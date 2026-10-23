Patriots vs. Bears live player stats, box score and match stats for Thursday Night Football in Week 7

Thursday Night Football in NFL Week 7 is giving fans a treat with the New England Patriots on the road against the Chicago Bears. We get both of these teams at almost full strength, as Caleb Williams has returned for the Bears and Drake Maye getting rid of whatever yips-like problems he had early in the season and A.J. Brown back in the fold, for whatever that's worth. These are two teams that have eyes on the playoffs, but doing so with high-end offensive potential, especially in a matchup wherein the defenses have been the lesser units overall for both of these teams, specifically in regard to the success they've had.

Maye and Williams could put up big numbers in this game with an advantageous matchup. The question will be is who gets that production. Is it Brown for the Patriots, or does the Kyle Williams breakout or Romeo Doubs resurgence continue? For the Bears, will it be D'Andre Swift, Luther Burden III or Colston Loveland? It's going to be a big fantasy football matchup to watch for a Thursday, and you can follow along with all of the Patriots vs. Bears player and game stats, as well as live play-by-play, down below with us.

Score

Live game tracker and play-by-play

Box score: Patriots vs. Bears player stats and team stats

Game leaders and summary