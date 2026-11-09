Updated Philadelphia Eagles draft picks after trading Jordan Davis

Say this for Howie Roseman: The man knows how to make lemonade with the best of them. This has been a nightmare season for the Philadelphia Eagles in just about every conceivable way, with a new offense that failed to launch and injuries up and down the roster — including a blood clot issue that has thrown Jalen Hurts' future into some doubt. But Roseman didn't waste time bemoaning would could have been; he's been relentlessly focused on what's next, and has given his team an awfully bright future as a result.

Getting a second-round pick from the Baltimore Ravens for Cam Jurgens was a brilliant pivot. But it turns out that was just the first course; the entree came on Monday, almost exactly 24 hours before the NFL trade deadline, when Philly sent star defensive tackle Jordan Davis to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a 2027 first-round pick and a 2029 second-round pick.

Roseman built the Eagles into a Super Bowl champion (twice) in large part thanks to his work in the draft. And now he has as much ammunition at his disposal as anybody over the next three years, which will be crucial as he looks to revamp a roster in desperate need of fresh, cost-controlled talent.

Full list of Eagles future draft picks and how they were acquired

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With two more picks now in the quiver, the Eagles have a whopping 10 first- and second-round picks over the next three years — four of which were acuiqred in trade. Here's the full breakdown across the 2027, 2028 and 2029 drafts.

2027 NFL Draft

PHI 1st (currently No. 5 overall)

JAX 1st (acquired in Jordan Davis trade; currently No. 25 overall)

PHI 2nd

PHI 3rd (compensatory pick from losing Jaelan Phillips; currently No. 97 overall)

PHi 4th (currently No. 106 overall)

PHI 5th (currently No. 143 overall)

BAL 5th (acquired in Cam Jurgens trade; currently No. 152 overall)

NE 5th (acquired in AJ Brown trade; currently No. 159 overall)

DAL 7th (acquired in Makai Lemon trade during 2026 draft; currently No. 234 overall)

It remains to be seen whether Philly will be in the market for a quarterback next spring. But regardless of their specific needs, having two first-round picks will be invaluable as Roseman looks to rebuild a broken offense (especially up front). The Eagles replaced their lost third-round pick via the compensatory formula after they lost Jaelan Phillips in free agency, while they have a whopping three fifth-rounders — one from Baltimore in the Jurgens trade and one from the New England Patriots in the AJ Brown deal.

2028 NFL Draft

PHI 1st

NE 1st (acquired in AJ Brown trade)

PHI 2nd

BAL 2nd (acquired in Cam Jurgens trade)

PHI 3rd

PHI 4th

PHI 5th

PHI 6th

PHI 7th

The Eagles will also have an extra first-round pick in 2028, the second half of the return for sending Brown to New England. (Boy, does that feel like Roseman sold high right about now?) Add in the second-rounder from Baltimore acquired in the Jurgens trade, and Philly will be in control of the 2028 draft with four picks in the first two rounds.

2029 NFL Draft

PHI 1st

PHI 2nd

JAX 2nd (acquired in Jordan Davis trade)

PHI 3rd

PHI 4th

PHI 5th

PHI 6th

PHI 7th

The 2029 season is a way's away yet, obviously, but having an extra second-round pick can't hurt. Give Roseman credit here for prioritizing the long view: Rather than look for a pick of lesser value that would convey earlier, he was willing to wait a bit in exchange for the extra draft capital. This is a long-term project in Philly as the Eagles look to build a new core to contend with.

Eagles' future draft capital sets Howie Roseman up for an overnight rebuild

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Yes, the Eagles just won the Super Bowl less than 24 months ago, and were hosting a playoff game as recently as this past January. But credit to Roseman for seeing how badly things have gone both on and off the field for his team this season, and understanding that a reckoning was coming.

Really, he realized as much over the offseason; why else would he decide to pull the trigger on a Brown trade? That was a signal that the team's young defensive stars — a list that used to include Davis — would only be getting more expensive, and that Philly's offense would need to transition as a result.

That transition did not take off this season as many had hoped, whether due to OC Sean Mannion's shortcomings or a rash of injuries or Hurts' limitations or some combination of all three. This offensive line is in desperate need of repair, both at tackle and on the interior; the only two pieces locked up beyond this season are Jordan Mailata and Landon Dickerson, both of whom face serious injury questions as they approach 30. Add in Saquon Barkley's aging curve (and increasingly lengthy injury history) and Dallas Goedert's pending free agency, and there's a laundry list of needs to fill.

All of which is going to need to be done on a budget. Even with Davis' deal off the books, the Eagles still have serious money committed to Jalen Carter and will need to commit serious money to guys like CB Quinyon Mitchell, CB Cooper DeJean, EDGE Jalyx Hunt, EDGE Nolan Smith and/or DL Moro Ojomo in the coming year or two. Rebuilding this offense, as well as adding reinforcements at linebacker, is going to require flexibility and serious draft capital — capital Philly now has at its disposal.

There were simply too many holes moving forward for Roseman to fill via free agency and trade. It means a step back in the near term, but realistically, this core had exhausted its potential anyway. If Roseman plays his cards right, he can lock up his young defensive stars while rebuilding his offensive line and finding more weapons for whoever's under center.