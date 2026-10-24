Realistic Vita Vea trade packages the Bears, Raiders and Bills can offer to make a splash

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 1-5 on the year. In the NFC South, that doesn't technically knock them out of contention, but they're at a pretty big disadvantage and need to at least be thinking about selling at the trade deadline.

One big name that the team could explore moving? Defensive tackle Vita Vea, who has spent all nine seasons of his NFL career with the Bucs. With 2027 being his last season under contract, Tampa could definitely think about moving him before the deadline, giving the team that trades for him a season and a half with him up front.

What teams might be interested in making a move for Vea, though? These three seem like potential buyers.

Proposed Bears-Buccaneers trade for Vita Vea

This is probably where it's worth noting that Vea isn't really playing at the level he has for much of his career. He's only 80th among defensive linemen in PFF grade, and he's still in search of both his first sack of the season and his first tackle for loss. Trading for Vea right now is definitely risky, but for the right team, taking a swing and hoping he reverts to his old form is a risk worth taking.

The Chicago Bears are just such a team. The defense has been fine this season, but it could always get better. While the Bears are tied for second in the league in sacks, they're also just 15th in quarterback knock-down rate, which suggests they're getting some luck that's bound to regress. Being able to replace Kentavius Street on the defensive line with Vea would go a long way toward creating more pressure. A Vea and Grady Jarrett interior duo would be really intriguing, especially come playoff time.

Chicago also needs to make a move like this because the team still has a really good shot to earn the NFC's No. 1 seed. The Vikings are probably fake, which means the team's biggest competition is the 6-0 49ers. Obvious edge to San Fran right now, but there's still a lot of football left to play.

Proposed Raiders-Buccaneers trade for Vita Vea

The Las Vegas Raiders have been one of the league's biggest surprises. Expected to be one of the league's worst teams once again, Kirk Cousins has not only held off No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza for the starting job, but he's been a perfectly credible quarterback this season. The Raiders are 3-3 on the year and have scored and allowed the same number of points: 162.

So, what now? Can the Raiders go all in this season to try to make the postseason? It's a bit of a long shot, but trading for Vea theoretically gives you more interior push, which also might make life easier for Maxx Crosby on the edge. Current nose tackle Adam Butler has played better than Vea so far this season, but Vea's ceiling is a lot higher.

As for what Tampa gets back, Aidan O'Connell is a free agent after this season and the Raiders probably don't need him, whereas the Buccaneers could use an upgrade at backup quarterback. Undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels has been serviceable while Baker Mayfield was out, but he also never threw for more than 189 yards and a touchdown in any game, and had multiple starts with multiple interceptions. The Buccaneers could get a look at O'Connell and could then try to keep him around to be Mayfield's backup going forward.

Proposed Bills-Buccaneers trade for Vita Vea

The Buffalo Bills have done a good job creating pressure, but not necessarily a good job turning that pressure into sacks. The team is sixth in the NFL in total pressures, but that's resulted in just 11 sacks, the fewest of any team with at least 60 pressures. Adding Vea to the defensive line rotation can add another avenue for getting pressure, and that additional avenue can potentially convert into sacks — or at least into more rushed plays for opposing quarterbacks.

That added boost could be huge in the race for the No. 1 seed. Buffalo is one of just two AFC teams with five wins, but the team has one loss on the season while the Chiefs have none. Boosting the defense could be the difference between a first-round bye or not.

As for the Josh Palmer part of the deal, that's really just a throw-in to help open cap space for the Bills, and it's the price of getting a sixth instead of a seventh in the deal for Tampa. Palmer would give Tampa some extra receiver depth, though the team should really expect much out of him.