The 4 NFL head coaches whose jobs are on the line in Week 7

As is the case every year in the NFL, once the weather starts to cool down, seats begin to heat up. Just last year, we saw the Tennessee Titans fire head coach Brian Callahan after Week 6, so with Week 7 here, it isn't too early for teams to shake things up if they feel like it. The Indianapolis Colts have already done so, firing GM Chris Ballard earlier in the week, and it's easy to assume they won't be the only team to make a move in the coming days.

Jim Harbaugh and Dan Quinn have byes in Week 7, so it's unlikely they get fired this week, but these four head coaches below will watch their teams play this weekend — and could lose their jobs if things go poorly.

Brian Schottenheimer, Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer | REUTERS

The Dallas Cowboys were a team many assumed would struggle defensively, even with some offseason upgrades, but the expectation was that they could win their fair share of shootouts to remain in the NFC playoff hunt. Well, the Cowboys' defense has predictably struggled, but their offense, which happens to be Brian Schottenheimer's side of the ball, has scored 20 points or fewer in three of six games. Unsurprisingly, the team is just 2-4 as a result.

Dallas already had an underwhelming 2025 campaign under Schottenheimer and are now at risk of falling to 2-5 in 2026. What if that happens in Week 7 against an Eagles team currently on a four-game losing streak with Jalen Hurts out for the year? Not all of this team's woes can be pinned on Schottenheimer, but if this offense continues to look awful, the Cowboys might strongly consider making a change at head coach to, at the very least, light a spark. This team should be running away with the NFC East, but they could be in last place through seven weeks if Monday night goes poorly.

Todd Bowles, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's pretty shocking that Todd Bowles was even allowed to keep his job following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' collapse down the stretch of the 2025 season. But he was, and sure enough, the Bucs are now 1-5. I know Baker Mayfield has missed several games and Tampa's defense has largely held up its end of the bargain, but 1-5 is 1-5.

To make matters worse, each of the Buccaneers' six games thus far has been decided by one score. Sure, this means the team is fighting, but if you consistently lose the games that come down to a play or two, shouldn't you look at the head coach? This especially feels like the case when you blow a 16-3 fourth-quarter lead and lose in overtime, as the Bucs did in Week 6 (after nearly blowing a game in Dallas the week prior). Bowles is now 36-38 in parts of five seasons in Tampa, with only one playoff win. If he falls to 1-6 in a divisional game with Mayfield expected to be back under center, how do the Bucs justify keeping him around?

Shane Steichen, Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Indianapolis Colts have already fired Chris Ballard after the team's 2-4 start, and rightfully so. The roster Ballard built is not good enough. That doesn't mean Shane Steichen, a head coach with a 27-30 record as the Colts' head coach and no playoff appearances, is doing his job well. I mean, who do you think deserves most of the blame for Indy blowing a two-score lead and losing at home to the winless Titans in Week 6? Sounds like at least partially a coaching issue.

The Colts choosing to hold onto Steichen after firing Ballard shows that he probably has some leash, but what if they lose in an embarrassing fashion again and fall to 2-5? Would it be out of the question for owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon to decide to blow it all up and start completely fresh staff-wise? I'd hope not.

Aaron Glenn, New York Jets

New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This one is admittedly a major stretch. I would be surprised if the New York Jets fired Aaron Glenn any time soon, especially since they've shown some improvement this season. With that being said, the Jets are still only 2-4, and now have a home game coming up against the 0-5 Miami Dolphins. If there was ever a game New York had to win, it'd be this one.

What if they don't, though? How would Woody Johnson feel about owning a 2-5 football team fresh off a wildly embarrassing home loss to the winless Dolphins, who are trying to tank? Probably not great. He'd probably be eager to make some sort of statement. I'm not here to say Glenn necessarily deserves to be on the hot seat, but he's also just 5-18 since taking over as the Jets' head coach. At some point, winning has to matter, and if he can't win this game, what does that say about his ability to win any game? The Jets might well end his tenure here if they lose in Week 7.