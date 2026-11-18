Jeremiah Smith is the best wide receiver in this upcoming class and barring a massive turnaround between now and the end of the 2026 season, he's going to be a great fit with Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. Who's the second-best receiver in the class, though? For my money, I'd say it's Indiana's Charlie Becker, a big-bodied outside receiver who can beat a defense deep while also being able to make contested catches.

Where will Becker end up being drafted? These three teams are likely hoping he falls to the middle of the first round, because they'd be positioned to add him in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is the most obvious fit there is. The Raiders are now quarterbacked by Fernando Mendoza, Becker's quarterback at Indiana in 2025. While he didn't fully break out until this season, Becker had a strong season with Mendoza, catching 34 passes for 679 yards and four touchdowns.

More importantly, the Raiders need wide receiver help. Kirk Cousins' strong play prior to being traded helped hide just how weak this receiving room has been. Tight end Brock Bowers has missed two games, but still leads the team in every receiving category. Tre Tucker has been the best receiver on the team, catching 33 passes for 529 yards, but he's the only Raiders wide receiver who has played well enough for the team to think he's part of the future in Vegas.

Becker would instantly upgrade this pass game. He and Tucker on the outside with Bowers essentially playing the role of a big slot receiver isn't, like, an elite unit or anything, but it's definitely on its way to being something interesting. The team would just have to hope that Mendoza develops into someone who doesn't necessarily need an elite outside guy, since Becker probably tops out as a second-tier receiver. (This is not an insult.)

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seattle Seahawks have one of the NFL's best wide receivers in Jaxon Smith-Njigba, but as good as JSN is, the 2026 season is proving that the team needs more than him to have sustained success. With Sam Darnold not playing as well as he did in the 2025 season (and also missing some time), the lack of a viable outside threat to relieve some of the pressure on JSN has been an issue.

Cooper Kupp is obviously on his last leg as an NFL receiver, but the big issue is that the guy who's supposed to take the top of the defense, Rashid Shaheed, hasn't been able to do that. In the seven games that Shaheed has played in this season, he has one reception longer than 25 yards. His yards per reception mark of 10.2 is the lowest of his career. In New Orleans, he was consistently used as the guy who could beat the defense on a vertical. In Seattle, that entire thing has basically vanished.

Becker would instantly provide an upgrade over Shaheed, and having him on the field could also potentially open up more opportunities for Shaheed to look more like he did with the Saints. He'd also allow the team to move on from Kupp, who just hasn't really panned out in Seattle.

New England Patriots

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The New England Patriots attempted to fix their receiving woes this offseason by acquiring A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs, but that hasn't really worked. Doubs has 14 receptions all season. Brown has nine while appearing in just three games. While injuries have contributed to these struggles, you can't just say "hmm, maybe everyone will just be healthy next year." You need to be proactive about making a move here.

In this case, that means using a first-round pick on Becker, assuming the Patriots don't manage to make a late-season playoff run to get into the postseason. It's time to go a different route toward finding weapons for Drake Maye, and drafting a receiver in the first round is a route the team hasn't taken lately. The last time New England took a wide receiver in the first round was in 2019 with N'Keal Harry, which was a complete failure, but that failure shouldn't stop them from trying again.

Would the team essentially be admitting at least one of their 2026 offseason additions was a mistake? Sure, but if the Patriots want to win a title during Maye's rookie season, then they have to take some risks, and they have to be willing to admit a risk they already took was a mistake before then taking another one.