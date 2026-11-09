The Vikings-Raiders trade proposal for Kirk Cousins that’s best for both teams

The Las Vegas Raiders are officially in no man's land because of Kirk Cousins. He started the 2026 season hotter than anyone expected but has quickly come back down to Earth, leaving the team with a 4-5 record and little direction for the second half of the season. He's got to go.

This isn't a roast of Cousins as a player by any means. It's just naming the situation Las Vegas is in and coming up with a unique solution to get out of it. The Raiders are developing 2026 first overall draft pick Fernando Mendoza, but they can afford to start him the rest of the season now with the playoffs not a realistic goal and plenty of QB-needy teams willing to buy a veteran at the trade deadline.

One of those teams looks like Cousins' old employer in the Minnesota Vikings. Kyler Murray is set to miss Week 9 with a Grade 2 hamstring strain that could keep him sidelined much longer. Backup Carson Wentz has proven serviceable in the past but with Minnesota leading the NFC North at 6-1, this isn't the season to try and limp into the playoffs with a second stringer.

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With the trade deadline quickly approaching, any kind of inquiry Minnesota makes would be treated as desperate and, therefore, jack up Cousin's price. Las Vegas probably wouldn't want to move him considering he's played at a high level with Mendoza on the bench.

The Raiders may demand a second-round pick for their current starter and future insurance policy. That's somewhat reasonable but also plays into the "desperate tax" Minnesota may have to pay with Murray's injury being more serious than anticipated. However, Minnesota would have a little more negotiating power than most folks realize.

The Vikings know that Mendoza is Las Vegas' future and once Cousins hits the bench he'd be burning a $10 million hole in the Raiders' pockets if his 2027 club option is picked up. The Raiders probably don't want to cut that check with Mendoza as the anticipated 17-game starter next year and much cheaper backup options likely to be available in free agency. They can get some unexpected value out of Cousins here.

Minnesota owns two third-round picks in April's draft. One of them was sent from the Philadelphia Eagles in the preseason Jonathan Greenard trade. Philly currently sits at the bottom of the NFC East at 2-7, making their selection the better of Minnesota's pair of picks. The Vikings can offer that likely high third-rounder as a compromise -- one Las Vegas should take if given the chance.

Why the Vikings make this trade

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins | USA TODAY Sports

If Murray is actually going to miss extended time, Wentz cannot be trusted to lead the team into the most crucial part of the season. He's 33 years old and coming off shoulder surgery that kept him out most of 2025. Despite Cousins being five years older, he's at least been starting games and still putting up respectable numbers.

Imagine Cousins tossing dimes to Justin Jefferson, giving run support for Minnesota's top-ranked defense — oh wait, you don't have to because he already did that for six seasons. Even before his hamstring injury, Murray was not playing up to his anticipated potential — five touchdowns and three picks in six games. Cousins has 20 scores and eight interceptions in nine starts.

If Wentz comes up short against the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football, Minnesota has the answer to the question over whether to buy at the trade deadline. Murray hasn't played well enough to deserve a long-term extension and the team isn't in position to pick an elite rookie passer in April.

Why the Raiders make this trade

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fernando Mendoza isn't going to be Patrick Mahomes. Keeping him on the bench for a full season isn't going to incubate him into a future Hall of Famer; that's just not how it works. Mahomes had Alex Smith in front of him and the Kansas City Chiefs were still competitive his rookie season. Mendoza needs exposure and Cousins isn't going to lead Las Vegas to an improbable playoff spot like the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants appear to be on track for.

The Raiders also aren't going to pay Cousins that $10 million club option just to be Mendoza's safety blanket. He may be on his way out of the league, whether that's next year or later, but he's playing at a level that can potentially return solid compensation.

Head coach Klink Kubiak must see the writing on the wall this season. The team is bound for a mediocre finish unless it embraces an obvious tank. That would require him to bench Cousins and waste the team's money. He and general manager John Spytek would look like geniuses if they flip Cousins for a decent draft pick, regardless of whether he takes Minnesota to the playoffs or crashes and burns.