Things aren’t going great for the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots right now. Both teams' seasons have completely unraveled, but for some pretty different reasons. That’s important when it comes to looking at and grading their offseason moves … and specifically, the trade they made with each other.



In case you forgot, Philadelphia sent Brown to New England for a 2027 fifth-round pick and a 2028 first-round pick. That trade is looking super different from how it was just three months ago.

A quick recap

Initially, the only person who wanted A.J. Brown out of Philadelphia was A.J. Brown. He was awesome in 2022 and 2023, and really good in 2024 despite clearly having a problem with his lack of use in the offense … But Saquon Barkley was in the middle of a 2,000-yard rushing season, so he couldn’t outwardly complain all that much.

Then 2025 happened. The Eagles offense was abysmal following their Super Bowl run, and A.J. Brown was rightfully upset with how things were going. The problem is that he went about it the wrong way. Off the field, he was complaining everywhere he could until Jeffrey Lurie asked him to stop … and on the field, he was half-assing pretty much everything, and it was hurting the team.

All that’s to say, everyone initially wanted him to stay with the Eagles, but when he decided he wanted out, his actions made everyone else also want him out.

Yada, yada, yada. June comes around, and the Eagles finally send A.J. Brown to the Patriots (his favorite team growing up) to play under Mike Vrabel (his head coach when they were with the Titans), and to play with a “real” quarterback in Drake Maye. Again, in return, the Eagles got the Pats’ 2027 fifth-round pick and 2028 first-round pick.

New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Where are the Philadelphia Eagles now?

The Eagles never stood a chance this season. It started with some really bad coach-hiring/coach-firing decisions this offseason. Then Lane Johnson retired, almost everyone on the offense got injured, and Jalen Hurts got blood clots in his lungs … and that all happened before Week 6. It went off the rails before it was able to pick up speed. They’re the worst team in the NFC by quite a bit.

That means that trading away A.J. Brown didn’t really mean anything in the grand scheme of things because this team isn’t one dominant pass catcher away from being a contender. The Eagles' offense stunk with him last year, and they stink without him this year.

Where are the New England Patriots now?

The Patriots, on the other hand, are coming off a Super Bowl appearance, and one dominant pass catcher could change the trajectory of their season … but that’s not what they got.

This version of A.J. Brown can only be described as washed up. Is that because he’s just not good anymore? Is that because he’s dealing with knee, ankle, and hamstring injuries? Is it because Jalen Hurts was actually the engine that made him go? Probably a mixture of all of it.

This is Brown’s worst season by almost every metric. He’s only played in four games. He’s dropping a whopping 11.5 percent of the balls thrown to him. He’s got the fewest yards per game. He’s not a real downfield threat.

He’s not just a bad receiver compared to himself; he’s just a bad receiver … and he’s certainly not worth anything close to a first-round pick.

A.J. Brown Trade Grades:

Just to be clear: This is a current grade for the trade. Not what the trade was when it happened, and not a grade on the trade a year from now.

Philadelphia Eagles: B

This grade would be an easy A, except that the Eagles are getting the Patriots' first-round pick in 2028 and not the one in 2027.

When the trade happened, that 2028 first seemed like a good idea because you would expect a team coming off a Super Bowl appearance to be competitive and end up being a playoff team. They’re not a playoff team, and if Drake Maye is out for the rest of the season with a broken ankle, there’s a good chance the Pats will be better in 2028 than they are this season.



Regardless, it was a fleecing by Howie Roseman.

New England Patriots: D

The only thing that is keeping this trade from being an F is that A.J. Brown is under contract with the Patriots through 2029. If his terrible season is completely due to injuries, and they’re confident in that, then they can shut him down and let him get healthy and come back in a year when they have a healthy offensive line and a starting quarterback.

Other than that, this has been terrible. The Pats were banking on this being a year where they can compete for another championship … Instead, it’s a wasted season. Now they have to go into the future without very important resources to help build the team.