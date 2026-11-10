Kirk Cousins trade grades: Vikings pay premium to Raiders for QB reunion

A reunion in the Twin Cities! The Minnesota Vikings will acquire quarterback Kirk Cousins from the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for a 2027 third-round pick, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. The Raiders turn to No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza, while Cousins reunites with head coach Kevin O'Connell, for an organization he spent six productive years with.

Blockbuster! The Raiders are trading four-time Pro Bowl QB Kirk Cousins to the Vikings for their 2027 third-round pick, sources tell @ringer @netflixsports.



Cousins returns to Minnesota for the playoff push, while Las Vegas turns to No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza. pic.twitter.com/3SvmtZu6er — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 10, 2026

This could be the single most consequential trade made ahead of the Tuesday afternoon trade deadline, so let's dive in.

Raiders-Vikings Kirk Cousins trade details

The Vikings started the campaign 6-0 on the strength of Brian Flores' torrential defense. After two straight losses, however, Minnesota's wobbly offense — ranked 31st in efficiency (-0.20 EPA Per Play) — became too grave to ignore. Kyler Murray has struggled to generate explosive plays amid injury setbacks, while backup Carson Wentz has consistently underperformed in limit exposure.

Cousins, meanwhile, has enjoyed a renassiance season under Klint Kubiak in Las Vegas. He's 38 years old and comes with injury baggage of his own, but in a league where so many young quarterbacks feel ill-prepared for the mental aspect of quarterbacking, Cousins' wisdom and composure is such a valuable asset. He has completed 64.1 percent of his passes for 2,340 yards, 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions in nine starts.

Vikings trade grade: A+

Kirk Cousins, Tre Tucker - Las Vegas Raiders | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After two stop-start seasons in Atlanta, with the looming specter of Michael Penix Jr. hanging over him, Cousins clearly appreciated the opportunity to start fresh in Las Vegas. He was still the placeholder for a high draft pick, but Cousins was put in a low-pressure environment, with a tremendous offensive head coach who played more to Cousins' strengths than Atlanta ever did. The results speak plainly.

Cousins would be a fringe MVP candidate if the Raiders were a bit more competitive. Sure, he can struggle under pressure given his crumbling mobility, but Cousins remains extremely accurate and intelligent at the wheel. He's a play-action maestro with more gas in the tank than the Falcons probably realized.

To upgrade the single most important position in football, with a Pro Bowl-caliber quarterback who knows the city and the system intimately, is a huge win. Especially for a price of a third-round pick, which is less than the Jaguars gave up for veteran safety Jessie Bates III, who's similarly on an expiring contract.

Raiders trade grade: C+

Fernando Mendoza - Las Vegas Raiders | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cousins has clear limitations and he's 38 years old on an expiring minimum contract. From that standpoint, a third-round pick is fine value. Then again, he's a genuinely talented and impactful quarterback in a league with too few of 'em. This also forces Fernando Mendoza into the spotlight a bit early. The Raiders were always going to turn over to Mendoza eventually — he's the No. 1 pick, after all — but there's value in letting your rookie QB marinate on the back burner for a while. There's no doubt that Cousins was invaluable as a mentor for Mendoza, consistently putting up good tape for the rookie to study.

If Mendoza comes in and rocks out, the Raiders will tip their cap to Cousins and proceed with a very positive outlook on this season. That said, given the relatively unmoving nature of this return, there's pressure on Mendoza to come in and succeed. Not necessarily for win-loss purposes, but just to prove Las Vegas didn't pull the trigger too early.