Jordan Davis trade grades: Jaguars blockbuster with Eagles changes Super Bowl race

Jordan Davis is on the move, heading to the Jacksonville Jaguars in another blockbuster trade that sends the Philadelphia Eagles two premium draft picks in return. In the third big trade that the Jaguars have made on Monday before the deadline at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, the Jags are sending a package headlined by a 2027 first-round pick to Philly in exchange for the 26-year-old defensive tackle and certified freak show (complimentary), Davis.

It's a clear fork in the road for both the Jaguars and Eagles. Jacksonville is trying to capitalize on a wide-open Super Bowl race with major additions at the trade deadline, while Philadelphia is pulling back and trying to better set up their future. So let's dive into the details of this trade, why it transpired and then give out grades to each team for the deal.

Jaguars send first-round pick to Eagles in Jordan Davis trade

My goodness gracious, we have another first-round pick on the move in this trade. And the Eagles are getting a second-rounder two years after that as well.

This might be the last move for the Jaguars in what became a hectic Monday on the trade front for young general manager James Gladstone, but it makes complete sense. Jacksonville has been trending in the right direction all year and establishing themselves as more than just the winner in a bad division. They look like a bonafide contender, and these are the types of all-in moves that contenders make to go for it.

Philadelphia, of course, is trending in the opposite direction. Seven straight losses is no joke, and there are real questions about the direction of the franchise moving beyond this season. Getting this type of premium draft capital from a surplus at the position is one that was speculated upon, but no one knew if they'd actually make the deal. Now, they have, and have given us another blockbuster deal before the deadline.

But how did the two sides fare in the trade? Let's dive in.

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jaguars Trade Grade: A-

When you have a Super Bowl window, I'm always going to be favorable in taking that. The Jaguars' busy day before the deadline, adding Davis along with Jessie Bates and Davon Godchaux, makes this team a legitimate and bonafide contender to hold up the Lombardi Trophy at season's end.

Even before making this trade, the Jaguars had the best run defense by EPA per rush allowed, in addition to the third-best defense against the pass by EPA per pass allowed. Now, they add a dominant force in Jordan Davis who can upgrade both facets of the game, especially with depth like Godchaux working with him. Oh, and just for good measure, even if these defensive additions don't help with it, the Jags are also third-best in EPA per play on offense this season.

All this is to say, Jacksonville looked the part of a Super Bowl contender before they ever made these moves. Yes, they paid an expensive price, but it's also one that makes sense in the current market. Jeffery Simmons went for two first-rounders. Davis might not be that type of force, but he's still just 26 years old, is cost-controlled with minimal cap hits ($10ish million or less) through the 2028 season and under contract through 2029. They paid less, but get a ton of control on a young player who might still not even be in his prime.

There really isn't a winner in this trade in the pure sense of "someone has to come out on top". This is a move that fits both sides' plights. But for the Jaguars, it's the type of aggression necessary to capitalize on what appears to be a team capable of winning a title.

Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Eagles Trade Grade: A

Let Howie cook. Roseman has been one of the league's best general managers for some time now and this feels like a transition plan that he's putting into place. With Davis now off of the books, the Eagles can pair up-and-comer Moro Ojomo, who's looking for a long-term deal, with Jalen Carter as defensive cornerstones. Clearing the way for players and selling high to get this type of return is exactly what this franchise needs.

Of course, the Eagles are selling at this point because the current state of affairs is bleak. This likely isn't their last trade for draft capital, the future of Jalen Hurts and, more certainly, Nick Sirianni is at least in question at this point, and Philly could be looking at a reset when it comes to their roster construction. You know what will help with that? Another first-round pick — and a Top 64 pick in 2029 on top of that.

After this deal, we're now living in a world wherein the Eagles have two first-round picks in both the 2027 and 2028 drafts, the latter via the Patriots in the A.J. Brown trade. They're going to be able to get a huge influx of young talent on this roster to reshape the future. And if this season has made anything clear, it's that Roseman undeniably needs to mold the long-term outlook in Philly differently than where they're currently heading.