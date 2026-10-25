Is Baker Mayfield playing today? Buccaneers injury report with QB's thumb healing

Losing Baker Mayfield to a thumb injury is far from the only reason the Tampa Bay Buccaneers currently find themselves in the NFC South cellar; the team was 0-3 with its starting quarterback in the lineup, after all. But, with all due respect to UDFA Jalon Daniels, who has filled in as admirably as could have been expected in Mayfield's absence, it's hard to see Tampa salvaging anything from this season without Mayfield back under center.

And he couldn't have picked a better time to be reportedly making his return. The Bucs are just 1-5, but a win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon would thrust them right back into the mix in an always wide-open division. It won't be easy, but having their franchise QB back — along with a rapidly improving defense — should go a long way.

Is Baker Mayfield playing today? Bucs QB1 seems to be a go

Mayfield still has a questionable tag, but that's really just a formality at this point. The former No. 1 overall pick logged full practices on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, after which head coach Todd Bowles confirmed that Mayfield would be returning to the lineup in Week 7.

How limited he might be remains to be seen, but the fact that he was able to put in a full week of practice is undoubtedly a good sign. We also have to wait and see whether there are any signs of rust; Mayfield has been out since suffering a thumb injury in a Week 3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, nearly a full month of action. That said, while he was up and down before getting hurt — completing 63.5 percent of his passes but for just 6.4 yards per attempt with two touchdowns and two picks — it's hard not to feel like he raises the ceiling of a Bucs offense that desperately needs a spark.

Fantasy football ramifications of Baker Mayfield's return

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Dallas Cowboys - NFL 2026 | Michael Owens/GettyImages

While Mayfield is set to return, Tampa has injury concerns elsewhere on its offensive depth chart. WR1 Emeka Egbuka has already been ruled out due to a concussion, and Mayfield will be without starting right tackle Luke Goedeke as well as he battles a calf issue.

Still, the Bucs boast a veteran offensive line even wihtout Goedeke in the lineup, and Mayfield should have plenty of opportunity to move the ball against a suspect Panthers defense. His return means good things for Bucky Irving, who went nuts in the prime time win over the Cowboys two weeks ago but has largely faced stacked boxes with Daniels starting. Egbuka's absence certainly hurts, but rookie Ted Hurst becomes a viable FLEX play for fantasy owners after catching six balls for 40 yards last week against the Steelers. Chris Godwin should also see plenty of targets as by far the most experienced target left in this beleaguered receiver room.