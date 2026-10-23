Ranking 4 Rams receiver trades with Davante Adams sidelined

The Los Angeles Rams can't catch a break. Pro Bowl receiver Davante Adams will miss 6-10 weeks with a hamstring injury, per head coach Sean McVay. He joins edge Myles Garrett, defensive end Kobie Turner and kicker Blake Grupe among the notable Rams on the IR right now.

Los Angeles came into the season hailed as Super Bowl favorites. While there are plenty of positive signs, the Rams are 2-4. Wins and losses matter more than signs at the end of the day, and L.A.'s margin for error is rapidly shrinking. While Puka Nacua and tight end Tyler Higbee can soak up targets, the Rams' wide receiver depth is dire; it's probably time to explore the trade market.

4. Rams trade proposal for Calvin Ridley

Calvin Ridley - Tennessee Titans | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The ultimate buy-low candidate, Calvin Ridley has struggled to stay both healthy and involved since a 1,017-yard debut season with the Tennessee Titans in 2024. He's now fourth on the depth chart behind Carnell Tate, Wan'Dale Robinson and Elic Ayomanor, in a dysfunctional offense with a quarterback who can't really move the football in Cam Ward.

His $3 million cap hit this season is negligible and Ridley's contract for 2027 is nonguaranteed. He has five catches on 10 targets through six games with Tennessee this season. He can expect an uptick in usage and success with the Rams, who'd be acquiring a proven veteran at the absolute lowest point of his value. Ridley is not the Pro Bowl speedster of old, but he can still get off the line of scrimmage in a hurry and provide an adequate secondary option opposite Nacua.

3. Rams trade proposal for Jauan Jennings

Jauan Jennings - San Francisco 49ers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jauan Jennings put up 643 yards and nine touchdowns with the Niners last season, but he inked a one-year contract with the Minnesota Vikings in free agency and has since disappeared off the face of the earth. Not literally, of course, but Minnesota has targeted him five times in four games, to the tune of two catches and nine yards.

Jennings can block and provide value elsewhere, but his rugged physicality made him a dangerous red zone weapon in San Francisco — an attribute the Vikings don't seem keen to take advantage of. The Vikings are 5-0 and thus won't sell much at the deadline, but Jennings' lack of involvement, paired with Los Angeles' desperation, could create the perfect storm. Matthew Stafford loves to target Adams in the end zone; he could redirect those 50-50 balls toward Jennings.

2. Rams trade proposal for Stefon Diggs

Stefon Diggs - Washington Commanders | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stefon Diggs is unambiguously past his prime at 32 years old, but he lead the Super Bowl-bound Patriots with 1,013 receiving yards last season and he has stuck up fast chemistry with Jayden Daniels in D.C.; Diggs has 24 catches on 38 targets, recording 214 yards and four touchdowns in five appearances for the Washington Commanders.

In terms of guaranteed production, the Rams won't do much better than Diggs. He has experience in winning situations, playing with great quarterbacks. Once Adams returns late in the season, a three-headed monster of Nacua, Adams and Diggs could present myriad challenges to opponents. In the short term, he can serve as a legitimate No. 2 for a depleted Rams receiver room.

1. Rams trade proposal for Brian Thomas Jr.

Brian Thomas Jr. - Jacksonville Jaguars | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jacksonville Jaguars are another contender who won't be inclined to sell, but the Brian Thomas Jr. situation has become fraught. After bursting onto the scene with 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns as a rookie in 2023, Thomas' production has quickly fallen off a cliff. He has nine catches on 20 targets this season for 105 yards and a touchdown. His involvement is scant and it's clear the Jags do not trust the former first-round pick.

This would be an upside swing for the Rams, as much as anything. While Thomas can soak up targets in the short term and perhaps rediscover some of that rookie year magic, the Rams wouldn't pay the cost necessary to acquire Thomas without plans to keep him around long term. If Los Angeles feels good about an extension and views Thomas as a successor to Nacua in the WR2 role, this is the type of trade that can turn L.A.'s season around. Thomas is a major talent and the Rams are a dream offensive environment.