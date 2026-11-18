What if I told you prior to the NFL season that the New England Patriots would be projected to miss the playoffs entering Week 11? What if I told you that teams like the Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Chargers and Philadelphia Eagles would have virtually no realistic shot at making the playoffs entering Week 11? You would've called me crazy, yet that's the reality of the situation.

Injuries and underperformance have left some teams we expected to be at or near the top of the NFL standings entering the year looking completely irrelevant and have allowed others to emerge as legitimate postseason threats. With that in mind, let's take a look at what our Supercomputer, Opta's projection model, thinks will happen the rest of the way.

Supercomputer predicts the final AFC standings

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There might be another eight weeks to go, but the AFC standings appear all but finalized per the Supercomputer. Each of the division leaders has 96 percent odds or better to make the playoffs, and even with the Kansas City Chiefs sitting in second place in the AFC West, their odds are better than 95 percent to do so.

While that might seem boring, Opta projects a fairly close finish when looking at the final Wild Card spots, and of course, seeding of all kinds matters as well. Which AFC juggernaut will finish with the No. 1 seed, earning home-field advantage throughout the playoffs and a first-round bye? Which AFC bottom-feeder will do the best job tanking, giving themselves the best chance at landing the No. 1 overall pick and securing a generational talent in the upcoming NFL Draft? The answers to these questions lie below.

AFC East

TEAM Projected wins Projected losses Playoff % Buffalo Bills 12.42 4.54 99.4 New England Patriots 8.50 8.48 46.5 New York Jets 5.75 11.22 0.8 Miami Dolphins 3.22 13.74 0

AFC North

TEAM Projected wins Projected losses Playoff % Cincinnati Bengals 11.85 5.12 96.9 Cleveland Browns 9.49 7.48 67.1 Pittsburgh Steelers 9.40 7.57 54.8 Baltimore Ravens 7.64 9.33 13.6

AFC South

TEAM Projected wins Projected losses Playoff % Jacksonville Jaguars 11.6 5.36 98.3 Houston Texans 7.98 8.98 24.6 Indianapolis Colts 5.70 11.27 0.9 Tennessee Titans 4.31 12.65 0.2

AFC West

TEAM Projected wins Projected losses Playoff % Denver Broncos 11.92 5.03 97.2 Kansas City Chiefs 11.26 5.73 95.6 Las Vegas Raiders 6.71 10.27 4.8 Los Angeles Chargers 4.77 12.20 0

AFC Playoff Picture

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The AFC is projected to run through Buffalo, which, given the Bills' dominant offense and improved defense after the Amani Hooker trade, is a frightening reality for the rest of the conference. Might this finally be Josh Allen's year? The Supercomputer also has the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers clinching the final two playoff spots, and while it's easy to be down on both of those teams, is this really a surprise?

I mean, not only do the Browns and Steelers have winning records right now, but the rest of the teams in the AFC are either badly injured or at a clear talent disadvantage. If Cleveland and Pittsburgh don't make the playoffs at this point it'd be a surprise.

Seed Team 1 Buffalo Bills 2 Denver Broncos 3 Cincinnati Bengals 4 Jacksonville Jaguars 5 Kansas City Chiefs 6 Cleveland Browns 7 Pittsburgh Steelers

AFC Wild Card round matchups

(1) Buffalo Bills: BYE

(2) Denver Broncos vs. (7) Pittsburgh Steelers

(3) Cincinnati Bengals vs. (6) Cleveland Browns

(4) Jacksonville Jaguars vs. (5) Kansas City Chiefs

Supercomputer predicts the final NFC standings

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the AFC standings feel mostly set in stone, the opposite can be said about the NFC standings for obvious reasons. The NFC North is probably the best division in football, and the NFC West isn't far behind. An argument can be made that the seven best teams in the NFC lie within these two divisions. In fact, the Supercomputer believes the teams that finish with the seven best records in the NFC will come from those two divisions. The problem, though, is that the NFC East and NFC South need at least one representative to make the playoffs, and that means that two of those seven teams will miss the playoffs (even though they shouldn't).

The San Francisco 49ers are in a good spot as the only team with greater than 90 percent odds of making the playoffs, and Opta is high on the Lions, Bears and Vikings out of the NFC North, but two teams are projected to miss the playoffs despite posting winning records, while the Supercomputer believes that a losing team from the NFC South will make the dance yet again.

NFC East

TEAM Projected wins Projected losses Playoff % New York Giants 8.87 7.09 70.9 Dallas Cowboys 7.97 8.99 25.5 Washington Commanders 6.67 9.30 8.7 Philadelphia Eagles 4.68 12.27 0.4

NFC North

TEAM Projected wins Projected losses Playoff % Detroit Lions 11.77 5.19 87.2 Chicago Bears 11.52 5.44 89.2 Minnesota Vikings 10.53 6.44 75.3 Green Bay Packers 9.83 7.14 48.8

NFC South

TEAM Projected wins Projected losses Playoff % Carolina Panthers 7.82 9.14 47.3 New Orleans Saints 6.96 9.99 20.5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 6.85 10.12 22.4 Atlanta Falcons 6.29 10.67 10.8

NFC West

TEAM Projected wins Projected losses Playoff % San Francisco 49ers 13.18 3.80 98.8 Seattle Seahawks 9.89 7.08 48.9 Los Angeles Rams 9.58 7.39 46.1 Arizona Cardinals 5.53 11.44 0

NFC Playoff Picture

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

How many times, if ever, have the three lowest seeds in a conference been favored to win in the Wild Card round? The Bears and Vikings might want to win the NFC North and earn home-field advantage, but missing out on that results in them getting to take on teams that really don't deserve to be in the playoffs at all: the Giants and especially the Panthers, whom Opta has making the playoffs with a losing record. I'd feel less confident picking the Seahawks over the Lions on the road, but the Seahawks are defending Super Bowl champions while the Lions are still lacking talent defensively, and Aidan Hutchinson just suffered a season-ending injury.

The real losers here are the Packers and Rams, both of whom are projected to finish with winning records yet miss the playoffs because of how good their divisions are and how bad half of the conference is. Sometimes life isn't fair.

Seed Team 1 San Francisco 49ers 2 Detroit Lions 3 New York Giants 4 Carolina Panthers 5 Chicago Bears 6 Minnesota Vikings 7 Seattle Seahawks

NFC Wild Card round matchups:

(1) San Francisco 49ers: BYE

(2) Detroit Lions vs. (7) Seattle Seahawks

(3) New York Giants vs. (6) Minnesota Vikings

(4) Carolina Panthers vs. (5) Seattle Seahawks