the first week in any capacity, you've likely heard that Ty Jerome is on a heater of epic proportions. Jerome started the season with a 46-point explosion, and has since tallied a 28 and 31-point showings. Overall, he's averaging 29.8 points per game on 63.6 percent true shooting, and the Memphis Grizzlies are sitting at the top of the West with an improbable 4-0 record.

While the Grizzlies are winning right now, they are still a rebuilding team. If the losses start piling up, the team may look to trade Jerome (who, at 29, may not fit the team's long-term timeline) for additional draft capital.

NBA Insider Marc Stein thinks the aforementioned Thunder may be in the Jerome sweepstakes. Fortunately, for them, Jerome is only making $9.2 million this year, so it won't be super hard for them to put together matching salary. Jerome would provide a huge relief to a team that is probably going to be without its second-best scorer for the remainder of the year. However, Jerome won't be able to help make up for the defense they are losing in Williams and Wallace.

Given Jerome's production and low salary cap hit, expect numerous teams to be vying for the guard's services if he ever becomes available.

Jaylen Brown reps say he never requested out of Boston

Philadelphia 76ers guard Jaylen Brown | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics may now be divorced, but people can't stop talking about their old marriage. On Monday, ESPN's Kris Rhim reported that a representative of Brown denied any allegations that the All-NBA guard and former Finals MVP ever requested a trade from the Celtics.

This comes after Celtics' TV personality and former NBA player Brian Scalabrine stated that Brown requested a trade and was pushing to be traded for the Milwaukee Bucks.

According to the unnamed source, Brown was informed that he would be traded, and all that he asked for was that he could have some say in where he was going.

If you ask me, who cares who asked for what at this point? It's over now. The relationship had clearly run its course, and both sides seems to be better off now. But like we said at the beginning, the rumor mill stops for no man, even someone with Brown's gravitas.