NFL QB rankings after Week 14: Are Jalen Hurts and the Eagles cooked?

Week 14 of the NFL season was a proper doozy. So much chaos, so much heartbreak, and so much movement in the standings. The Colts and Lions, both 8-5, both viewed as postseason locks for much of the season, are now on the outside of the playoff bubble looking in.
Jalen Hurts and the Eagles croaked against the Chargers on Monday Night Football. The Chiefs dynasty might actually be dead. And don't look now, but there's a new fighter in the MVP race. Here are our updated NFL QB rankings:
Ranking all 32 NFL starting quarterbacks after Week 14
Order
Name
Team
Prior Ranking
1
Josh Allen
Buffalo Bills
1
2
Drake Maye
New England Patriots
2
3
Joe Burrow
Cincinnati Bengals
--
4
Matthew Stafford
Los Angeles Rams
4
5
Patrick Mahomes
Kansas City Chiefs
3
6
Jordan Love
Green Bay Packers
13
7
Dak Prescott
Dallas Cowboys
8
8
Jared Goff
Detroit Lions
6
9
Lamar Jackson
Baltimore Ravens
5
10
Justin Herbert
Los Angeles Chargers
7
11
Daniel Jones
Indianapolis Colts
9
12
Sam Darnold
Seattle Seahawks
10
13
Baker Mayfield
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
11
14
Jalen Hurts
Philadelphia Eagles
12
15
Jayden Daniels
Washington Commanders
--
16
CJ Stroud
Houston Texans
--
17
Caleb Williams
Chicago Bears
14
18
Brock Purdy
San Francisco 49ers
15
19
Bo Nix
Denver Broncos
16
20
Bryce Young
Carolina Panthers
20
21
Trevor Lawrence
Jacksonville Jaguars
17
22
Jaxson Dart
New York Giants
--
23
Jacoby Brissett
Arizona Cardinals
20
24
Aaron Rodgers
Pittsburgh Steelers
--
25
Cam Ward
Tennessee Titans
18
26
Shedeur Sanders
Cleveland Browns
26
27
Kirk Cousins
Atlanta Falcons
28
28
Tua Tagovailoa
Miami Dolphins
21
29
Geno Smith
Las Vegas Raiders
25
30
Tyrod Taylor
New York Jets
29
31
Tyler Shough
New Orleans Saints
30
32
JJ McCarthy
Minnesota Vikings
32
*Daniel Jones' season is over after he suffered a torn Achilles in Sunday's loss. Philip Rivers was signed to the Colts' practice squad and could start in Week 15.
*Jayden Daniels will this next week's game against the Giants due to an elbow injury.
*Tyrod Taylor was hurt early in Sunday's loss to Miami and Justin Fields is also hurt, meaning Brady Cook could suit up next for the Jets.
*Geno Smith is also hurt, with Kenny Pickett expected to start Week 15 against the Eagles.
Jalen Hurts and the Eagles are in free fall
Three straight losses drops the Philadelphia Eagles to 8-5 on the season. Their defense remains Super Bowl caliber, but the offense has stalled completely. A three-point OT loss to the Chargers does not look bad on paper, but Jalen Hurts committed four interceptions and a fumble on Monday night — including an INT and a fumble on the same play in what may go down as the defining moment of a misbegotten Eagles season.
Philadelphia's issues stretch far beyond Hurts. Saquon Barkley put together one of the greatest individual rushing campaigns in NFL history last season; now the Eagles can't get the run game going to save their lives. AJ Brown has finally met Father Time. Kevin Patullo belongs in O.C. jail. So much is working against Hurts, who has delivered two of the best Super Bowl performances in recent memory.
That said, eventually some blame does fall upon the quarterback when one of the most expensive offenses in the NFL is performing like a bottom-five unit. Hurts has almost never looked as messy and frazzled as he did on Monday. It was a new low point. He's athletic, adaptable and historically very clutch. But at a certain point, it becomes obvious that Hurts can't elevate a team beyond its means. He is participating in Philadelphia's downfall, rather than doing his part to keep their season alive.
Philadelphia probably makes the postseason, but like in 2023, it feels like the once-mighty Eagles are an easy first round exit at this point.
Commanders should probably put Jayden Daniels on ice
It's not common practice to bench your "healthy" second-year quarterback with four weeks left in the season, but there's no reason for the Washington Commanders — freshly eliminated from postseason contention — to bring back Jayden Daniels in 2025. He's already slated to miss Week 15 due to an elbow injury. The 24-year-old took countless hits in Sunday's 31-0 loss to the Vikings, completing just 9-of-20 passes for 78 yards between rag-doll sessions.
Daniels is still a major talent and the unequivocal franchise quarterback in DC, but that is precisely why the Commanders need to take the bubble wrap approach. Daniels' play style has always invited excessive contact. He's far too valuable to put in harm's way for meaningless games in mid-December, especially after missing half of the season already.
This has been a letdown season for Daniels overall, partially for reasons beyond his control. But after looking so far ahead of the curve as a rookie, Daniels' efficiency has plummeted in year two. Blame the supporting cast, definitely blame the coaches, but the onus will be on Daniels in 2026 to carry Washington back to contention.
Jordan Love's late MVP push can no longer be ignored
Back-to-back wins over Detroit and Chicago have elevated the Green Bay Packers to first place in the NFC North and the No. 2 seed in the NFC. Jordan Love, meanwhile, has quietly climbed up MVP ladders. Drake Maye and Matthew Stafford are still healthy favorites at this point, but Love deserves his flowers.
A strong performance in damn near subzero temperatures on Sunday qualifies as Love's signature game — and Green Bay's signature win. He's completing a career-high 67.1 percent of his passes with 22 touchdowns to only four interceptions through 13 weeks. The arm talent has never been in doubt with Love. The dude can sling it. But now, he's showcasing sustained improvement as a decision-maker in the pocket.
Combine Love's athleticism, touch and velocity with quick processing, and you have flat-out one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL — and it's sustainable. Love is at the very beginning of his prime, only 27 years old. This Packers offense has kept chugging all season long despite key injuries to the wide receiver room. Love has blossomed into the best version of himself, and the Packers are a bonafide Super Bowl threat as a result.
Other quarterback notes from Week 14
- The Chiefs have failed Patrick Mahomes this season, but the former MVP's three-INT performance in Sunday's loss to Houston was eye-opening. Kansas City is below .500 and Mahomes just doesn't have the weapons that he used to. The end of the dynasty is nigh.
- How about 364 passing yards and three TDs for Shedeur Sanders in Cleveland's loss to Tennessee? We shouldn't overreact to a few buzzy but flawed performances, but Sanders looks like potential QB1 material — far more so than Dillon Gabriel or thrice-injured Deshaun Watson, at least. Cleveland is rightfully sticking with the Colorado product the rest of the way.
- Philip Rivers, retired since 2020 and a literal 44-year-old grandfather, is expected to take over the Colts' offense with their postseason fate hanging in the balance. The Daniel Jones injury is a massive bummer all around, but man... ranking Philip Rivers next week should be fun.
- JJ McCarthy returned from injury and completed 16-of-23 passes for 163 yards and three TDs in Minnesota's 31-0 victory over the Commanders. It's the best this Vikings team has looked all season, but there's an overwhelming body of evidence to suggest patience (or outright skepticism) when it comes to McCarthy. That Washington defense is fool's gold anyway.