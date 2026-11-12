How will the Eagles use their two first-round picks? 3-round draft projection after the deadline

This is not the season that the Philadelphia Eagles wanted to have, but the team has made the most of this injury-ravaged campaign, using it as a chance to do a bit of a mini-rebuild. That currently has the team entering the offseason with two first-round picks in the 2027 NFL Draft: their own, which should be very high, and Jacksonville's, which is set to land toward the back end of the round.

Philly has the picks, but with so many holes to fill, what can the Eagles do with the picks to ensure that the team bounces back in 2027?

Round 1, Pick 5: OT Jordan Seaton, LSU

LSU Tigers offensive tackle Jordan Seaton | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's felt like the Eagles needed to draft an offensive tackle for a good bit to replace Lane Johnson, who just kept getting older and older. That concern went from theoretical to incredibly important last month when Johnson opted to retire midseason. Now, a replacement becomes crucial.

So, why not draft the best offensive tackle in this class in Jordan Seaton? While the LSU product is best suited for left tackle, he'd still be a great addition on the right side while being ready to eventually slide over to replace Jordan Mailata at left tackle. Pairing the two of them gives Philly an instant upgrade protecting the edge, and it allows them to move Markel Bell to a reserve role. The rookie has upside, but he just hasn't been anything close to what Johnson was.

Seaton feels as close to a lock to be a good NFL player as you can get. A highly rated player out of high school, he made an immediate collegiate impact. His mixture of strength and agility will help him lock down against the outside pass rush, and he'll be able to open up holes for the run game as well. Fixing a football team often begins in the trenches, and the Eagles can add someone who will immediately help with that.

Round 1, Pick 25: DL David Stone, Oklahoma

Oklahoma's David Stone | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The biggest move that the Eagles made at the trade deadline was to send defensive tackle Jordan Davis to the Jaguars. It was a huge deal that netted Philly a first- and second-round pick while clearing out cap space. Now, the team can use one of those picks to find a replacement for Davis on the defensive line.

Oklahoma's David Stone is an intriguing option there. The 310-pound tackle has the size and strength to wall off the middle of the field in run defense, but he's also surprisingly quick for his size, which should allow him to generate more interior pass rush for Philly. He'll need to expand his repertoire of pass rush moves, but overall Stone looks like the exact kind of player who the Eagles always get: someone who they draft later than they should and whom everyone immediately knows will be an impact player.

As mentioned in the last section, rebuilding from the inside out is the move right now for the Eagles. The first pick in the round addressed the offensive trenches. Now, with Stone, the team is able to address the defensive trenches as well.

Round 2, Pick 36: iOL Kade Pieper, Iowa

Iowa Hawkeyes offensive lineman Kade Pieper | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Let's see. Offensive line, then defensive line, so what's next? How about more offensive line help? Why not!

Kade Pieper would be a good answer for the Eagles. The Iowa center has the quickness and athleticism to play guard as well, though he'd more than likely replace Drew Kendall in the middle, who is himself only temporarily manning that spot after the Cam Jurgens trade. That's not to say Pieper couldn't potentially see some time at guard as well, though. 2021 second-round pick Landon Dickerson has made three Pro Bowls for the Eagles, but since returning a few weeks ago from a knee injury, Dickerson just hasn't looked like himself. Meanwhile, Tyler Steen is playing well on the other side, but he's a free agent after this season.

Pieper could enter camp with a chance to battle for the starting job at center or, if Steen signs elsewhere, would be positioned to battle for the right guard spot as well. That versatility makes him a strong option for the Eagles at this spot.

Round 3, Pick 97: TE Terrance Carter Jr., Texas Tech

Texas Tech's Terrance Carter | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Alright, it's time to add a skill position player after using Philly's first three on linemen, though the player being added will also be tasked with helping out in the trenches.

The Dallas Goedert era is coming to a close. The veteran tight end turns 32 in January, and while his 2026 production hasn't dropped off much from 2025 (aside from touchdowns, which can be blamed on the poor quarterback situation), the Eagles have to know that a change is on the horizon. While backup tight end Eli Stowers is an intriguing prospect, he shouldn't preclude the team from going after someone else to add to the tight end room.

Texas Tech's Terrance Carter Jr. is an intriguing "someone else." Assuming the Eagles pass on LSU's Trey'Dez Green and Oregon's Jamari Johnson in the first round (and that neither falls to the second, at which point Philly might just need to grab whichever of them falls), waiting until the third for Carter is the smart move. He definitely has a lot of room to improve as a blocker, but his athleticism is off the charts and he could be an immediate threat in the passing game as a backup to Goedert until he figures out blocking and takes over as the starter in 2028.